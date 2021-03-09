U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,903.48
    +82.13 (+2.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,077.01
    +274.57 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,144.46
    +535.29 (+4.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,256.52
    +53.53 (+2.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.15
    -0.90 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.30
    +38.30 (+2.28%)
     

  • Silver

    26.15
    +0.88 (+3.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1896
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5420
    -0.0540 (-3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3892
    +0.0070 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4480
    -0.4530 (-0.42%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,904.24
    +3,135.09 (+6.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.52
    +0.24 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,730.34
    +11.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

Verzuz music battles are moving to Triller

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Triller is beefing up its music credentials. Triller Network, the video app's parent company, has bought the battle series Verzuz, as Billboard first reported.

Verzuz pits two musicians (usually from the spheres of R&B and hip-hop) against each other. They compete in a live stream to see which of them has the better song catalog. Timbaland and Swizz Beatz created the series. They were the first duo to battle it out on Instagram Live last March. Verzuz battles also streamed on Apple Music.

Timbaland and Swizz Beatz have joined the Triller Verzuz management team to guide several strategies for the TikTok competitor, including music. They split some of their stake in Triller between the 43 musicians who have performed on Verzuz, who include Brandy, Monica, John Legend, DMX, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.

“By putting Verzuz in the Triller Network ecosystem and expanding the Verzuz brand to be side by side with the powerful Triller app, we will be able to continue to grow and evolve the music business as a whole, as we have been doing," Timbaland and Swizz Beatz said. Timbaland mentioned some plans the team has to build on the success of Verzuz, including a move into comedy. In January, a series centered around the Pro Bowl saw NFL stars pit their best highlights from the 2020 season against each other.

Recommended Stories

  • Bose Sport Open Earbuds review: Great for workouts, but not much else

    Bose Sport Open Earbuds keep your ears open to your environment while you exercise, which can increase safety for runners and other workout situations. However, the design limits performance elsewhere, so you have to accept sacrifices that could be deal breakers.

  • Russia and China want to build an 'international' station on the Moon

    The two countries say they will collaborate on an “International Lunar Science Station” that they plan to open to other countries.

  • ‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator’s BBC Series ‘SAS: Rogue Heroes’ Begins Filming — Global Bulletin

    In today’s Global Bulletin, Steven Knight’s “SAS: Rogue Heroes” starts shooting, Agnieszka Holland’s “Charlatan” cleans up at Czech Lion Awards, BBC Comedy hires “I May Destroy You” producer Tanya Qureshi, Content Catalyst Fund adds executives and reveals slate and George Takei’s “Allegiance” streams on BroadwayHD. Filming is underway on BBC One drama series “SAS: Rogue […]

  • Man called homicide victim of fire that started in dead woman’s room, coroner says

    No manner of death has been determined for the 48-year-old woman whose body was found in a bed, the coroner said.

  • First juror chosen in George Floyd trial says he has not seen video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck

    Jury selection began on Tuesday

  • The only Cortana-powered speaker is about to lose Cortana

    Harman Kardon has announced that it will soon release a software update that disables Cortana and turns the Invoke into a regular Bluetooth speaker.

  • 'League of Legends: Wild Rift' open beta expands to North America on March 29th

    LoL fans in Canada and the US can finally check out Riot's mobile MOBA.

  • 'WandaVision' is anti-binging TV

    WandaVision is best enjoyed week to week.

  • Bethesda is now officially part of Xbox

    Some new games 'will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,' according to Phil Spencer.

  • Insta360's upgraded Go 2 action cam will have a 'Minions Edition'

    Insta360 Go 2 is a thumb-sized action cam bundled with several handy accessories, and it no longer has a time limit for normal video recording.

  • Chrome OS is getting a big redesign for its 10th birthday

    Of note, it's adding a new clipboard that remembers the last five things you copied, a Phone Hub to make accessing your Android device easier and support for Nearby Share.

