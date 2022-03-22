U.S. markets open in 1 hour 58 minutes

Trilogy Group F&B, LLC Partners with US Foods to Provide Food Services for Emmitt's Las Vegas

·5 min read

LAS VEGAS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the buzz keeps building for the launch of Emmitt's Las Vegas, parent company Trilogy Group F&B LLC has reached a distribution agreement with US Foods, one of the top food service distribution companies in the United States, for the 30,000 square foot venue located on the Las Vegas Strip.

Trilogy Group F&B, LLC Partners with US Foods to Provide Food Services for Emmitt’s Las Vegas

"We are thrilled to collaborate with US Foods to create a dynamic culinary experience for our guests reminiscent of the way Emmitt played the game," said Jim Hensely, Director of Operations at Emmitt's. "The team at US Foods understands what we're looking to accomplish and raises the bar for anything that Emmitt touches to ensure it matches his high standards. US Foods provided the strategic approach needed for an endeavor of this size. The Strip is making its comeback and we are excited to elevate the experience with this launch and beyond."

As part of the agreement, US Foods will supply Emmitt's, The Player's Lounge and The Deck, assisting in providing a high-quality experience for dining, parties, concerts, and private events. In addition to the venues, US Foods will also partner with the brand's Test Kitchen at Trilogy's location in Las Vegas for event production and new product development.

"We are honored to have solidified a partnership with an established and trustworthy company on every level," said Emmitt Smith. "Partnering with an American legacy brand was important to us when determining how to bring best-in-class food offerings to this venture."

Beloved across the country, Emmitt Smith will bring his business expertise to his restaurant and the E-Kitchen endeavors, to provide a dynamic space to entertainment world-class professionals. The E-Kitchen will combine US Foods' innovative products and foodservice operations expertise with the all-time leading rusher in NFL history.

"As part of our brand promise, we are committed to helping foodservice operators Make It with the innovative products and expert tools and resources," said Bernie Orsini, Area President for US Foods. "We are thrilled to be supporting the team at Emmitt's and we look forward to bringing them high quality, on-trend products to support their exciting menu offerings."

Continuing this partnership, US Foods will be joining forces with Emmitt to give lucky winners of a loyalty contest an opportunity to compete in Emmitt Smith's Golf Tournament. The loyalty contest will showcase the menu for Emmitt's and the E-Kitchen.

About Emmitt Smith
Emmitt James Smith III is a professional football icon, businessman, entrepreneur, and family man. A Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, Smith played for 15 seasons in the National Football League (NFL) as the cornerstone of the Dallas Cowboys offense for 13 of his 15 professional seasons. The 1990 first-round draft pick's legendary career resume includes three Super Bowl championship rings, eight Pro Bowl appearances, NFL 100 All-Time Team member and holding the record as the NFL's all-time leading rusher (a record that still stands today). After his playing days, Smith made the transition to exploring various ventures including football analyst, author and an appearance on ABC's hit show, Dancing with the Stars. As a businessman and entrepreneur, Smith runs several companies spanning real estate, construction, technology and hospitality.

About Trilogy Group F&B, LLC
Owners and operators of Emmitt's Las Vegas Restaurant and Venue located in Las Vegas, Trilogy Group brings to life the personality and class of the football legend in this new hot spot. Chris Schroeder is the Managing Member and brings a wealth of experience in the branding and hospitality industry, including many legacy projects in Las Vegas. Robert Low and his team, Springfield, MO bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and resources to the project. Finally, EJ Smith Enterprises, LLC manages the Emmitt Smith likeness and branding throughout the property.

About US Foods
With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America's great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 69 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

ESG Statement
Doing the right thing defines who we are as a responsible business and integrity is essential to everything we do.

As we strive to be a global F&B outlet, ESG is integrated in all aspects and will play an important role in helping business to grow and prosper. As we strive to be a market leader in our sector, we recognize that there is increased stakeholder interest in how we do business, where and who we do business with and the level of our ambition and action to integrate and manage ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) risks into our business operations.

Our commitment to improve our social and environmental performance demonstrate a strong, well-informed management attitude and a values led culture that is both alert and responsive to the challenges and opportunities of doing business responsibly and sustainably.

Media Contact
Matt Kovacs
(310) 395-5050
mkovacs@blazepr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-group-fb-llc-partners-with-us-foods-to-provide-food-services-for-emmitts-las-vegas-301507435.html

SOURCE Trilogy Group F&B, LLC

