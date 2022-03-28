U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Triller, Who Recently Announced a Go-Public Transaction With Nasdaq Listed SEAC, to Acquire Fast-Growing Influencer Platform Julius

TRILLER INC.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SEAC
TRILLER INC.
TRILLER INC.

Julius was named one of the fastest-growing private companies of 2021 by Inc. Magazine for its innovative influencer marketing software

Now creators and their brand partners can discover, connect and engage faster and better

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller, the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, announced that it had agreed to acquire Julius, a leading influencer marketing software platform, for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition is another step forward for Triller in its ongoing drive to deliver and exceed its business objectives by aligning its mission, to give every creator and brand superpowers with this latest acquisition. With Julius part of the Triller ecosystem, creators and influencers will now be able to connect with brands and agencies to tell captivating stories immediately.

Coupling Julius’ industry-leading data analytics and influencer marketing expertise, influencers who create on Triller will now have access to a robust all-in-one solution. Influencers will harness the power of engagement across all preferred social channels and real metrics - no more vanity numbers, and brands will be able to discover the talent that directly aligns with their business and campaign goals.

“As brands and influencers are hunting for ever more creative and unexpected ways to align, Triller is committed to enhancing the ability for brands to efficiently and effectively identify the exact influencer for the perfect brand opportunity,” said Mahi de Silva, CEO of Triller. “The most exciting aspect of the go-forward Triller business model is our ability to drive B2B engagement and conversion. Bringing on Julius allows us to strengthen the influencer experience for brands and the viewer across every vertical on and off the Triller platform,” added de Silva.

In 2021, Inc. Magazine’s named Julius as No. 1200 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. estimated Julius’ revenue growth at 403 percent, two times the Inc. 5000′s median revenue growth for the complete list. Julius was the only influencer-marketing software company recognized last year.

“Triller is an ideal home for Julius, enabling the enhancement of our software with first-level data from a world-class community of creators and opening new product opportunities for Julius brand clients,” said Jared Augustine, Co-founder and CEO of Julius.

With a footprint in influencer marketing dating back to 2012, Julius was formalized in 2017 by Jared Augustine, Tiki Barber, and Mark Gerson. Julius acquired HYPR in 2020, and collectively the company now possesses the most influencer marketing expertise and data analytics in the market. The company has attracted top talent and emerging and global brands as clients, including Abbvie, American Express, Footlocker, NARS, and UPPAbaby.

In December 2021, Triller entered into a definitive merger agreement with SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), in a transaction that would result in the combined company being named TrillerVerz Corp. Its common stock will be listed on Nasdaq.

About Triller:

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

About Julius
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating, accurately measuring, and gaining the best value on their campaigns. Headquartered in New York City, Julius has offices in San Francisco, London, and Krakow.

Triller Contact

Brian O’Shaughnessy
brian@triller.co