  • Banks Press Fed to Preserve $600 Billion in Balance-Sheet Leeway

    (Bloomberg) -- Thanks to the pandemic, U.S. banks won a long-sought regulatory break that let them expand their balance sheets by as much as $600 billion without adhering to profit-denting safeguards. Now, firms are frantically lobbying to extend that relief before it expires at month’s end.The reprieve from what’s known as the supplementary leverage ratio -- granted a year ago as Covid-19 rocked markets and the economy -- gave lenders free rein to load up on Treasuries and deposits, while avoiding a requirement that they hold more capital as a buffer against losses. The Federal Reserve and other agencies eased the rules because they said they wanted excess capital deployed to struggling businesses and households.As watchdogs mull letting the relief continue, Wall Street isn’t shying away from offering arguments and even warnings. Executives point out that the pain from coronavirus is far from over, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. has cautioned that it might have to shun customer deposits if tougher rules are reinstated. Analysts have also said recent bouts of wild trading in the $21 trillion Treasury market could be tied to concerns that banks will be forced to hold less government debt, even selling some of their holdings.“We estimate the potential for about $200 billion in Treasury selling, with the potential for it to be even larger,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Dan Krieter. He added that the outlook remains “extremely uncertain” because it’s not clear what banks’ capital demands will be going forward.The lobbying has put the Fed at the center of a political firestorm, one of its first tests in the Biden era of seeking to support a fragile economy while fending off attacks from Democrat lawmakers who oppose any backpedaling on regulations adopted after the 2008 financial crisis. Progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown have already fired a warning shot about doing the banks’ bidding.Pressuring PowellMeanwhile, Republicans repeatedly pressed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at recent congressional hearings with industry-encouraged requests to grant an extension. Powell responded that the Fed hasn’t decided what to do, and the regulator has continued to decline to comment on its plans.The issue is weighing on lenders, with the KBW Bank Index slipping as much as 3.2% Tuesday after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. analysts said less excess capital may be available for distribution to shareholders if the break isn’t preserved. The supplementary leverage ratio -- one of the key responses to the 2008 crisis -- limits banks’ indebtedness by measuring the amount of capital they have standing against all their assets. When regulators relaxed the requirement last April, disruption in Treasuries was a major factor in their decision. The move allowed banks to help stabilize that market, while maintaining funding for short-term borrowing arrangements known as repurchase agreements.“The market has assigned almost mythical powers” to the temporary capital break, said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America. In reality, he argued, the impact probably hasn’t been that significant because banks’ share of the demand for Treasuries is “very marginal.”Without incurring extra capital costs, the relief enabled the largest banks to pile up about $400 billion in reserves created from the Fed’s ongoing asset purchases and $200 billion in Treasuries, BMO’s Krieter estimated in a client note.The Fed has indicated that it intends to continue its asset buying, and those who want the break extended argue that continued economic stimulus will lead to a flood of new issuance, meaning it’s a bad time to deter banks from buying more Treasuries.“If that were to wane this year, when supply issues are likely to be worse, I think it could be problematic,” said NatWest Markets strategist Blake Gwinn.Fed’s FactorsFactors the Fed is likely to consider include whether the threat to the economy is as urgent as it was a year ago and the message it sends when regulators are seen as kowtowing to Wall Street. Also, the leverage ratio is an international agreement struck between global watchdogs, meaning overseas banks have a legitimate gripe that their U.S. counterparts are benefiting from less aggressive oversight.In pushing for an extension, Wall Street lobbyists have conducted a campaign of blog posts, research and letter writing. They’ve also homed in on one argument that regulators might be receptive to: banks needed the relief to respond to a dilemma that the federal government created.All the stimulus programs rolled out last year flooded corporations and consumers with cash that they had to store somewhere. That