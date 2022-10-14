U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,598.08
    -71.83 (-1.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,707.72
    -331.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,386.43
    -262.72 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.30
    -32.12 (-1.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.75
    -3.36 (-3.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.30
    -27.70 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    18.07
    -0.85 (-4.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9722
    -0.0061 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0250
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1164
    -0.0166 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7310
    +1.5490 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,318.19
    +212.86 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.71
    -10.46 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Triller Announces Prem Parameswaran Has Joined Company as President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations

·3 min read

Global finance executive has recently joined Triller

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, an integrated technology and entertainment company that operates at the intersection of music, sports, and lifestyle content, events, and experiences, announced that Prem Parameswaran has joined the company as the President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. Parameswaran will lead all aspects of corporate finance and investor relations.

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators that pairs music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology.
Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators that pairs music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology.

"At this pivotal time for Triller, we are thrilled to have Prem on our team," said Mahi de Silva, Triller's Chief Executive Officer. "We've had the pleasure of working with Prem over the years, and his unique skill set of corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and deep knowledge of institutional banking makes his addition to our senior leadership a perfect fit for our growing company," added de Silva.

Parameswaran joins Triller with more than 30 years of global finance experience. He most recently was with Eros International, a leading company in the Indian film entertainment industry, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and President of North America. Before that, Parameswaran was the Global Head of Media & Telecommunications of the Investment Banking Division at Jefferies & Company, Inc., where he advised clients on international telecommunications, media, and technology.

Prior to that Parameswaran was also the Head of Media &Telecommunications for the Americas at Deutsche Bank and had also worked at Goldman Sachs and Salomon Brothers. During more than two decades of investment banking, Parameswaran executed over 300 transactions with clients in the media and global telecommunications space including mergers and acquisitions, privatizations, and public and private equity and debt financings.

"Triller is at a unique inflection point as it launches its preeminent technology platform," said Parameswaran. "I am incredibly excited to hit the ground running on the world's largest stage for creators. My background at the intersection of technology and media offers a great perspective on the business opportunities in front of us. I can't wait to get started."

Parameswaran will be based out of New York. He received both an MBA and a BA from Columbia University and recently served on the Board of the Alumni Trustee Nominating Committee. Outside of work, he is an avid golfer and ardent sports enthusiast. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of KARE Partners, a healthcare and hospital company with operations in US and India, as well as the Board of the Program for Financial Studies at Columbia Business School. Additionally, he recently served as a Commissioner on the Presidential Advisory Commission for Asian-Americans.

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform; combat sports brands Triller Fight Club, Triad Combat and BKFC; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE.tv, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service; Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences; Fangage, a platform for creators to engage fans and monetize content and Julius, a platform for brands and agencies to harness creators for social engagement and social commerce.

Global finance executive Prem Parameswaran joins Triller as President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.
Global finance executive Prem Parameswaran joins Triller as President of Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triller-announces-prem-parameswaran-has-joined-company-as-president-of-corporate-finance-and-investor-relations-301649889.html

SOURCE Triller

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nutanix Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) skyrocketed Friday morning after The Wall Street Journal reported that the cloud-computing company is exploring a sale after receiving some takeover interest. Investors were excited about the potential for the company to make a deal, and had pushed Nutanix's share price up by 23.5% as of 11:23 a.m. ET. The WSJ article offered no specific details about the possible sale, but referenced "people familiar with the matter" as saying that Nutanix will likely target private equity and industry players.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Again Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock has tanked more than 40% in the last month, far outpacing the approximately 14% decline in the S&P 500 index. Nio shares continue to slide today, down 2.5% as of 11:25 a.m. ET. Nio doesn't yet do business in the U.S., but the prospect for the Federal Reserve to have to raise rates even more than hoped has global implications.

