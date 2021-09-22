Trifork Group upgrades outlook for 2021 financial results



Company announcement no. 26 / 2021

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 22 September 2021





Trifork Holding AG (“Trifork”) upgrades outlook for 2021 financial results from what was previously communicated on 24 August 2021 in connection with the announcement of Trifork's H1 2021 financial results:

Revenue target for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 150-155 from EURm 145-150.





Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA target (excluding Trifork Labs and special items) for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 27.5-30.0 from EURm 26.0-28.5.





Trifork Group EBIT target for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 13.0-15.5 from EURm 12.8-14.8.





The upgraded outlook for 2021 is driven by, among other factors, continued strong operational performance by Trifork (at a level exceeding prior expectations) and improved revenue visibility for the remainder of the year.

The upgraded outlook for 2021 is further impacted by increased clarity on the negative effects of a potential deconsolidation of Dawn Health A/S on the 2021 financial results. Any related potential positive one-off effect on EBITDA is not included. In the public sector, the stronger growth is primarily driven by the realised and expected performance of Nine A/S and in the private sector new assignments within cloud operations have increased the visibility on revenue and the expected financial performance.





Financial Year 2021 outlook (EURm) Revenue Trifork Segment adj. EBITDA Group EBIT Upgraded Outlook



150.0 – 155.0 27.5 – 30.0 13.0 – 15.5 Outlook on 24. August 2021 (with Q2 results) 145.0 – 150.0 26.0 – 28.5 12.8 – 14.8





For more information, please contact:

Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations

ddy@trifork.com , +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO

pro@trifork.com , +45 2042 2494