happened as companies -- scared by the pandemic -- were also drawing down credit lines that needed a home. Banks’ domestic deposits rose by 23% to $16.3 trillion in 2020 from 2019 and lenders had to invest the funds in Treasuries and other low-risk assets. So relaxing bank capital requirements for deposits and Treasuries was a natural reaction to the deluge.JPMorgan Chief Financial Officer Jennifer A. Piepszak said last month that “all of the major banks” are concerned about the relief going away. If it does, “we could turn away deposits,” she said.The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also have a say in whether banks are granted an extension. But FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams believes the relaxed capital demands have been the most meaningful for the bank holding companies the Fed oversees, according to an agency spokeswoman.The OCC is currently led by acting comptroller Blake Paulson, an agency veteran, though Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has the authority to name anyone she wants to run the regulator. An OCC spokesman declined to comment on the agency’s plan.(Updates with bank stocks slipping in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vodafone Seeks $2.4 Billion From Vantage Towers IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Vodafone Group Plc is looking to raise 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from an initial public offering of its European mobile-phone towers unit in Frankfurt, in what will be one of the region’s biggest stock market listings this year.The U.K. telecommunication giant plans plans to sell shares in Vantage Towers AG at 22.50 euros to 29 euros apiece, according to a statement Tuesday. Vodafone is targeting maximum proceeds of 2.8 billion euros from the offering, which would include an option to increase the deal size and an over-allotment. The final number of shares sold will depend on where the IPO prices. Vodafone shares climbed 2% to 128.60 pence at 11:18 a.m. in London.Vantage has gathered enough investor demand to cover the full deal size of its offering, according to terms seen by Bloomberg.Two investment funds, Digital Colony and RRJ, agreed to buy 500 million euros and 450 million euros of stock, respectively, in the offering, which will run through March 17. The new stock will start trading on March 18. The IPO values Vantage at as much as 14.7 billion euros. Vodafone will use the proceeds to pay down some of its debt pile, the company has said.The presence of cornerstone investors makes the remaining shares more scarce and could help push pricing for Vantage’s IPO into the upper half of the range, New Street Research analyst James Ratzer said by email, adding that they also pose a risk to the company’s liquidity for other shareholders.Vodafone and other European carriers, hit by increasing competition, regulations and the Covid-19 pandemic, are looking to squeeze value from their mast and fiber assets. The push to roll out fifth-generation networks is also driving demand for more tower capacity, fueling a wave of consolidation and restructuring.And for yield-hungry investors, these assets promise steady returns as tower companies typically sign long-term contracts, linked to inflation, for the space they rent out to mobile operators. Vantage plans to pay out 60% of recurring free cash flow annually in dividends, and intends to distribute 280 million euros in July for this financial year, the company said last month.Still, mobile carriers looking to rent capacity from Vantage are direct competitors of the tower company’s majority shareholder and main customer across geographies: Vodafone. Independent European mast operators like Cellnex Telecom SA don’t have this drawback.Vantage would be the biggest European IPO since InPost SA’s in January. Vantage’s blockbuster offering will put Germany’s IPO market on track for its best year since 2018, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. And a slew of other offerings are being considered, ranging from units being carved out of large conglomerates such as Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG to much potential listings from younger companies.Language app Babbel and ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE-owned dating platform ParshipMeet are eyeing IPOs, Bloomberg News reported last month. Listings for open-source software developer SUSE, online eyewear retailer Mister Spex, cybersecurity provider Utimaco GmbH, prosthetic limb maker Ottobock SE & Co. and e-commerce site About You GmbH are also said to be in the works.(Adds information on book covered message in third paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the maximum deal size.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Tech stocks stage rebound after Nasdaq slides into correction

