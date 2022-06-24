U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,911.74
    +116.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,500.68
    +823.32 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.62
    +375.43 (+3.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.74
    +54.06 (+3.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.06
    +2.79 (+2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.10
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0034 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1250
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2270
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1700
    +0.2370 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,368.07
    +293.19 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.12
    +8.22 (+1.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,208.81
    +188.36 (+2.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TLLYF

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2022 /Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSX:TRL) (the "Corporation" or "TIP Inc.") an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator, is pleased to announce the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 24, 2022.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, all of the seven nominees proposed by management for election to the Board of Directors at the Meeting and listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2022, were elected. The Directors will remain in office until the next annual general meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Board of Directors

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

John W. Stanton

40,950,847

99.549

185,700

0.451

Bradley J. Horwitz

40,950,847

99.549

185,700

0.451

Theresa E. Gillespie

40,950,847

99.549

185,700

0.451

Mark Kroloff

41,136,547

100

0

0

Alan D. Horn

41,136,547

100

0

0

Nadir Mohamed

40,961,547

99.575

175,000

0.425

Reza Satchu

40,950,847

99.549

185,700

0.451

The final item of business at the Meeting was to appoint Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

By resolution passed by ballot vote, Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Votes by shareholders and proxyholders received with respect to the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Accountants, were voted as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

Number of Votes

Percentage (%)

42,792,445

99.883

50,000

0.117

The percentages shown in the results above represent the number of votes validly cast with respect to the Corporation's common shares as a percentage of the number of such common shares that were entitled to vote as of May 10, 2022, the record date for the Meeting.

About Trilogy International Partners Inc.
Trilogy International Partners Inc. is the parent company of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), a wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz.

Its head office is located at 155 108th Avenue NE, Suite 400, Bellevue, Washington, 98004.

For more information, visit www.trilogy-international.com.

CONTACT
Ann Saxton
425-458-5900
Ann.Saxton@trilogy-international.com
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

SOURCE: Trilogy International Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/706540/Trilogy-International-Partners-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Earnings Estimate Cuts Will Form an Investable Bottom; Here Are 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Already Down 50%

    As we move toward the end of Q2, it’s time to start thinking about earnings. Looking back at the quarter, analysts are predicting earnings growth of 8%, which may rise to 11% heading into next year. It’s a rosy picture, but it’s also not a sure thing. GDP contracted in Q1, by nearly 1.5%, and some estimates are showing 0% growth in Q2. Such results would meet the technical definition of a recession – and recession is hardly the usual environment to find robust earnings growth. Looking at current

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 10 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 value stocks to buy according to billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our discussion on Tepper’s history and his hedge fund’s performance, go directly to 5 Value Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire David Tepper. With a net worth of $16.7 billion, David […]

  • Stocks jump to close out second best week of 2022: S&P 500 gains 3.1%, Dow adds 800+ points

    US stocks rose Friday, with the S&P 500 ending a three-week losing streak as investors digested Federal Reserve officials' latest affirmations that they remained committed to bringing down inflation.

  • Meme-Stock Probe Finds Robinhood Woes Were Worse Than It Let On

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. faced a more dire situation during the height of last year’s meme-stock frenzy than executives at the online brokerage let on publicly, according to a report from top Democrats on a key congressional committee. Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets Wrap‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Sa

  • Tesla Shanghai to Halt Production Temporarily. It Isn’t Covid.

    Tesla plant near Shanghai is going to shut down temporarily, according to reports. On Wednesday, Reuters reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) will shut down production in China for a couple of weeks at the start of July to upgrade equipment. Tesla didn’t return a request for comment.

  • 8.6% inflation is turning your cash into trash — but these 3 simple income stocks (yielding as high as 12%) can help you come out ahead

    At current levels, investors need a 7% to 8% return just to preserve their wealth.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar

    High-yield dividend stocks are a major component of my stock portfolio. Here are three income stocks that have room for solid gains in the next year and even better gains over the long run. The blue-chip business development company (BDC) Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) has held up better than the S&P 500 index, which is down 21% so far this year.

  • JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees a 7% Boost for Stocks From Rebalancing

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic, a steadfast bull on US equities during this year’s selloff, is calling for stocks to rise 7% next week as pension and sovereign wealth funds rebalance their portfolios.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Overturns Roe, Transforming Abortion-Rights FightJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USStocks Roar Back With Best Week in a Month: Markets Wrap‘Coast to Coast’ Housing Correction Is Coming, Says Moody’s Chief Economist

  • This Is No Bitcoin Crash, It's A 'Crypto Ice Age' — And Here's Why

    Bitcoin bear markets aren't unusual. But cryptocurrencies have never faced such an aggressive Federal Reserve. Welcome to the crypto ice age.

  • EV Newcomer Polestar Stock Has a Big and Wild First Trading Day

    The merger of the special-purpose acquisition company Gores Guggenheim and the electric-vehicle company coming from Volvo is done.

  • What’s Wrong, Warren? Berkshire Hathaway Stock Has Been Hit Hard in June.

    The drop is exciting some Berkshire investors because the stock now trades for 1.3 times Barron's estimate of its June 30 book value, compared with more than 1.5 times at its March high.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices well above $100

    Energy prices are high. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Polestar Shares Rise in Electric-Vehicle Maker’s Market Debut

    Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC jumped 16% on their first day of trading Friday, after the Swedish electric-vehicle maker completed a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company amid plans to expand globally. Polestar agreed to be acquired by blank-check company Gores Guggenheim in September. The auto maker is a unit of Volvo Car AB, which in turn is owned by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. of China.

  • Will Alphabet Soar After Its Stock Split? Here's What History Shows

    The days of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trading above $2,000 are numbered. Investors often eagerly anticipate stock splits because they think shares could take off after the split. Let's first address the significance (or lack thereof) of stock splits.

  • Is Amazon (AMZN) a Smart Long-Term Investment?

    Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its “Partners III Opportunity Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Partners III Opportunity Fund’s Institutional Class returned -5.09% in the first quarter of 2022 compared with -4.60% for the S&P 500 and -5.28% for the Russell 3000. […]

  • Insiders Are Flashing a Strong Buy Signal for These 2 Stocks

    Downturns can bring a lot of pain, but they can also bring on plenty of opportunities, as lower stock prices start making costs of entry more attractive. Before taking advantage of these opportunities, however, investors need to find a recognizable signal that will set them apart. One popular signal to follow is the insider buying, the trades made by high-ranking company officers whose positions give them the ‘inside’ track on their company’s likely prospects – and therefore, of the stock’s pros

  • 10 Stocks to Profit from Inflation

    In this article, we will look at 10 stocks to profit from inflation. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also read 5 Stocks to Profit from Inflation. Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio shared his views on the current economic situation that […]

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Falls After Elon Musk Reveals These Fears; This Stock Up As Warren Buffett Raises Stake

    The Dow Jones moved higher as yields fell. Tesla stock skidded after CEO Elon Musk voiced a warning. A Warren Buffett stock rose.

  • Deal or no deal? Possible outcomes as Kohl's, Franchise Group near end of exclusive negotiations

    Kohl’s and Franchise Group announced June 6 they entered exclusive discussions over a sale of Kohl’s for $60 per share.