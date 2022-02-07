U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,489.57
    -10.96 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,052.15
    -37.59 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,048.49
    -49.51 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.13
    +11.77 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -0.79 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.40
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    +0.51 (+2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3533
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0600
    -0.1400 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,899.57
    +2,262.51 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.64
    +23.89 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.45
    +71.05 (+0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of SNOW, RQHTF, NOW, and XTMIF Driving Revenue Growth in Fintech, Big Data, TeleHealth and Digital Transformation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Wall Street Reporter
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • XTMIF
  • RQHTF
  • SNOW
  • NOW

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) and XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID).

Today’s emerging megatrends and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman: “Data is Beating Heart of Modern Enterprise”
“Enterprises and institutions have grown acutely aware how much they will end up relying on data operations, data analytics, and data science. Data is becoming the beating heart of the modern enterprise. So, the race is on to lay the foundation for a digital data driven infrastructure. Snowflake is and will be a critical enabler of this journey…We saw momentum accelerate in Q3 with product revenues growing 110% year-on-year to $312 million and remaining performance obligations growing to $1.8 billion. The net revenue retention rate expanded to 173% and we recorded our first positive non-GAAP operating income in the company's history….Our growth is driven by a diverse mix of customers, the 10 largest consumers in Q3 include four Fortune 500 companies, four companies less than 10 years old, and a Powered By Snowflake program partner...We are in the very early stages, but as you see from the metrics that we report on, there is a very, very steady aggressive growth happening quarter-on-quarter. But we haven't reached that tipping point yet where the floodgates open and things are expanding at a meteoric rate. But we're anticipating that that will happen at some point. It's very non-linear in the way the adoption is going to develop…”
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/07/snowflake-inc-nyse-snow-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”
XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.
Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.
Watch XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Next Super Stock livestream video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/01/xtm-otc-xtmif-cse-paid-fintech-poised-for-exponential-growth-in-1-trillion-market/

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “Reliq Telehealth Platform Set for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2022”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 12 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/02/next-super-stock-reliq-health-tech-otc-rqhtf-tsx-rht-set-for-explosive-revenue-growth-22-with-new-contracts-1-27-22-livestream/

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and with a current run-rate of $24 million, and expected to double in 2022 as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting is expected in 2022, allowing RQHTF valuation to better align with its peers in the telehealth and healthtech space.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Watch Reliq Health Tech (OTC:RQHTF) (TSX.V:RHT) NEXT SUPER STOCK Video: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/02/next-super-stock-reliq-health-tech-otc-rqhtf-tsx-rht-set-for-explosive-revenue-growth-22-with-new-contracts-1-27-22-livestream/

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Bill McDermott, CEO: “Built to Flourish in Any Economic Environment”
“..ServiceNow is uniquely positioned. We're growing like a fast-moving start-up with the profitability of a global market leader. We're on a clear growth trajectory to $15 billion plus by 2026. While our strong cash position preserves optionality, we don't depend on M&A for growth. While rising interest rates challenge others, ServiceNow's business model is built to flourish in any economic environment. We are not opportunity constrained as our customers' need for digital transformation is ever expanding. Our organic growth machine is in full flight, and our pipeline is stronger than ever. Our 99% renewal rate is one of several lead indicators for sustained performance moving forward… As enterprises build, deploy, monitor and service technology, our IT workflow business is at the core. IT service management was in 16 of our top 20 Q4 deals, with 19 deals over $1 million. IT operations management was in 18 of our top 20, with 21 deals over $1 million…We had a record 135 deals over $1 million, which was up 50% year-over-year…”
ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/02/07/servicenow-inc-nyse-now-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: http://bit.ly/39kkE7K

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:
Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:
WALL STREET REPORTER
(212) 871-2057 ext 7
www.WallStreetReporter.com


Recommended Stories

  • With EPS Growth And More, Verde Agritech (TSE:NPK) Is Interesting

    Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story...

  • NZD/USD Strengthens Over .6607, Weakens Under .6588

    A sustained move over .6607 could generate the upside momentum needed to trigger a surge into .6670.

  • Another Analyst Turns Bullish on Snowflake. Here’s Why.