    Contracts on the Nasdaq ticked up after the index sank into a correction by the end of the regular session, plunging more than 10% from a recent record closing high. Shares of Tesla steadied in after-hours trading after falling another nearly 6%, bringing its March-to-date loss to almost 17%, while Apple shares sank to the lowest level since November.

  • Never Mind the Tech Hit, Thematic ETFs Are Just Getting Started

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the most adored sectors of the $5.7 trillion exchange-traded fund industry was also one of the hardest hit as technology stocks plunged last week.Funds focused on specific market niches raked in piles of cash in the first two months of the year, a trend that’s poised to rapidly accelerate, according to a new survey. A whopping 80% of global ETF investors plan on increasing their exposure to so-called thematic ETFs this year, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. found in their annual report released Monday.Such products attracted more than $32 billion in January and February, by far their best start to a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Cathie Wood’s actively-managed funds at Ark Investment Management have revolutionized the thematic space, gaining fans among both institutional and retail traders. As new investors flood the market, ETFs based on understandable and relatable narratives continue to win fresh money.“They’re seeing remarkable interest,” said Ryan Sullivan, senior vice president of Brown Brothers Harriman’s global ETF services. “It’s the chicken and the egg to a certain extent -- are investors following some highly touted performance by some managers in this space or is there a long-term play here with changes around how portfolios are being designed?”That love was put to the test last week as many thematic funds -- which can track sectors like electric vehicles, disruptive technology and genomics -- faced rapid drops. Rising Treasury yields are spurring caution toward growth stocks that are more sensitive to interest rate changes.The study’s respondents -- almost 400 institutional investors, financial advisers and fund managers from the U.S., Europe and China -- said they were most interested in internet and technology thematic funds, followed by those focused on robotics and artificial intelligence.“What we’re most interested in is to see what the staying power is for thematic ETFs,” Sullivan said. “If performance turns and we go through a year or two year where it’s a little bit more mixed, will we see this interest die off a bit or will we see these hold their own?”A poster child for thematic funds’ success is Wood’s Ark, which has taken in $16 billion so far in 2021. However, all five of the firm’s actively-managed products including Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) fell last week.Actively-managed ETFs -- still a small portion of the $5.8 trillion industry -- are also winning over investors, with 65% of respondents planning to increase their exposure, up from 57% in last year’s survey. Fixed income and global equities are the most popular strategies in the active wrapper.More than half of the U.S. investors also said they would buy a semi-transparent, active ETF in the next six months. The first of this new breed of products launched about a year ago, but have been relatively slow to attract investors. The largest, the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG), has only about $270 million in assets.Among the other findings:More than 70% of ETF investors worldwide say they plan to increase their ETF allocation in the next year, up three percentage points from the 2020 surveyFixed-income ETFs are favored during periods of heightened volatility because they offer transparency and liquidity, and 66% of respondents are planning to increase fixed income ETF allocations this yearIn five years, 56% of respondents expect to have at least 11% of their holdings invested in ESG ETFsMore than 40% of respondents are looking for a new ETF to have least $100 million in assets before investing in it, up 11% from 2020For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Strategists See Rotation Powering Stocks to Records

    (Bloomberg) -- Equity strategists are as bullish as ever, despite all the nervousness among investors about sky-high valuations and rising rates.Strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG are counting on more gains from equities as investors rotate out of bonds and cash, and economic growth accelerates. Even if some stocks dip because of higher rates, there will be strong rallies in other sectors, according to Abby Joseph Cohen, senior investment strategist at Goldman Sachs.“We are seeing this very significant rotation,” Cohen said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “We are seeing some movement now in those sectors that do better when we come out of lockdown, and the good news on the vaccine will be helpful.”Goldman is expecting the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,300, implying a 13% increase from current levels and a new all-time high. The median S&P 500 forecast from a Bloomberg survey is 4,100 versus the index’s current level of 3,850.According to Credit Suisse’s Andrew Garthwaite, this is the beginning of a bonds-to-equity switch. Stocks and bond yields were positively correlated in February, and when that’s happened in the past, equity prices were up an average of 6% six months later, he wrote in a note on Monday.“We worry when US 10-year bond yields rise above 2%, inflation expectations go above 3% or there is a large rise in the TIPS yield,” wrote Credit Suisse strategists. For now, all of those conditions are some ways off. The bank is sticking to a year-end forecast for the MSCI All-Country World Index Ex-U.S. of 375, which implies a 13% gain from today’s levels.Goldman Sachs makes a similar case in favor of equities. “History shows that equity funds generally experience inflows when real rates are rising,” strategists led by David Kostin said in a report on Friday.The bank predicted households will be the biggest source of U.S. equity demand, estimating purchases of $350 billion this year. Corporate buying will also be strong at $300 billion amid a resurgence of stock buybacks, Goldman Sachs said.At JPMorgan Chase & Co., the rotation out of technology and into cyclicals isn’t over yet. Airlines, hotels and auto suppliers are attractive, and investors should consider shorting online retail and technology, said strategist Mislav Matejka.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq 100 Tumbles, Ends 11% Below Feb. 12 Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares tumbled anew, sending the Nasaq 100 Index down 11% from its all-time high, as investors fled high-valuation stocks for companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle.The benchmark for megacap tech dropped 2.9% and is now at the lowest since November. The S&P 500 ended lower after rising as much as 1% as tech shares in the gauge dropped 2.5%. Financial firms and materials producers kept losses from being worse. The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high before settling for a 1% gain, buoyed by rallies in banks and Walt Disney Co. Tesla Inc. pushed its five-day rout past 20%. Blank-check companies backed by Chamath Palihapitiya tumbled.The 10-year Treasury rate jumped toward 1.6%, while the dollar strengthened. Brent crude briefly traded near $70 a barrel before pulling back. Gold slumped and Bitcoin traded above $51,000.Investors embraced the prospect for a surge in global economic growth as vaccine distribution improves and the U.S. heads toward passing a $1.9 trillion spending bill. The risks associated with rising Treasury yields remain an overhang amid fears that government aid programs could overheat economic growth.“You will see a lot of volatility in markets,” Kim Stafford, Asia Pacific head at Pacific Investment Management Co., said on Bloomberg Television. “We believe that confidence is improving, especially with vaccines coming online, so we will see an uptick in growth globally. There are a lot of reasons to be confident in the market, but a lot of this is also priced in.”There are also questions about whether equity valuations have become excessive, especially in speculative tech shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index has fallen about 8% since early February.Crash Landing on Stock Heroes of Yesteryear Is Worst in a DecadeHere are some key events to watch:The annual session of China’s National People’s Congress continues in Beijing.Japan GDP is due Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report is due WednesdayThe U.S. February consumer price index will offer the latest look at price pressures Wednesday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s Stimulus-Led Rise Fades as Stocks Drop, Dollar Gains

