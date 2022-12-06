U.S. markets close in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,948.29
    -50.55 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,633.04
    -314.06 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,056.70
    -183.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,814.66
    -25.56 (-1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.47
    -2.46 (-3.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    +3.30 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.04 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0492
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5610
    -0.0380 (-1.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2193
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7430
    +0.0580 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,982.78
    -110.18 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.27
    -1.53 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Trillium Announces Close of Series A Financing, Raising $10.6 Million

Trillium
·4 min read
Trillium
Trillium

New investment round led by Hyosung and HELM AG will accelerate the commercialization of Trillium’s process to manufacture chemicals from plant-based materials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Renewable Chemicals (www.trilliumchemicals.com) announced today it has raised a $10.6M Series A financing round. The first closing totaled $5.5M and was led by Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation. Current investor Capricorn Partners also participated. HELM AG has agreed to join the Series A round to bring the total to $10.6M. This funding builds on the company’s non-dilutive award of $2.5M from the US Department of Energy. Following a successful pilot program, the funding advances Trillium to the next phase of commercialization – the construction and operation of a market demonstration unit.

Trillium’s innovative Bio-ACN™ process sustainably converts plant-based feedstocks into valuable chemicals like acrylonitrile and acetonitrile. Acrylonitrile is currently manufactured from oil and gas derivatives to make a diverse range of consumer and industrial goods including carbon fiber, plastic, textiles, flocculant, synthetic rubber, and other valuable materials. These materials are used in finished products such as apparel, auto parts, aerospace parts, medical gloves, toys, consumer electronics, personal care products, sporting goods, and water treatment chemicals.

Young Joon Lee, Vice President at Hyosung, said: “We are excited to be a partner with TRC for this innovative technology development and the commercialization pathway. Sustainability is at the heart of Hyosung’s future growth strategy, and we firmly believe that our strong partnership will take us to the next level of industry leadership in renewable chemicals space.”

Andreas Woschek, Executive Vice President at HELM AG, said: “HELM is highly committed to grow its chemical business via sustainable solutions. Our engagement in Trillium marks another milestone in delivering tangible actions via our sustainability strategy. The combined skillsets of the partners supporting Trillium now provides an exciting opportunity to commercialize the innovation of bio-based, low carbon Acrylonitrile to the market.”

"Demonstrating our technology at scale is job one,” said Corey Tyree, CEO of Trillium. “Financial backing from HELM AG and Hyosung advances Trillium to demonstration scale. The addition of strategic investors also validates our technology and our potential. With funding from quality partners, we can realize our potential to become a leading producer of renewable chemicals.”

Rob van der Meij and Wouter van de Putte from the Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund, managed by Capricorn Partners, and Board Member of Trillium added: “It is great to have such constructive co-investors that bring significant value to the company for the scale up and market introduction.”

Media Relations

Elena Brennan
+1 (865) 329-0553
elena@piper-communications.com

Janneke Menzel
+49 (40) 2375 1855
janneke.menzel@helmag.com

Ju Han Lee
+82 (2) 707-7650
juhan@hyosung.com

ABOUT TRILLIUM RENEWABLE CHEMICALS

Trillium is replacing oil and gas with plant-based feedstocks in the manufacturing of green, drop-in molecules. Trillium has developed proprietary thermochemical technology to convert plant-based feedstocks like glycerol into valuable chemical intermediates (acrylonitrile and acetonitrile). Acrylonitrile is used to manufacture a wide-range of materials (e.g., acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) plastic, carbon fiber, acrylic fiber, nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR), acrylamide, specialty amines). As the worldwide demand for these chemicals increase, Trillium is providing a green alternative. Learn more at www.trilliumchemicals.com

ABOUT HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS

Founded in 1968, Hyosung Advanced Materials Corporation (HAMC), is the global no. 1 polyester tire reinforcements company with an annual revenue of 4B USD. HAMC's business covers industrial material of various applications that serve a variety of industries. In response to the transition of the mobility industry and the need for green technology, HAMC continues to develop and commercialize high-strength and light-weight materials that contribute to less product carbon emissions. Learn more at www.hyosungadvancedmaterials.com

