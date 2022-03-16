U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.24
    +43.79 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.87
    +217.53 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,187.37
    +238.75 (+1.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.85
    +43.88 (+2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.31
    -0.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.60
    -20.10 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    -0.38 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0997
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1760
    +0.0160 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3098
    +0.0059 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.5680
    +0.2680 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,160.13
    +991.80 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.19
    +21.63 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

Trifecta Collective Acquires The North American Trailer Dealers Association from Co-Founders Amy and Andy Ackerman

·4 min read

Newly Established Trifecta Collective Comprised of Leading Private Equity Firm, GreyLion and Trade Show Industry Veterans, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff

ARLINGTON, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trifecta Collective LLC ("Trifecta Collective"), today announced that it has acquired the North American Trailer Dealers Association ("NATDA"), the only professional business association in North America that serves light and medium duty trailer dealers. NATDA is comprised of the largest national show in the trailer industry, a membership organization, and a leading trade publication.

GreyLion Logo (PRNewsfoto/GreyLion)
GreyLion Logo (PRNewsfoto/GreyLion)

The transaction was completed by the newly established Trifecta Collective, a partnership between GreyLion, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market, and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events spanning numerous sectors and has previously held senior roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as Founder of Taffy Event Strategies.

Amy and Andy Ackerman, Co-Founders of NATDA, said, "It has been incredibly rewarding to help build NATDA for the past 15 years. Trailer dealers needed access to the very best products, services, and education, so we started the NATDA Trailer Show. It has performed even better than our highest expectations, and we are excited to be able to turn it over to Rick and Jen. Amy and I look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 NATDA Trailer Show."

Trifecta Collective has been working closely with the full NATDA team to ensure a smooth and seamless transition. All current team members, including Andria Gibbon, Executive Director, and Karen Anderson, Director of Sales, will remain in their current roles.

Rick McConnell said, "NATDA is a special organization that is very much in tune with the trailer industry. Our team will ensure that we remain close to the market, exhibitors, sponsors, and dealers to build upon an already strong foundation. Amy and Andy have been great to work with through this transition. They have emphasized the fact that listening to customers is the key to success. We will continue this tradition!"

Jennifer Hoff added, "Amy, Andy and the entire NATDA team have built a world-class organization and tradeshow. I feel fortunate to be working with a group that is truly passionate about the community they serve and their commitment to excellence."

"Our relationship with Rick goes back more than 15 years," said Ryan Anderson, Partner at GreyLion. "Both he and Jen are highly regarded executives and have been instrumental in building successful industry leading trade shows over the course of their careers. We are excited about our new partnership and expect NATDA to be the first of several trade shows we acquire over the next few years."

Nick Curci, President and Founder of Corporate Solutions served as NATDA's financial advisor for the transaction.

NATDA's next show takes place in Nashville, Tennessee at the Music City Center on August 31 through September 2, 2022.

About NATDA
In its 15-year history, NATDA has quickly become the industry leader in the medium to light trailer dealer industry. Amy and Andy Ackerman founded the company in 2007 and were the sole owners of the business, building it to the strong organization it is today. The Ackerman's focus on making sure that the customer is first and foremost is reflected in the rapid growth of the business, including developing a strong group of member benefits for exhibitors and dealers. Most recently, the last event which took place in August 2021 sold out all available square footage at the Nashville Convention Center despite the pandemic headwinds. The Ackerman's will remain involved in a key consulting role.

About Trifecta Collective
Trifecta Collective is a trade show platform formed by GreyLion and trade show industry professionals, Rick McConnell and Jennifer Hoff. Mr. McConnell has extensive experience building and leading industry events across multiple industry sectors and has previously held senior leadership roles at Hanley Wood and Informa. Ms. Hoff has an equally impressive track record in show management having held numerous positions at National Tradeshow Productions and more recently as the Founder of Taffy Event Strategies, which she continues to run today. Trifecta Collective is working on future select acquisitions of events and platforms that are leaders in their respective market segments.

About GreyLion
GreyLion focuses on investing in high-growth businesses in the lower middle market. We seek to partner with existing owners and management teams across the consumer, industrial, software and services sectors to deliver capital in tailored and flexible minority and control structures. GreyLion invests $25-$125 million of capital per investment, primarily within the United States. We currently manage private equity funds with aggregate commitments of $1.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.greylion.com

Trifecta Contact:
Rick McConnell
Chief Executive Officer
rmcconnell@trifectaeventsllc.com
214-693-0672

GreyLion Contact:
Jody Shechtman
Partner
GreyLion
jody@greylion.com
646-475-3544

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trifecta-collective-acquires-the-north-american-trailer-dealers-association-from-co-founders-amy-and-andy-ackerman-301504294.html

SOURCE GreyLion

Recommended Stories

  • Jeffery Fowler Jumps to Hodinkee From Farfetch

    Fowler is looking to put his luxury chops to work as CEO of the media and commerce company.

