U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,369.55
    +48.73 (+1.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,870.16
    +448.23 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,701.92
    +142.13 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,280.00
    +48.33 (+2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.63
    +1.69 (+2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.60
    +8.40 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.20 (+0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0680 (+5.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3902
    +0.0120 (+0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0290
    +0.2670 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,436.89
    -10.51 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    826.23
    +9.44 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.88
    +91.22 (+1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,940.42
    -177.61 (-0.63%)
     

Trillion-dollar horses, surfeit funding rounds and Future’s future

Alex Wilhelm
·5 min read

Welcome back to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by what the weekday Exchange column digs into, but free, and made for your weekend reading. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

It’s the end of a short week, but instead of not having much to chat about we have a lot. But it’s all very good fun, so let’s enjoy ourselves!

First, let’s talk about expensive four-legged beasts.

Trillion-dollar horse?

The Exchange started digging into the Q2 2021 venture capital market this week. Thanks to Anna’s help our first piece came out pretty well, I think. We have a lot more coming soon. But the unicorn stats really grabbed me by the nape. Consider:

  • 136 unicorns were minted in Q2 2021, an all-time record.

  • As CB Insights notes, that’s “nearly 6x the 23 unicorns born a year ago in Q2'20, and already higher than the 128 unicorns born in all of 2020.”

The result of this boom in the horned equestrian population is that there are now 750 unicorns in the world. When former TechCruncher and excellent human Katie Roof tweeted that stat, my first thought was shit, that means unicorns are worth more than $1 trillion.

I was way off. The real number is nearly $2.4 trillion (CB Insights data). Which is a shatteringly high figure. In comparative terms, the un-exited unicorn population of the world is worth nearly precisely what Apple is worth today -- $2.42 trillion, per Yahoo Finance.

Perhaps I am overreacting to the amount of unicorn equity that is currently sitting, largely frozen, in the private markets. Especially when unicorn exits are up. But are even today’s elevated exit levels enough to clear this particular ledger over time? No, I don’t think so. Not when we are minting 1.5 unicorns per day in Q2, counting weekends and the like and the unicorn count is ever-increasing.

Funding rounds

I only wrote about one funding round this week -- this r2c round that was pretty interesting -- mostly because I had a bunch of other things to chew through. But I’ve also seen my inbound venture capital round pitches slow since declaring that I’d not cover rounds that didn’t include more detailed financial information.

It is not clear yet if pitch volume is down due to the holiday week, or if I have scared everyone off. But I do use my inbound volume of funding round pitches both in aggregate, and in sector-directional terms to help gauge what’s going on. So, here’s hoping that (1) people will send me stuff and (2) they will do so and also share a lot more information at the same time.

SPACs in space

Y Combinator is a neat entity. One of its recent companies was Albedo, a startup that is hoping to build a network of low-orbit satellites that will take super high-res photos of the planet. To do so is hard af, as Natasha would say, but perhaps possible thanks to off-the-shelf (kinda) satellite parts, in-orbit refueling and a bunch of other new stuff.

Albedo and its ilk are why I still trot out every year to watch Demo Day. I get to see what could be coming, and that’s very good, illustrative fun.

All that’s to say that when two satellite imaging companies announced that they were going public via SPACs this week I was intrigued. Turns out they are not really in competition with what Albedo wants to do, as they offer lower-resolution images. But they are … notable for other reasons.

Satellogic for having this simply artful series of charts (be sure to observe the dates in each chart):

Image Credits: Satellogic

And Planet for the following, namely a look into how the economics of satellite tech are pretty heavily weighted toward the future:

Image Credits: Planet

The company’s long-term gross margin target is 80% to 85% (COGS of 15%-20%, per the deck), but you can see how long it takes to get there. This poses an interesting issue for the venture capital world.

Namely that companies like Albedo are going to need a lot of time and money to build out their constellations and get to scale. And, I presume, to scale to the sort of gross margins that software companies can generate from their first day selling product.

This is one reason why there is so much money chasing software products with even a hint of durable growth; high-margin recurring revenue is the business equivalent of a cheat code when it comes to value creation. Thus every investor wants to shovel money into it. Satellite tech, while super fucking critical in general, simply is more expensive and slower-burn.

My question: Is software so good at generating venture capital returns that other forms of startup work will struggle to compete for attention and capital? Are they already?

Future

Finally, Future. Or more precisely, Future’s future. I am curious about the a16z publication.

Since it launched I’ve checked in a few times each week, hoping to see what was coming out of the venture capital firm’s collective mind. I do so not only because I am a huge dweeb -- I am! -- but also because after all the hand-wringing that I’ve had to read about how the media hates tech -- nope! -- I was curious what a cosmically well-funded venture group would build. It has hired some great people, after all.

It appears that we are in between publishing cycles at the Future blog. The last pieces of Main Content came out nearly a month ago, and its most recent entry is dated June 25th. And that piece is just a note promising more content in July.

It all feels a bit flat? Given the budget, promise, fancy domain and number of people in the a16z world who should have things to say? Why not make more words appear? Let’s see what July brings.

Ok that’s enough from me for the week. Hugs, and talk to you Monday morning on the pod.

Your friend,

-- Alex

Recommended Stories

  • Branson, Bezos space flights are ‘heralding a new era of commercial space’: Fmr. NASA Astronaut

    Leroy Chiao, Former NASA Astronaut and ISS Commander, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the new space race as Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson prep to go to space.

  • Virgin Galactic's Next Flight Is About More Than Richard Branson Beating Jeff Bezos

    Virgin Galactic is gearing up for its first fully crewed flight, which will include Richard Branson, on Sunday.