ABOUT HELM AG

HELM is a Hamburg, Germany, based family-owned company established in 1900. HELM is one of the world's largest chemicals marketing companies and committed to providing solutions to its partners that support a successful transformation to a sustainable economy and society. The company secures access to the world's key markets through its specific regional knowledge and its multinational presence in more than 30 countries. As a multifunctional marketing organization HELM is active in the chemicals industry, in the agricultural industry and in pharmaceuticals, generating global revenues of EUR 6 billion per year. Learn more at www.helmag.com

ABOUT CAPRICORN PARTNERS

Capricorn Partners, an independent Leuven (Belgium) based manager of venture capital and equity funds, invests in innovative companies with technology as a competitive advantage. It operates under an AIFM license granted by the FSMA (the Financial Services and Markets Authority in Belgium). The investment in Trillium is made from the Capricorn Sustainable Chemistry Fund. Learn more at www.capricorn.be


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks With 393% to 1,153% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    The first fast-paced company with serious upside is hydrogen fuel-cell solution provider Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). According to analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright, Plug Power can reach $78. For those of you keeping score at home, this would work out to a near-quintupling in the company's share price in 2023.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • A Tale of 2 Telecoms: Is AT&T or Verizon Stock the Better Buy?

    This has been a tumultuous year for many stocks -- among them, stalwarts AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ). Despite those successes, AT&T had to cut its free-cash-flow forecast for the year by $2 billion.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • These 2 Stocks Hit Wall Street's Radar Tuesday

    The stock market was trying to bounce back on Tuesday morning from the walloping it took on Monday, but bullish investors seemed hesitant to take a big stand right out of the gate. Shortly after the market opened, most stock market indexes were down slightly, failing to claw back their losses from the previous session. Both Textron (NYSE: TXT) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) got some good news that made their shareholders happy, and the rises in the stock prices show that even in a tough market environment, there are still opportunities for smart investors to make money.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • 12 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best undervalued energy stocks to buy. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Undervalued Energy Stocks to Buy. 2022 has been the year for energy stocks. While all sectors of the economy fluctuated, the energy sector remained relatively […]

  • 2 Reasons Block Is a Long-Term Buy

    In late 2021, Square Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey announced radical changes to his company's direction, including changing its name to Block (NYSE: SQ). Unfortunately, these changes had terrible timing and many investors were dubious about several of the company's strategies; at the same time, the economy took a turn for the worse. Nervous investors ran for cover, sending the stock down 61% year to date.

  • Why Tesla Stock’s Ceiling Is Now $200. Where the Floor Might Be.

    The EV stock has been stuck in a range in recent weeks. That isn't going to change for a while, but if it does, the risk is skewed to the downside.

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.0m on Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

    In the last year, multiple insiders have substantially increased their holdings of Ardelyx, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ARDX ) stock...

  • GE Is a Tale of Two Trends

    Shares of General Electric were raised to an outperform ("Buy") rating by a sell-side firm Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of GE, below, we can see that prices made a potential double bottom pattern. Notice how trading volume decreases from late October to early December as prices rallied.

  • Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors on Wall Street. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO's strategy of having his company buy and hold stock in solid companies for a long time has reaped rich rewards over the years, which is evident from the terrific annual gains in Berkshire's Class A shares since 1965. Berkshire's Class A shares have clocked average annual gains of 20.1% over the past 57 years.

  • Stocks edge lower after yesterday’s market rout

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving after the opening bell.

  • Veru Inc. (VERU) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Veru Inc. (VERU) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -75.86% and 77.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here’s What Makes Bank of America Corporation (BAC) a Strong Investment Avenue

    Ariel Investments, an investment management company, released its “Ariel Focus Fund” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined -7.45%, compared to -5.62% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index and -4.88% loss for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, you can check the top […]