  • AT&T Names Samuel Di Piazza Chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery

    Samuel Di Piazza Jr. will serve as the chairman of Warner Bros. Discovery following the close of the deal to combine the two media companies, AT&T announced. Di Piazza, previously global CEO of PricewaterhouseCoopers from 2002 until his retirement in 2009, spent 36 years working at PwC. He was among the seven board members of […]

  • 30 Under 30: Meet Nelson Cooper IV, PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

    Nelson Cooper IV has had five different roles at PNC Financial Services Group Inc. in less than six years, but he’s quick to point out that it’s more about capitalizing on opportunities than by design. “Some people write a career plan: I haven’t,” Cooper said. “I played baseball at North Carolina Central University for a couple of years and had the realization that I’m not going to be the next Barry Bonds,” Cooper said.

  • Starbucks CEO to Retire; Founder Howard Schultz Returns as Interim CEO

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. said Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson plans to retire next month and Chairman Emeritus Howard Schultz will return as interim CEO, retaking the reins of the company he grew from a local coffee roaster into a global phenomenon.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareXi Spurs Frantic Stock Buying With L

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Cigna's (NYSE:CI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.9% over...

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announces retirement, Howard Schultz to return as interim CEO

    Starbucks announced the retirement of CEO Kevin Johnson on Wednesday.

  • Do Institutions Own Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of Farmland Partners Inc. ( NYSE:FPI ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf gets 20% pay raise in 2021

    When it comes to pay raises, it's good to be leading a big bank, even one recovering from a series of scandals and misdeeds.

  • Barclays hires from Moelis for activism defense, ESG group

    Barclays PLC has hired an executive from a rival bank for its mergers, acquisitions, activism and ESG advisory group as demand increases from corporate clients for those services. Peter da Silva Vint, an executive director in the shareholder advisory and activism defense group at Moelis & Co, will join Barclays as a director in a few months, a Barclays spokesperson said. Barclays also hired a more junior executive from Citigroup Inc to join the team next month, the spokesperson added.

  • Starbucks CEO stepping down with Howard Schultz returning on an interim basis and pay of $1

    Starbucks announced that CEO Kevin Johnson will retire in April, with Howard Schultz stepping in on an interim basis and helping with the search for a successor.

  • Terry Boyle Joins Qurate’s Zulily as President, CEO

    Boyle will work closely with Qurate Retail Inc.'s president and CEO David Rawlinson 2nd to turn around the fortunes of Zulily.

  • Industry Moves: K-Swiss Hires Two New Executives, Nordstrom Veteran Named President & CEO of Zulily + More News

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • IAA Pushed by Activist Ancora to Replace CEO or Sell Itself

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Ancora Holdings Group is calling on the board of auto salvage and parts auction company IAA Inc. to replace Chief Executive Officer John Kett or sell the company in an effort to improve investor returns. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War Tact

  • Generali investor proposes naming insurer's Austria chief as CEO

    A leading Generali shareholder on Tuesday proposed naming the Italian insurer's head of Austria as its new chief executive, in a challenge to the reappointment of Philippe Donnet. Generali's outgoing board has put forward Donnet for a third mandate as CEO ahead of a shareholder vote to elect a new board at the end of April. Italian tycoons Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone and Leonardo Del Vecchio who are, respectively, Generali's second- and third-largest investors, are opposing the reappointment as they challenge the insurer's single largest investor, investment bank Mediobanca.

  • Abracon Welcomes Grace Chang as Chief Accounting Officer

    Abracon, LLC (Abracon), an industry leader in passive components, is pleased to welcome Grace Chang as the company's new Chief Accounting Officer (CAO). Grace will work with the Finance, Accounting and Operations Teams at Abracon's Spicewood office and report to Rosa Calabria, Chief Financial Officer.

  • Norcross group proposes takeover of Republic First Bancorp.

    Proposal would invest $50 million to 'improve and expand' business, but also demands ouster of Vernon Hill, Republic's chairman and CEO

  • Sonesta’s Major Stakeholder Plans to Install One of Its Own as CEO

    The head of the lodging trust that fueled a sizeable chunk of Sonesta’s growth over the last year just left to lead the hotel company. Service Properties Trust CEO John Murray plans to leave the hospitality-focused real estate investment trust to become the new CEO of Sonesta International Hotels Corp. on April 1, according to […]

  • Howard Schultz returns to lead Starbucks on interim basis

    Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant's current chief executive announced his retirement. Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as president and CEO and 13 years at Starbucks. Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft and Juniper Networks, succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.

  • Salaries, wages for St. Clair County Transit District employees added to BND Public Pay Database

    Here’s how much St. Clair County Transit District employees made in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

  • Alnylam Issues 2021 Corporate Responsiblity Report

    – Report Features New Disclosures of Company’s Impact on Planet—Including Scope 1, 2, and Select Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions –– Aligns with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sust...