    Stronger bond yields and a rising dollar are capping price progress for risk assets.

  • Greensill Loses More Executives Amid Survival Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- Three more directors of Greensill Capital have resigned as the trade-finance company faces a fight for survival following the flight of its top backers.Chairman Maurice Thompson resigned alongside former MSCI Inc. Chief Operating Officer David Brierwood and Patrick Allin, according to company filings seen by Bloomberg. They join four other board members who have stepped down recently, among them the brother of founder Lex Greensill.Read more: Greensill’s Overnight Downfall Was Many Months in MakingA spokesperson for Greensill declined to comment. News of the departures was first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.Greensill’s trade finance firm is teetering on the brink of insolvency after investors cut ties with him and the German regulator froze his bank in the country. The fall from grace has been swift for a now ex-billionaire with access to U.K. political circles and the counsel of former Prime Minister David Cameron.Read more: Greensill’s Top Client, Gupta Sees Key Cash Source EvaporateGreensill Capital is in talks for Athene Holding Ltd. to buy its operating company and continue to provide billions of dollars of funding to Greensill customers, according to people familiar with the matter. Assets linked to U.K. steel investor Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance have been excluded from the deal discussions, Bloomberg News reported on March 4.The European Central Bank is asking lenders in the region about any loans they have related to Greensill, according to a person familiar with the matter. The move is standard procedure and doesn’t reflect heightened concern at the watchdog, the Financial Times reported earlier. The ECB declined to comment.Greensill’s efforts to disrupt a niche part of global finance were derailed when credit insurance backing some of his firm’s loans lapsed, eventually forcing Credit Suisse Group AG to freeze a $10 billion group of client funds that bought the debt. The Swiss bank said on Friday it will close the funds down.Greensill’s supply chain finance firm relied on those funds as buyers of the debt securities it issues. The company is also facing a criminal probe of its German banking subsidiary after regulator BaFin found that Greensill Bank AG had improperly accounted for assets of its biggest customer, GFG Alliance.Greensill has said that it received “extensive advice,” from law firms in the U.K. and Germany, “which informed the way in which the assets were classified.” The company immediately complied after BaFin advised it late last year and early this year that it didn’t agree with its accounting, according to Greensill.(Corrects to show Brierwood is former COO in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Upbeat Chinese Data May Not Ease Emerging-Market Taper Gloom

