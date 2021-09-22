U.S. markets open in 7 hours 46 minutes

Trifork Group upgrades outlook for 2021 financial results

Trifork Holding AG
·2 min read
Company announcement no. 26 / 2021
Schindellegi, Switzerland – 22 September 2021


Trifork Holding AG (“Trifork”) upgrades outlook for 2021 financial results from what was previously communicated on 24 August 2021 in connection with the announcement of Trifork's H1 2021 financial results:

  • Revenue target for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 150-155 from EURm 145-150.

  • Trifork Segment adjusted EBITDA target (excluding Trifork Labs and special items) for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 27.5-30.0 from EURm 26.0-28.5.

  • Trifork Group EBIT target for the financial year 2021 is increased to EURm 13.0-15.5 from EURm 12.8-14.8.

The upgraded outlook for 2021 is driven by, among other factors, continued strong operational performance by Trifork (at a level exceeding prior expectations) and improved revenue visibility for the remainder of the year.

The upgraded outlook for 2021 is further impacted by increased clarity on the negative effects of a potential deconsolidation of Dawn Health A/S on the 2021 financial results. Any related potential positive one-off effect on EBITDA is not included. In the public sector, the stronger growth is primarily driven by the realised and expected performance of Nine A/S and in the private sector new assignments within cloud operations have increased the visibility on revenue and the expected financial performance.


Financial Year 2021 outlook (EURm)

Revenue

Trifork Segment adj. EBITDA

Group EBIT

Upgraded Outlook

150.0 – 155.0

27.5 – 30.0

13.0 – 15.5

Outlook on 24. August 2021 (with Q2 results)

145.0 – 150.0

26.0 – 28.5

12.8 – 14.8


For more information, please contact:
Investors

Dan Dysli, Head of Investor Relations
ddy@trifork.com, +41 79 421 6299

Media

Peter Rørsgaard, Trifork CMO
pro@trifork.com, +45 2042 2494


About Trifork

Trifork Group, headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland, with offices in more than 11 countries in Europe and North America, is an international IT group focusing on the development of innovative software solutions. The group was founded in Denmark in 1996 and now has more than 900 employees in 57 business units, focusing on three vertical business areas: Digital Health, FinTech and Smart Buildings and three horizontals: Cloud Operations, Cyber Protection and Smart Enterprise. Trifork optimizes its customers’ business by delivering effective and user-friendly digital solutions. As part of its innovation program, Trifork produces technical content in collaboration with hundreds of tech-experts from the leading universities and startups. With the GOTO brand and its YouTube tech-channel, Trifork serves a world-wide tech community of more than 240,000 people and with more than 25 million views since its inception. Trifork’s R&D is anchored in the Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously co-founds and develops IT start-up companies. The startups deliver technology that Trifork uses to produce innovative solutions for customers. Read more on www.trifork.com

Attachment


