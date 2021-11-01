U.S. markets open in 6 hours 40 minutes

Trifork acquires the software company STRONGMINDS

Trifork Holding AG
·3 min read
In this article:
Press release

Aarhus, November 1, 2021 – Trifork, an international provider of NextGen IT-services and solutions have acquired the Aarhus-based software company STRONGMINDS, with unique capabilities within cloud technology and a broad portfolio of both public and private customers.

Trifork and STRONGMINDS share a commitment to delivering solid software craftmanship to our customers, where high quality and use of new technologies, tools and methods are key.

“We have a lot of respect for STRONGMINDS and how they have built and developed their business, the company is a great match for Trifork on every level. With the acquisition of STRONGMINDS, not only do we get a handful of very skilled employees, we also gain specialist knowledge within cloud technology, as well as new public and private customers” says Jørn Larsen, CEO and founder of Trifork.

For STRONGMINDS the agreement with Trifork opens new opportunities to offer their customers a broader portfolio of solutions and organisational strength, while being able to take on even greater projects.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of the Trifork family and we are from now on able to take part in larger customer projects, in which professional expertise and full-scale solutions are at the forefront. Internally, we are looking forward to becoming capable of expanding our established software craftsman-program and offer additional development opportunities to continue to attract for new software talent” says CEO of STRONGMINDS, Morten Hoffmann Sørensen.

STRONGMINDS, who have 7 employees, will remain under the same name and continue as an independent business unit under Trifork. Morten Hoffmann Sørensen continues as the CEO of STRONGMINDS.

For more information please contact:

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO, +45 2042 2494

Morten Hoffmann Sørensen, STRONGMINDS CEO, +45 3095 6416

About STRONGMINDS (Strongminds.dk)

STRONGMINDS is a software development company based in Jutland, with a strong passion of creating value for its customers while working with solid software craftmanship. STRONGMINDS has many years of experience developing cloud solutions, especially based on Amazon AWS of whom they are a Select Partner. Additionally, STRONGMINDS has through the years helped several large businesses in Denmark with their digital products. STRONGMINDS is also a vendor for the public sector, renowned for its work on the most widespread of the OS2 municipalities products, OS2Kitos. STRONGMINDS delivers custom-made and full-scale software solutions, from UX/UI to applications-logic hidden behind APIs based on data from all kinds of database-technologies. Read more about STRONGMINDS on strongminds.dk

About Trifork (trifork.com)

Trifork is a global NextGen IT company that develops innovative software solutions in collaboration with its customers. The company has more than 900 employees, across 57 business units, with offices in 11 countries in Europe and the USA, and works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-invests and develops technology start-up companies. Trifork is behind the brand, GOTO, which runs a global tech community with over 255,000 subscribers and more than 27 million views on YouTube.

Attachment


