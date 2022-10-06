U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,773.25
    -20.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,166.00
    -144.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,561.25
    -62.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.70
    -11.30 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.61
    -0.15 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.70
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.59
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.06
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6720
    +0.0620 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,135.22
    +28.44 (+0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.77
    -0.64 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.13
    -18.49 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Market Worth USD 467.6 Million by 2030 at 5.27% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Trifluoroacetic Acid Market Insights and Industry Analysis Type (99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid, 99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid and others), Application (Medical Intermediates, Pesticide Intermediates and others), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifluoroacetic Acid Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Trifluoroacetic Acid Market Information by Type, by Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5.27% CAGR to reach USD 467.6 Million by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Trifluoroacetic acid or TFA can be described as the simplest form of perfluoroorganic acid that is characterized by high dielectric constant, strong acidity, miscibility with most organic solvents as well as water, and relativity low boiling point of 71.8°C.

It is one of the most commonly deployed fine chemicals worldwide. Trifluoroacetic acid is developed via the electrochemical fluorination of acetic anhydride or acetyl chloride in anhydrous hydrogen fluoride with the use of the Simons process. After this, the hydrolysis process is carried out, which results in trifluoroacetyl fluoride in impressive yields.

TFA is widely used in organic synthesis, where it acts as a solvent or even as an acid catalyst for various organic transformations like rearrangements, solvolysis, oxidations, functional group deprotections, condensations, hydroarylations, and reductions, along with trifluoromethylation reactions.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8064

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

2030 Market Size

USD 467.6 Million

CAGR

5.27% (2022–2030)

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Historical Data

2020

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, by Application, and Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

The shirking agricultural land and increasing demand for food lead to a demand for market

The increase in demand for cotton in various products like baby care, textiles, home furnishing, etc.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent firms in the trifluoroacetic acid industry are:

  • Solvay

  • SRF Limited

  • Halocarbon LLC

  • SINOCHEM GROUP CO. LTD.

  • Anhui Jin'ao Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • NANTONG BAOKAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO. Ltd

  • Midas Pharma GmbH

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The consistent shrinkage in agricultural land worldwide, plus, the mounting food demand in line with the surging population has raised the usage of trifluoroacetic acid anhydride in a variety of pesticides. Also, compared to other types of crops, pesticides are used extensively in cotton crops. The Organic Trade Association report in 2016 reveals that close to USD 4.6 billion value of pesticides is utilized for growing only cotton. Therefore, the surging use of cotton in a variety of products like textiles, baby care, feminine care, home furnishing, healthcare, and nonwovens will enhance the demand for pesticides, which will ultimately bolster the demand for trifluoroacetic acid.

Furthermore, TFA finds widespread use as an intermediary in various medical products. The massive burden of several diseases, rising awareness levels regarding different treatment options, and supportive government policies have elevated the need for pharmaceuticals, a factor that is expected to accelerate market growth in subsequent years.

The surge in government support for the medical industry, especially in India, with the 100% FDI approvals along with special incentives, as well as medical parks will mean an exponential rise in the medical sector. This will be a great opportunity for the TFA developers in the market.

Market Restraints:

Trifluoroacetic acid happens to be non-biodegradable and can be toxic for aquatic life. Owing to this, environmental concerns are rising, which will bring down product demand in several end-use sectors.

Furthermore, the wide range of alternatives to trifluoroacetic acid available in the market will also limit the market growth to some extent.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Trifluoroacetic Acid: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/trifluoroacetic-acid-market-8064

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s significant impact has led to numerous repercussions on everyone’s health status globally. The aftermath is closely related to the substantial social and economic burden on people worldwide. While policymakers are coming up with new frameworks and industries are making use of advanced models of business expansion to remain relevant, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine. This has affected the TFA market in a big way, in view of the lower demand for the key materials and the financial slowdown.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The trifluoroacetic acid types are 99.9% trifluoroacetic acid, 99.5% trifluoroacetic acid, and others. Between these, the 99.9% trifluoroacetic acid segment should grab the highest CAGR owing to its extensive applications in medical products.

By Application

Trifluoroacetic acid has applications in pesticide intermediates, medical intermediates, and more.

By End-Use Industry

The trifluoroacetic acid market, by end-use industry, caters to the agricultural industry, pharmaceutical industry, and more. TFA finds use in organic compounds in the CF3 substitution for numerous applications, largely in biologically active compounds such as mefloquine, marketed pharmaceuticals fluoxetine, efavirenz, tipranavir, and celecoxib.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8064

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific, with the biggest share of 38.15%, took the lead in 2021 in the worldwide market and will continue to thrive at the highest rate of 5.8% to touch USD 116.42 million by 2030. The Asia Pacific market growth is bolstered by surging industrialization as well as urbanization rates, a rise in foreign investments, and government subsidies. The strongest demand for TFA is in various South Asian nations like India, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Europe comes second in the global industry, accruing the second biggest share of 29.81% in 2020, thanks to the rise in various end-use industries like agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Germany is the most successful market in Europe while France comes a close second.

