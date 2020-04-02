Triller "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions" Assembles More Than 100 All-Star Music Artists to Benefit COVID-19 Relief

Three-day festival hosted by Jay Pharoah featuring Migos, Marshmello, Pitbull, Wyclef Jean, Snoop Dogg, Ally Brooke, King Combs, and more

Triller, the AI-powered music video "social streaming" platform, presents "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions," an epic three-day music festival April 10-12, 2020 to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts. Produced by Propagate along with Proxima Media’s Daniel Herther, the curated festival content will stream on Triller’s YouTube channel. Jay Pharoah, noted actor, stand-up comedian, impressionist, rapper, and voice actor, will host the event in collaboration with five-time Emmy nominated writer and creator Chris Case. With concert tours and major music festivals cancelled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions offers Triller’s 85 million global users a safe digital platform to listen to music, socialize and flatten the curve together.

Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts April 10-12 (Graphic: Business Wire)

More than 100 recording artists have committed to the COVID-19 cause including:

Migos Kevin Gates Marshmello Amara La Negra Pitbull Yella Beezy Wyclef Jean Tokyo Jetz Snoop Dogg Coi Leray Ally Brooke Mozzy King Combs Koffee Kash Doll Tohi Rubi Rose Trina Rich The Kid Omarion Svdden Death The Shiggy Show Gallant Rotimi Young M.A. Trevor Jackson G Herbo Too Short

"Every generation has an opportunity to raise their voice and make a difference," said Mike Lu, CEO of Triller. "Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions is setting an unprecedented digital music experience that will be heard around the world and change the industry and lives of many. The enthusiasm and creativity the artist lineup brings to the festival is on par with past historical musical events such as Live Aid and Concert for Life, but for the new digital era."

According to Ben Silverman, founder of Propagate, "Together with Triller we are producing a first-of-its-kind digital music festival. The Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions curated content will be a showcase of who’s who in music and will raise awareness on COVID-19 while documenting a landmark moment in the industry. We are proud to be part of this milestone event."

Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions will connect music fans with their favorite artists from the comfort and safety of their homes and give them the opportunity to donate to a variety of Coronavirus relief causes including MusiCares® and No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Following the festival, the Co-Trilla Quarantine Sessions will be available on the Triller app for iOS and Android.

"We are thrilled to have Co-Trilla among the initial launch projects for C4 Productions and Triller," stated Chris Case, writer/creator. "We are excited to help Triller both entertain their audience and give back to our heroes fighting on the front lines to help people in need during these difficult times."

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

