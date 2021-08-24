U.S. markets open in 7 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.25
    +8.75 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,360.00
    +79.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.75
    +28.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.30
    +6.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.03
    +0.39 (+0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1750
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.15
    -1.41 (-7.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3740
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8190
    +0.1390 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,641.65
    -578.73 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,257.68
    -5.76 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,109.02
    +21.12 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,779.38
    +285.14 (+1.04%)
     

Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 55% in Q2 and 46% in H1 2021, narrows full year guidance in top of range.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Trifork Holding AG
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Company announcement no. 25 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 24 August 2021

Trifork Group – Report of the quarter ending 30. June 2021

Trifork Group reports revenue growth of 55% in Q2 and 46% in H1 2021, narrows full year guidance in top of range.

Second quarter 2021

  • Revenue of Trifork Group in the the second quarter of 2021 was EURm 39.9, an increase of 54.9% compared to the same period in 2020. Organic growth amounted to 24.8% and was driven by the Public sector and Fintech in both the Trifork Build and Run sub-segments, whereas inorganic growth primarily resulted from the acquisition of Nine.

  • Trifork segment adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2021 amounted to EURm 7.3 an increase of 91.8% from EURm 3.8 in Q2 2020, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, up from 14.8%.

  • By the end of Q2 2021, the Inspire sub-segment reached a cumulative 25 million views on the GOTO Youtube channel since inception, an increase of more than 9 million views since the end of end of June 2020. In Q2 2021, Trifork Inspire revenue decreased by 33.1% from EURm 0.6 to EURm 0.4. Trifork sub-segment Build recorded a revenue increase of 65.8% to EURm 30.6, from EURm 18.5, therereof 23.7% organic and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.9%, while the sub-segment Run recorded a revenue increase of 33.4%, entirely organic, to EURm 8.8, corresponding to an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5%.

  • Trifork Group adjusted EBIT for Q2 2021 was EURm 3.9, up from EURm 1.5 reflecting a 9.9% adjusted EBIT margin.

  • Positive fair value adjustment on Trifork Labs investments amounted to EURm 1.0 in Q2 2021, compared to EURm 0.9 in Q2 2020.

  • Trifork Group Q2 2021 net income amounted to EURm 3.7, up from EURm 1.4 in Q2 2020.

First half 2021

  • First half 2021 Trifork Group revenue increased by 46.1% to EURm 79.3. Organic growth amounted to 17.7%.

  • In H1 2021, adjusted EBITDA of the Trifork segment amounted to EURm 15.0, an increase of 86.5% compared to H1 2020 and a corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.9%, up from 14.8% in H1 2020. The EBITDA was adjusted in H1 2021 by EURm 1.9 related to the IPO at Nasdaq Copenhagen in May 2021.

  • In H1 2021, Trifork Inspire revenue decreased by 45.2% from EURm 1.3 to EURm 0.7. In the same period, the Trifork sub-segment Build revenue amounted to EURm 61.2, an increase by 52.3% from EURm 40.2 and a corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.1% and the H1 sub-segment Run revenue amounted to EURm 17.3, up 36.6% from EUR 12.7m in H1 2020, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 20%.

  • The Trifork Group adjusted EBIT for H1 2021 EURm 8.3, up from EURm 3.5, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.4%.

  • Trifork Group H1 2021 net income increased to EURm 6.4 up from EURm 2.9 in H1 2020.

“I am delighted about our business results, reflecting both, strong organic and acquisitive revenue growth and improved profitability. I am grateful to our customers for making this possible by inviting us to help them change their world with software, and to our colleagues for their great efforts to achieve these results in a challenging environment” said Trifork CEO Jørn Larsen and continues ”I am happy about our successful IPO on Nasdaq Copenhagen and am looking forward to having an inspiring dialogue with our investors and thank them for their trust in Trifork as an innovative software provider. I am also very happy that the audience of our GOTO Youtube videos is growing quickly and has now reached 25m views.”

Main events in H1 2021

  • In Q2, Trifork established Trifork Operation AG in Switzerland and entered into a new hosting agreement with a tier 4 Data center, with the clear strategic intention to offer our existing and new customers “Run” services in the most modern and safe environment.

  • In Q2, Trifork also completed the acquisition of Vilea, a Swiss-based IT-firm specializing in designing and delivering tailor-made mobile enterprise applications. Combining Trifork’s ecosystem of technological competencies, with Vilea’s talented team and solid reputation in engineering and developing user-centric enterprise apps, the acquisition will further strengthen Trifork’s position in the Swiss market.

