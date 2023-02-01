Trillium Gold Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM, OTCQX:TGLDF, FRA:0702) (“Trillium Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jeffrey O’Neill has been appointed the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective immediately.



Jeffrey O’Neill is President and owner of JMO Enterprises Ltd., a private consulting firm specializing in acquiring mineral exploration projects in Canada and the USA. He is also a Director for Sanibel Ventures Corp., Northern Lion Gold Corp. and Barksdale Resources. Mr. O’Neill acted as Regional Sales Manager, Western Canada, for Primus Business Solutions. In 2004, he co-founded Momentum Conferencing Solutions, the largest Canadian reseller of voice/video/data collaboration solutions, and acted as Vice President, Sales until 2007.

Mr. O’Neill assumes the position of CFO in place of Mr. Ian MacNeily who was on contract with the Company until year end 2022 and has stayed on until this time for an effective transition.

Russell Starr, President & CEO of Trillium Gold commented, “On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Jeff to the Trillium team. He joins us at a compelling time as we uncover valuable historical evidence of gold and critical minerals along our 100 km Confederation Belt towards a high-quality drill program this year. We look forward to benefiting from Jeff’s senior financial management expertise and valuable business perspective.”

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a growth focused company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario. As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, the Company has assembled one of the largest prospective land packages in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as along the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts. In 2022 the Company closed a number of acquisitions effectively extending its contiguous land position over more than 100 km of favourable structures on trend with Kinross Gold’s Great Bear Project and Evolution Mining’s Red Lake Operation. In addition, the Company has interests in highly prospective properties in Larder Lake, Ontario.

