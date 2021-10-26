U.S. markets closed

Trilogy Health Solutions Partners with Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point to lower employer work comp healthcare costs

3 min read

STEVENS POINT, Wis., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Solutions announced today that Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point will participate in their work comp cost containment solution – WC Bundled Payments – giving Stevens Point and the greater area employers access to transparent, all-inclusive pricing for orthopedic care. Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point has established bundled pricing for orthopedic surgeries and diagnostic services commonly required in treating injured workers such as arthroscopic rotator cuff, knee repair and carpal tunnel release.

Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point led the nation when it began performing outpatient joint replacements in 2010. The center has proven through exceptional patient outcomes and patient satisfaction survey scores that they can perform these procedures safely in a cost-effective manner by taking advantage of medical advancements.

"The combination of dedicated providers, a talented and compassionate staff, and our delightful central Wisconsin patient base creates a small town, family atmosphere in this state-of-the-art surgery center," said Dr. Fuller, President of the Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point.

The surgical center is one of 5,800 ambulatory surgical centers across the country performing an estimated 30 million procedures nationwide. Most recently, the surgical center was named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021. The prestigious list is determined by experts and survey-participants assessing quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations relative to in-state competition. They also consider how well facilities were responding to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are extremely pleased to have Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point participate in our program, helping us provide high-quality and cost-efficient care to Wisconsin employers," stated Bill Felsing, President & CEO Trilogy Health Solutions.

Employers that want to learn more about WC Bundled Payments and their partnership with OSMS should contact Bill Felsing >>> wfelsing@trilogycares.com.

SUPPORTING INDEX

For More Information on WC Bundled Payments, visit https://www.wcbundledpayments.com, Trilogy Health Solutions, https://www.trilogycares.com or Access HealthNet, https://accesshealthnet.com, OSMS, https://osmsgb.com.

ABOUT WC BUNDLED PAYMENTS: WC Bundled Payments is an innovative marketplace of therapeutic, diagnostic and outpatient surgery providers that compete for workers' compensation services based on bundled and flat rate reimbursement.

ABOUT TRILOGY HEALTH SOLUTIONS: Trilogy Health Solutions, Inc. operates as an independent and comprehensive preferred provider organization (PPO) in Wisconsin, contracted with most of the major hospital systems and medical groups in Wisconsin.

ABOUT ACCESS HEALTHNET: Access HealthNet increases access and affordability in health care through an ecommerce healthcare marketplace that connects value-based providers offering flat-rates and bundles, with self-funded, full-pay entities.

ABOUT AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER OF STEVENS POINT: The Ambulatory Surgical Center of Stevens Point is an independent, multi-specialty - free-standing state of the art surgical center which was developed by a group of local physicians committed to providing quality health care in a comfortable environment. The facility opened its doors to their first patient in 2006 and has continued to thrive and grow since that time.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-health-solutions-partners-with-ambulatory-surgical-center-of-stevens-point-to-lower-employer-work-comp-healthcare-costs-301409168.html

SOURCE Trilogy Health Solutions