  • In Q2, Trifork Labs continued its active investment strategy and increased investments in the new Fintech startups Kashet, a new mobile first challenger bank in Switzerland, as well as in a joint-venture Fintech startup (&Money), co-owned by three mid-sized banks. Trifork is playing a central role in the innovation and development process in both companies and both startups are working closely together with Trifork Business Units to innovate and improve their products.

  • Nine, that was acquired by Trifork in September 2020, has been successfully integrated. Nine has reinforced Trifork’s stong position in the Danish Public sector and significant synergies and growth from the acquisition has already materialized.

  • Trifork launched a new cyber security unit with Netic, part of the Trifork Group, spinning off its security business into a new specialist unit called Trifork Security. IBM awarded us with its global security excellence award as the only company globally in 2021. A sharp increase in threat levels and a corresponding demand for cyber security in the market have been a key factor behind the establishment.

  • Trifork and Modularbank, a cloud-native core banking as a service solution, have entered an integration partnership, strengthening both companies’ banking and fintech offerings. Trifork will leverage its vast experience in building innovative fintech solutions to develop add-on features to Modularbank’s core banking platform and support the customers in the financial industry throughout the implementation process.

Financial outlook for 2021
Trifork narrows the revenue target for full-year 2021 to EURm 145-150 from EURm 140-150, which includes an organic revenue growth of 12.5-15%. Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA target (excluding Trifork Labs and special items) is narrowed to EURm 26.0-28.5 from EURm 23.7-28.5. The Trifork Group EBIT target is left unchanged at EURm 12.8-14.8.

In line with Trifork’s strategy of value creation, the opportunity of bringing a new strategic investor into our subsidiary Dawn Health is currently being evaluated. This company is a fast growing business unit with the potential to be spun out as a Trifork Labs company. We see an opportunity to accelerate growth even more by injecting additional capital from an external investor into Dawn Health and focus on product development. With an external investor, the company will be deconsolidated from the Trifork Group and reported as a Trifork Labs company.

The Q2-2021 Interim Report can be downloaded from the investor-pages of Trifork on:
https://investor.trifork.com/financial-reports/

Trifork will host a Q2 2021 results presentation today, 24. August at 10:30 in a live webcast that can be accessed under the following link:

https://trifork.zoom.us/j/91412179461?pwd=Y24zTnUzdGVucW83QXBjNktXY3F0Zz09

A recording will be made available on our website. Please visit https://investor.trifork.com/events/ for more information.

For more information, please contact:

Investors
Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media
Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494

About Trifork
Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in more than 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 900 employees in 57 business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ business by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and its YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 240,000 people and with 25 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on www.trifork.com

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Fauci Says U.S. Could Have Handle On Delta Strain By Spring, But U.S. Needs More Shots

    "It’s up to us," the doctor said soon after the FDA gave its full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound on Buying From Cathie Wood and Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day, as sentiment was boosted by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s stock buyback and as Cathie Wood bought back into JD.com after a strong set of results.The Hang Seng Tech Index extended its advance to as much as 5.3%, adding to a gain of more than 2% on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since inception last year.While there’s no indication that China’s regulatory crackdown will ease, the absence of signifi

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • The Nasdaq Is Record-Bound, and These 2 Stocks Are Leading the Way

    The stock market carried forward its upward momentum into the new week on Monday, and investors tracking the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) saw outsize gains. The Nasdaq was up 1.5% as of 12:15 p.m. EDT, reaching all-time record levels in the process. Plenty of stocks have benefited from the big bull run in the Nasdaq since March 2020, but today a couple of companies that many investors have neglected to notice came to the forefront.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • NVIDIA Stock Through The Lens Of Big Money

    NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) has been in rocket mode in 2021, ramping +59. In one year, shares are up a hefty 71%. And it could be setting up for more highs soon. One likely reason is due to Big Money lifting the stock.

  • My friend is worth $10 million. As his bookkeeper, I’m asked to record illegitimate expenses. Could I be prosecuted?

    My friend has a high net worth — well over $10 million — and could easily afford these personal expenses. “I did what I was told” does not hold much sway for professionals who know the difference between illegitimate and legitimate expenses. You have blurred the boundaries between employer and friend, bookkeeping and tax dodging, and personal responsibility and professional obligation.

  • Why Tesla Stock Jumped on Monday

    Here's why one analyst is now even more confident with his bullish outlook for the growth stock.