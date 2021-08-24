U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

TRILLIUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of TRIL and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s sale to Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On August 23, 2021, Trillium announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Pfizer in a deal valued at approximately $2.26 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Trillium stockholders will receive $18.50 in cash for each share of Trillium common stock owned.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Trillium’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Trillium’s stockholders.

If you own shares of Trillium and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