  • Where Will ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Be in 5 Years?

    Technology improvements and cost reductions in genetic testing and therapies are making it possible to diagnose, treat, and even cure devastating diseases. ARK management believes these advancements are ushering in a "Genomic Age" that could create trillions of dollars in equity market capitalization by 2024. To take advantage of these trends, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) invests in companies proving to be "leaders, enablers, and beneficiaries" of CRISPR (a gene-editing technique), targeted therapeutics, bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, stem cells, agricultural biology, and healthcare innovation.

  • Blue Origin throws shade at Virgin Galactic before Richard Branson's flight

    Blue Origin claims Richard Branson isn't really going to outer space.

  • Richard Branson launches into space Sunday on Virgin Galactic flight

    Richard Branson takes off into space on Sunday. Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick shares the details.

  • EXPLAINER: How Richard Branson will ride own rocket to space

    Virgin Galactic will become the first rocket company to launch the boss when Richard Branson straps into one of his sleek, shiny space planes this weekend. The self-described tie-loathing adventurer and troublemaker will join five company employees for Sunday’s test flight from New Mexico's southern desert — the company’s fourth trip to the edge of space. Branson assigned himself to Virgin Galactic’s first full-scale crew, jumping ahead of Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos, an even richer rocketeer looking to launch himself into space.

  • Why Astra Space Stock Popped 10% This Afternoon

    Barely a week after completing its SPAC IPO, Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) is going to the moon again today -- or at least, moving in that general direction. After rising more than 10% in early trading Friday, shares of the start-up launch vehicle company are holding onto about a 5.8% gain as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. Why is Astra stock up?

  • Jeff Bezos’s rocket company mocks Richard Branson’s over ‘small windows’ and its definition of going to space

    Jeff Bezos’s rocket company has mocked Richard Branson’s over its smaller windows and the definition of space. Branson and Bezos are currently locked in a race – though they have not explicitly said called it such – to get to space first. Branson will set off this weekend, with Bezos leaving later this month.

  • Inside the preparations being made for Richard Branson’s space launch

    The excitement among space enthusiasts is building Saturday morning in New Mexico. That's where, in a little more than 24 hours, billionaire Richard Branson's company, Virgin Galactic, will send him and three other employees to the edge of space. It's another milestone in the emerging commercial market of sub-orbital flight. Mark Strassmann has the details.

  • Virgin Galactic Launch

    Virgin Galactic Launch

  • Virgin Galactic launch date: When is Richard Branson going to space? Everything you need to know as billionaires race to leave Earth

    Richard Branson is setting off to space – in the hope of becoming the first billionaire to leave the Earth. It will be the first time that the company has conducted a fully crewed flight to the edge of space, though not the first time people have travelled in the spacecraft. Branson is trying to get there shortly before fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, the recently retired Amazon chief executive.

  • How did I get my own unique set of fingerprints?

    Even identical twins have different fingerprints. El Greco/Shutterstock.com Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. How do we get the fingerprints we have? – Oscar V., age 8, Somerville, Massachusetts Fingerprints are those little ridges on the tips of your fingers. They’re essentially folds of the outer layer of skin, the epidermis. The “prints” themselves are the patterns of skin oil

  • How Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s Space Flights Will Differ

    The billionaire founders of Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic will both be on board as the companies send their vessels to the edge of space. But their spacecraft, flight logistics and altitudes have some differences. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • NASA's Ingenuity helicopter broke records during high-speed 'nail-biter' flight

    The Mars helicopter broke records as it flew at high speed over 'unfriendly terrain' this week.

  • What does the Chinese military want with your unborn baby’s genetic data?

    The BGI group has used data from its popular prenatal test to help the People’s Liberation Army improve ‘population quality’ but they are far from the only ones normalizing eugenics A woman who is pregnant and had taken Chinese gene firm BGI Group’s Nifty prenatal test, holds a blank copy of the test’s consent form in Warsaw, Poland, earlier this year. Photograph: Jakub Stezycki/Reuters Your unborn baby is already being monetized Could data harvested from millions of pregnant women pave the way

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin fuels feud with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic over suborbital space trips

    Jeff Bezos has a longstanding rivalry with SpaceX’s Elon Musk, but now his Blue Origin space venture is upping the ante in its spat with fellow soon-to-be space traveler Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic — and the Twitterverse is not amused. Today’s escalation from Blue Origin came in the form of a tweet drawing distinctions between a suborbital ride on its New Shepard spaceship and Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipOne rocket plane. The tweet’s infographic noted that New Shepard would fly above the 10

  • The ocean is full of tiny plastic particles – we found a way to track them with satellites

    Plastic fragments washed onto Schiavonea beach in Calabria, Italy, in a 2019 storm. Alfonso Di Vincenzo/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty ImagesPlastic is the most common type of debris floating in the world’s oceans. Waves and sunlight break much of it down into smaller particles called microplastics – fragments less than 5 millimeters across, roughly the size of a sesame seed. To understand how microplastic pollution is affecting the ocean, scientists need to know how much is there and where it

  • Billionaire space race: As Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos blast off, here’s how their suborbital trips match up

    Who’s flying higher, who’s going longer, and what’s at stake with Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin’s first passenger flights

  • Richard Branson heading for space this weekend

    Branson and five crewmates plan to launch Sunday on the first fully commercial passenger flight to space.

  • Astronomers Find Direct Evidence for Theorized Hypernova

    A team of astronomers has detected the first-ever direct evidence for the existence of a "hypernova," which is a type of very energetic supernova. The post Astronomers Find Direct Evidence for Theorized Hypernova appeared first on Nerdist.