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Institutional owners may take dramatic actions as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) recent 13% drop adds to one-year losses

    A look at the shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • 10 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks to sell according to billionaire Dan Loeb. To skip our analysis of Dan Loeb’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Sell According to Billionaire Dan Loeb. Daniel Seth Loeb is the CEO and […]

  • Down 58% to 75%, These 3 Growth Stocks Are Poised for a Comeback

    Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, started his 2000 shareholder letter with the word "ouch." The company's stock had fallen more than 80% in the past year, a tough time for shareholders when the dot-com bubble had burst, and Wall Street was selling everything out of fear. Today, Amazon is one of the world's largest companies, which means that 2000 was a wonderful time to buy shares.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Higher Today

    United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL) is reportedly closing in on a massive order for new jets. Boeing (NYSE: BA), one of two companies that could benefit from the order, is flying high as a result, with shares up as much as 3% in Friday morning trading. Boeing shares by and large have been in a holding pattern for some time.

  • The past two decades of low inflation and near-zero interest rates were an ‘aberration,’ BofA says. Get ready for an economic ‘regime change’

    Inflation and higher interest rates could be here to stay. BofA says changing demographics, deglobalization, and underinvestment in energy production have created a new “regime” for the global economy.

  • Where Will Block Be in 5 Years?

    Block (NYSE: SQ), the well-known fintech innovator headed by tech genius Jack Dorsey, has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters. Where could Block be five years from now, and is the stock a buy today? Block has come a long way from selling those little white squares that small merchants plugged into their smartphones to accept card payments.

  • Insiders at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) sold US$2.2m worth of stock, a potential red flag that needs to be monitored

    While Northrop Grumman Corporation ( NYSE:NOC ) shareholders have enjoyed a good week with stock up 3.3%, they need...

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now

    With the S&P 500 down more than 25% this year, the stock market has not been a very attractive place for investors to be lately. If investors are still hesitant to put more money into the market, there are some attractive growth stocks available for as little as $20. Investors do not need a bucket full of money to buy shares of healthcare specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) and rising cannabis company Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY).

  • Getting In Cheap On Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Might Be Difficult

    Altria Group, Inc.'s ( NYSE:MO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 47.5x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? One common approach is...

  • Is Nvidia Stock Cheap Enough to Buy?

    In this video, I will be talking about the state of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and whether investors should jump in now that the stock is down 60% year to date. Recently, semiconductor stocks took a hit because of the new U.

  • AT&T's Dividend Blows Away the 4% Bond Yields: Should You Buy?

    A 2-year Treasury note now pays 4.3% (as of Oct. 12), a level that could induce some investors to choose bonds instead of stocks. Due to falling stock prices, AT&T's dividend returns significantly exceed that level. The question for income investors is whether they should take the guaranteed return of the bond or buy AT&T.

  • Why Goldman Sachs is staying super bullish on the Elon Musk-led Tesla

    Goldman is staying long and strong Tesla. Here's why.

  • Here's How Tesla (TSLA) is Placed Ahead of Its Q3 Earnings

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tesla's (TSLA) Q3 earnings and revenues is pegged at 95 cents per share and $22.28 billion, respectively.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Rising Today

    Shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) traded nearly 4% higher as of 11:19 a.m. ET today after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Wells Fargo reported diluted earnings per share of $0.85 in the third quarter on total revenue of $19.5 billion. While revenue beat analyst estimates for the quarter, earnings came up short because the figure included a roughly $2 billion charge, or $0.45 earnings impact, due to litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory issues for historical matters such as the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Persistent Inflation and Market Woes Could Put Barrick Gold on Buffett's Radar Again

    According to the Q3 preliminary results, the company produced 0.99 million ounces of gold and 123 million pounds of copper. The 2022 guidance production remains on track even with the access to high-grade ore at Nevada Gold Mines postponed for Q4. The company will report full earnings before the market opens on November 3, 2022.

  • Why Redfin Sank as Much as 18.1% This Week

    Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) sank as much as 18.1% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The year of pain continues for the real estate platform, with shares now down 88.5% year to date. As of market close on Thursday, Oct. 13, shares of Redfin are down 15.2% this week.