    Shares of Snowflake were climbing Monday after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock, saying that investors were undervaluing the company’s durability and quality of growth. Analyst Keith Weiss rated the stock Overweight from Equal-weight, and increased his price target to $390 from $344. Since Snowflake (ticker: SNOW), which provides cloud data warehousing software, completed its public debut 16 months ago it has continued to outperform, Weiss said in a research note on Monday.

  • Frontier, Spirit Airlines still going to be ‘hassle to use’ after merger deal, strategist says

    Boyd Group International President Mike Boyd joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines' plans to merge in a carrier deal valued at $6.6 billion and what the merger will mean for the airline industry.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Amazon and Nike reportedly interested in buying Peloton

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Peloton stock rising amid reports of Amazon and Nike takeover interest.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket Again

    What started as a mild sell-off on omicron variant concerns after Thanksgiving turned into a full-fledged correction in January, when the Federal Reserve hinted it was serious about raising interest rates this year (likely starting in March). Three Fool.com contributors think shares of beaten-down Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Sea (NYSE: SE), and Universal Display (NASDAQ: OLED) are a buy right now as a result. Nicholas Rossolillo (Meta Platforms): By now you probably know all about the market's negative reaction to Facebook's (that is to say, Meta Platforms') ugly conclusion to Q4 2021.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    Savvy investors know that a market downturn is to be expected every year or two and that it's not a great concern for long-term investors who don't plan to sell their stocks anytime soon. In fact, market downturns actually can be terrific times to buy stocks, as shares of many great companies will be on sale. Chipmaking titan Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) specializes in graphics processing units (GPU), which are needed by the likes of gaming systems, cloud computing operations, and data centers.

  • Why ChargePoint Holdings, EVgo, and FuelCell Energy Shares Plummeted Last Month and Have Continued to Fall

    ChargePoint, EVgo, and FuelCell shares have fallen 67%, 63%, and 82% over the last year, respectively.

  • Frontier and Spirit airlines merger, Peloton and Disney earnings, inflation data on tap this week

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses the week ahead in markets as Frontier and Spirit Airlines announce a merger, Disney and Peloton are set to announce quarterly earnings, and the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)?

    How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of […]

  • PayPal Sell-Off: Here's What You Need to Know

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results last week, with revenue of $6.92 billion beating Wall Street estimates and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 missing estimates during the three-month period. As is always the case, however, investors focused heavily on management guidance. For the current quarter, PayPal's management expects adjusted EPS to come in at $0.87, a 28.7% decline from the prior-year period.

  • Will the Google Stock Split Impact My Tax Returns?

    More investors will have a chance to own a whole share of Google parent Alphabet after the stock split, but are there tax consequences?

  • Peloton Stock Soars as Takeover Reports Heat Up. How Much It Might Be Worth.

    Peloton Interactive stock was soaring on reports that multiple companies, including Nike and Amazon.com were looking at acquiring the beleaguered stationary-bike maker. Peloton stock (ticker: PTON) was up 32% to $32.40 amid reports that it had become a takeover target. The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Amazon was among the potential bidders for Peloton, while the Financial Times reported that Nike was in the mix as well.

  • Pfizer’s Earnings Should Be Great. Why the Focus Could Shift.

    The company is not only selling tens of billions of dollars worth of its Covid-19 vaccine, it has the leading antiviral treatment for the coronavirus.

  • Analyst Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    Microsoft (MSFT) stock might be sitting 9% into the red in 2021, but according to Tigress analyst Ivan Feinseth, the weak performance so far is only a blip on the way to further gains. In fact, the 5-star analyst recently not only reiterated a Buy rating for the shares but also raised the price target from $366 to $411, implying investors will see returns of ~34% in the year ahead. (To watch Feinseth’s track record, click here) What’s behind Feinseth’s bullish thesis? The analyst explained, “Ong

  • Alibaba Falls as Citi Sees SEC Filing Sign of SoftBank Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slipped as much as 6.6% in U.S. trading on Monday after Citigroup Inc. analysts saw its additional American depositary share registration in the U.S. as a sign that SoftBank Group Corp. may intend to sell part of its stake.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActAdults Back in Charge of Stoc