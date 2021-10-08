U.S. markets open in 7 hours 24 minutes

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group

·3 min read
In this article:
BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 /Trilogy International Partners Inc. ("TIP Inc.") (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super to assess whether a merger of Two Degrees Group Limited ("2degrees") and Orcon Group Limited ("Orcon Group"), can be agreed on satisfactory terms. Trilogy is the majority owner of 2degrees. Orcon Group is owned by Vocus Group Limited ("Vocus Group"), which was previously listed on the ASX and acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021.

The potential merger would bring together 2degrees' and Orcon Group's complementary assets across mobile, broadband and fixed line services. With a shared challenger mindset, 2degrees and Orcon Group would create an integrated fixed-mobile business of scale, providing better service to customers in New Zealand's mobile and fixed telecommunication markets.

Any combination of 2degrees and Orcon Group would be subject to required regulatory approvals, the satisfactory completion of due diligence, and the negotiation of final terms and definitive documentation. There can be no assurance that any transaction will be completed as described above or at all.

TIP Inc., Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super have agreed to pause the public listing preparations of their respective subsidiaries while they discuss the potential merger.

Trilogy and 2degrees are being advised by Montarne, and Macquarie Asset Management, Aware Super and Vocus Group are being advised by UBS.

AboutTrilogy International Partners Inc.

TIP Inc. the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy's founders have an exceptional track record of successfully buying, building, launching and operating communication businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Trilogy currently provides wireless communications services through its operating subsidiaries in New Zealand and Bolivia. Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004 USA.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

About Vocus Group Limited

Vocus is an Australian specialist fibre and network solutions provider, with highly strategic and well-invested infrastructure that includes a trans-Tasman fibre network connecting all capitals with Asia and the USA. The total Vocus terrestrial network is c. 30,000 route-km of high performance, high availability fibre-optic cable. Orcon Group, a fully-owned subsidiary of Vocus, is an integrated New Zealand telecommunications and energy business with a nationwide fibre network and modern technology platforms.

For more information, visit www.vocus.com.au

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 of the United States of America. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential combination of 2degrees and Orcon Group. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "an opportunity exists", "outlook", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, estimates, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information and statements.

Forward-looking information and statements are provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information and statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this presentation are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These opinions, estimates and assumptions include but are not limited to: the completion of satisfactory due diligence by 2degrees and Orcon Group; the ability and willingness of the parties to negotiate and settle the final terms of the potential transaction; that mutually acceptable terms can be agreed to, including financial terms; the conditions to closing will be satisfied, including necessary regulatory approvals; general economic and industry growth rates; currency exchange rates and interest rates; product pricing levels and competitive intensity; income tax; subscriber growth; pricing, usage, and churn rates; changes in government regulation; technology deployment; availability of devices; timing of new product launches; content and equipment costs; vendor and supplier performance; the integration of acquisitions; industry structure and stability; and data based on good faith estimates that are derived from management's knowledge of the industry and other independent sources. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information and statements, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.

Numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which may be unknown, relating to TIP Inc.'s business could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking information and statements. Among such risks and uncertainties are those that relate to either party not moving beyond the due diligence stage; the parties being unable to agree to the final terms of the transaction; the risk that the conditions to completion of the transaction will not be satisfied; an event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the transaction will occur; receipt of required regulatory approvals; risks associated with any potential acquisition, investment or merger; the need for spectrum access; the regulated nature of the industry in which TIP Inc. participates; the use of "conflict minerals" and the effect thereof on availability of certain products, including handsets; anti-corruption compliance; intense competition; lack of control over network termination, roaming and international long distance revenues; rapid technological change and associated costs; reliance on equipment suppliers; subscriber "churn" risks, including those associated with prepaid accounts; the need to maintain distributor relationships; TIP Inc.'s future growth being dependent on innovation and development of new products; security threats and other material disruptions to TIP Inc.'s wireless networks; the ability of TIP Inc. to protect subscriber information and cybersecurity risks generally; health risks associated with handsets; litigation, including class actions and regulatory matters; fraud, including device financing, customer credit card, subscription and dealer fraud; reliance on limited management resources; risks associated with the minority shareholders of TIP Inc.'s subsidiaries; general economic risks; natural disasters including earthquakes; foreign exchange and interest rate changes; currency controls; interest rate risk; and risks associated with new laws and regulations.

Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information and statements in this presentation, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information in this presentation. Please see our continuous disclosure filings available under TIP Inc.'s profile at www.sedar.com and at www.sec.gov for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this presentation represent our expectations as of the date of this presentation or the date indicated, regardless of the time of delivery of the presentation. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Relations Contacts
Ann Saxton
425-458-5900
Ann.Saxton@trilogy-international.com
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Erik Mickels
425-458-5900
Erik.Mickels@trilogy-international.com
Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Trilogy Media Contact
Ann Saxton
425-458-5900
Ann.Saxton@trilogy-international.com
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Vocus, Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super Media contact
Ben Wilson
+61 407 966 083
bwilson@gracosway.com.au
GRACosway

SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667316/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Announces-Preliminary-Merger-Discussions-of-2degrees-and-Orcon-Group