    (Bloomberg) -- The prospect of rising inflation and U.S. Treasury yields may damp emerging-market sentiment, reflected by a slump in Chinese assets despite trade data that pointed to a speedier global recovery from last year’s lockdown.Exports from the world’s second-biggest economy soared in the first two months of the year, data showed Sunday, reflecting a recovery in external demand and providing a much-needed boost for risk assets after a turbulent start to March. Meantime, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion stimulus package Saturday that may offer an additional spur to countries such as Mexico whose economies are most sensitive to U.S. growth.Emerging-market stocks fell to a two-month low and currencies were poised for their worst session in a year on Monday as anxiety remains high in the bond market after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s dovish message last week stopped short of trying to rein in the surging yields. An index of dollar-denominated debt in the developing world dropped for a fourth week in its longest losing streak since 2018. Local-currency notes also declined amid selloffs from Poland to Hungary and Mexico.“All fixed-income assets face a challenging market as rates and inflation become more of a threat,” said Abdul Kadir Hussain, Dubai-based head of fixed-income asset management at Arqaam Capital. “Emerging markets are no different. We have already seen outflows from emerging-market fixed-income funds, and I suspect that will continue in the near term.”Last week, exchange-traded fund investors withdrew money from emerging-market bonds, while adding to stocks, as they weighed the prospects of stronger global growth and a pickup in U.S. yields.Inflation data this week will offer evidence of whether that caution is merited. Economists expect consumer prices to have picked up in places such as Taiwan, India and Brazil. Elsewhere, Peruvian policy makers will probably keep the key interest rate at a record low of 0.25%.Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Improving China Data; Rising Treasury YieldsInflation WatchTaiwan’s consumer prices probably rose last month after declining in January, according to a Bloomberg survey before the report on Tuesday. Export figures the same day may reveal growth slowed in February after the island exported a record the previous monthThe improving global trade outlook and backdrop for exports will probably buoy the Taiwan dollar, according to Gao Qi, a currency strategist at Scotiabank in SingaporeIndia’s consumer-price inflation probably accelerated further above the central bank’s 4% target, a Bloomberg survey showed. That could limit its capacity to keep monetary conditions accommodativeThose figures may put further upward pressure on Indian bond yields, which are already at a 10-month highA reading of Brazil’s February consumer-price inflation on Thursday will be the last before the central bank meets later this month to decide on the key policy rateEconomists expect that inflation climbed last monthMexico’s February inflation probably increased amid higher non-core prices, data on Tuesday may showArgentina is likely to report another month of high inflation when it releases February figures on ThursdayChile’s monthly inflation eased in February on a drop in food costs, corroborating the central bank’s message that a recent consumer price jump is temporary and stimulus will be kept in placeKey DataChinese data due this week will provide another update on the nation’s economy after authorities announced a conservative growth target for this year at the National People’s Congress on FridayAfter containing the pandemic and becoming the only major economy to expand in 2020, officials now want to address imbalances such as a dependence on investment in property and infrastructure funded by corporate debtOn Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned the U.S. to stop “crossing lines and playing with fire” when it comes to Taiwan, which Beijing claims sovereignty overAggregate financing numbers for February due between March 9 and 15 may show a slowdown due to seasonal factors. Inflation figures on Wednesday are expected to show consumer prices dropped for a second month in February, further enhancing the allure of Chinese bondsBrazil’s January economic activity and retail sales figures will also be released next week, offering clues on the pace of a rebound in Latin America’s largest economyIn politics, traders will watch for progress on an emergency spending bill as it moves through the lower house. Jitters over fiscal spending have contributed to the real becoming the worst-performing currency in emerging markets this yearTurkey’s January current-account deficit due Thursday may narrowThe lira has posted losses for two straight weeksREAD: Economist Who Called 2018 Turkey Crash Sees New Boom, BustSouth Africa will report its fourth-quarter current-account surplus on Thursday, which is forecast to have narrowedThe country is also expected to report manufacturing production data on the same dayOn Friday, Mexico will post January industrial production figures, which will give investors a better look at how activity is recoveringPeruvian policy makers will probably keep a dovish outlook on Thursday by holding borrowing costs at 0.25%, the lowest among major Latin American economies, according to a forecast by Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.