The North American market for trifluoroacetic acid will record an expansion rate of 3.0% from 2020 to 2027. The regional market is favored by the escalating agricultural production, while the biggest achiever in the region is the US, which is one of the top suppliers of agricultural produce.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8064

Discover more research reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Lithium Market Information by Product Type (Lithium Hydroxide, Lithium Carbonate, Lithium Chloride, Butyllithium, Lithium Metal and others), Application (Energy Storage, Greases, Frits, Glasses and Ceramics, Air Treatment, Adhesives and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2028

Transparent Polyamides Market Information by Type (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Polyamide 12, Bio-based Polyamide, Others), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Sports & Leisure, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

Ethylbenzene Market Information by Application (Gasoline, Paint, Natural Gas, Asphalt & Naptha, Diethylbenzene and others), End-Use Industry (Polymers, Construction, Agricultural, Packaging, Electronics, Paints & Coatings and other Industrial) and Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Oil: 'We're going to see $65 before we see $100 ' in WTI, says analyst

    OPEC+ will cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day amid looming demand concerns and the ongoing friction between the West and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

  • Here’s What Goldman to UBS Say About Oil After Big OPEC+ Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Here’s what leading analysts have to say about the oil market after the group pledged to slash daily output by 2 million barrels from November:Morgan Stanley“Brent will find its way to $100 a barrel quicker than we

  • Buy these 3 Energy Stocks?

    While oil prices were bound for a correction, Oil and Energy is still the top-rated Zacks Sector, which might leave some investors wondering what to do with energy stocks.

  • Exxon Mobil Stock Surges On Update For Strong Q3

    Exxon Mobil (XOM) stock surged Wednesday after it signaled natural gas prices would support already strong third-quarter expectations. Despite steep growth estimates, the energy giant projects it will not match its record profits from Q2 as oil prices have retreated along with refining and chemical segment profits. Exxon reported its operating profit could come in at around $11 billion in...

  • 10 energy stocks that are analysts’ favorites as OPEC makes oil-production cuts

    The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries has agreed on a drastic cut to the global supply. The speculation has helped oil reverse its recent declines. William Watts explained why the actual production cuts by the OPEC+ group might not turn out as expected.

  • OPEC Production Cuts Could Have Major Political Fallout

    President Biden has had to deal with a lot in the first two years of his presidency. Between the pandemic, inflation, and a war in Eastern Europe that has no signs of abating anytime soon, the President has had a lot on his plate. Arguably the biggest part of the meal he needs to get his hands on is gas prices, however, and this week he found out that the oil cartel OPEC+ won't be lending him a helping hand anytime soon.

  • Oil Holds Surge on OPEC+ Output Cut and Russian Supply Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held onto three days of gains after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to the biggest production cut since 2020 and Russia warned that a proposed oil price cap could lead to an output hit in Russia. West Texas Intermediate traded near $88 a barrel after jumping 10% over the previous three sessions. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies plans to slash daily output by 2 million barrels -- though in reality supplies will be cut by a smaller amount -- a move that

  • Germany pleads for U.S. and EU to do more to help with energy crisis

    Germany’s top economic minister is urging the U.S. and the EU to do more to help countries vulnerable to the energy crisis.

  • Former Apple Car Executive’s Battery Startup Plans $1.6 Billion Factory in Michigan

    Our Next Energy, which involves several former leaders of Apple’s secretive car project, has plans for its factory to produce enough cells annually for 200,000 EVs by the end of 2027.

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • OPEC+ Agrees to Biggest Oil Production Cut Since Start of Pandemic

    The move to curb output will likely push up already-high global energy prices and help oil-exporting Russia pay for its war in Ukraine.

  • Saudi Arabia, Russia To Cut 1.05 Million Bpd In November

    OPEC+ concluded today’s Ministerial Meeting with the decision to cut production by 2 million bpd, with Russia and Saudi Arabia seeing the largest reduction from their baseline quotas

  • FTSE 100: Tesco warns customers 'facing a tough time' as profits hit £1.25bn

    Tesco said people are 'watching every penny' as they try to make ends meet.

  • Brace yourself for nasty surprises from the financial system

    Don’t get me wrong, Credit Suisse has got problems. But if we are looking for what might go pop as the financial system convulses in the face of rising interest rates and market volatility, we should probably look elsewhere.

  • Wall Street cranks up Exxon's outlook on booming natgas prices

    Wall Street analysts on Wednesday sharply increased their view of Exxon Mobil Corp's third quarter earnings after the company disclosed a $2 billion profit gain from selling natural gas. The earnings revisions follow a securities filing that offered a snapshot of operating profits. Exxon could earn about $4 per share, compared to the second quarter's $4.21 per share profit, analysts wrote.

  • Soaring egg prices force French food industry to change recipes

    A more than doubling in egg prices in France due to soaring feed and energy costs and a lack of supplies after the worst ever bird flu crisis has prompted some food companies to lower output or change recipes, egg producers said on Wednesday. Both the European Union and the United States have experienced one of their worst bird flu crises ever this year with tens of millions of poultry culled in each region. In turn world egg production, which hit 1,500 billion in 2021, was expected to fall for the first time in history this year, following a 4.6% drop in the United States, a 3% decline in the EU and an 8% slump in France, the bloc's largest egg producer, French industry group CNPO said.

  • Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?

    U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill, which passed a Senate committee 17-4 on May 5, is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered oil spikes. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, on Wednesday agreed steep production cuts, curbing supply in an already tight market.

  • IBD 50 Growth Stocks To Watch: Energy Stock Eyes Buy Point As OPEC+ Slashes Oil Output

    The latest IBD 50 Growth Stocks To Watch pick is an energy stock after OPEC+ moved to slash oil output.

  • Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said it would restart production of its first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, on Thursday after fixing potential safety problems that had halted sales of the new battery-powered model for more than three months. Japan's largest automaker, a laggard in the EV market, recalled 2,700 bZ4Xs globally in June after discovering that there was a risk the car's wheels could come loose. Subaru Corp, a fifth owned by Toyota, also had to recall units of the related Solterra model that it jointly developed with Toyota.

  • What’s next for oil prices after OPEC+ delivers a big production cut

    Major oil producers meeting in Vienna Wednesday agreed to reduce their collective crude production levels by 2 million barrels a day starting next month, but that’s not a guarantee that prices will continue to climb.