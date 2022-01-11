U.S. markets open in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,679.75
    +17.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,048.00
    +96.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,689.75
    +81.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.50
    +9.50 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.40
    +1.17 (+1.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    +0.14 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    +0.53 (+2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3810
    +0.1730 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,864.73
    +227.82 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    990.17
    -56.06 (-5.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.39
    +46.14 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

Trilogy Metals Announces the 2022 Program and Budget for the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects and Provides Update on Arctic Permitting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly-owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX: S32) (LSE: S32) (JSE: S32) (ADR: SOUHY) ("South32"), has approved the 2022 program and budget of approximately $28.5 million for the advancement of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in Northwestern Alaska. The budget is 100% funded by Ambler Metals and was confirmed by the NANA/Ambler Metals Oversight committee. All amounts are in US dollars.

Highlights of the Approved 2022 Program

  • Approximately $28.5 million budget fully funded by Ambler Metals

  • Up to 10,000 meters to be allocated between resource development drilling at the Arctic Project and priority drill-ready exploration targets in the district

  • Engineering studies advancing the Arctic Project

  • Submission of the Federal 404 permit application in early 2022

Proposed 2022 Arctic and UKMP Drilling Program

A two-day technical review of the 2021 exploration program, involving geologists from Trilogy, South32 and Ambler Metals, was held in Fairbanks, Alaska on December 8 and 9, 2021. Ambler Metals presented technical results received to date and a preliminary outline of the 2022 exploration program. A full technical review of the 2021 exploration results and ranking of drill targets and target areas for the 2022 field season will be held in early 2022 once all assay results have been received, compiled, and interpreted.

The 2022 budget for Ambler Metals, approved by the owners, Trilogy and South32, will cover up to 10,000 meters of helicopter-supported diamond drilling that is expected to commence in early June. The meterage will be divided between resource development drilling at Arctic and scout drilling of both Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") targets in the Ambler Belt, with a focus on targets near Arctic, and Carbonate-Hosted Copper targets around Bornite and the Cosmos Hills. A greater effort on the ground to identify and evaluate new targets for drilling, including the use of ground and down-hole electro-magnetic (EM) surveys, is planned.

Arctic Permitting

An independent consulting company has completed a preparedness review of the draft permitting package for the Arctic Project and presented the results of this review to the technical teams of South32 and Trilogy. The review concluded that the Ambler Metals permitting strategy is sound and the permitting package can proceed with minor changes. Ambler Metals is now making the recommended changes to the permitting package and expects to file the permitting application, which will start the formal permitting process for the Arctic Project, with the United States Army Corps. of Engineers ("USACE") in early 2022.

Given that the Arctic Project is located on state and private land, the key federal permit will be the 404 Dredge or Fill Permit that is issued by the USACE, the lead agency during the federal permitting process. The permitting process will be carried out in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act. In parallel with the federal permitting process, the State of Alaska, specifically the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, Alaska Department of Natural Resources and Alaska Department of Fish and Game, will be the state agencies responsible for issuing the state permits which include the Mine Operating Permit, the Air Quality Permit, the Dam Construction and Operating Permits, and the Water Discharge Permit. There will also be other permits issued by the Northwest Arctic Borough. The Company expects to file the permit application during the first quarter of 2022, and for the overall permitting process to take 24 to 30 months to be completed.

More details on the proposed 2022 program and Arctic permitting timeline will be made public in early 2022.

Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, "We are pleased that we are continuing to make progress on de-risking the Arctic Project and that we are now very close to commencing the formal permitting activities. Senior management at Trilogy Metals is working very closely with representatives from South32 and Ambler Metals in devising a 2022 program that will greatly assist in moving the Arctic Project forward and to continue to add value through the drill bit. We believe that 2022 will be another significant year for the Company."

Qualified Persons

Richard Gosse, Vice President Exploration for Trilogy, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gosse has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company which holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District which is one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts located in one of the safest geopolitical jurisdictions in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits which have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the planned expenditures and the anticipated drilling, survey and other activity at the Company's properties and the timing and objectives thereof, the timing of submission and granting of permits, the Company's ability to de-risk the Arctic Project and unlock the mineral potential of the VMS Mineral Belt and the Company's future performance are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests, unexpected cost increases and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2020 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-announces-the-2022-program-and-budget-for-the-upper-kobuk-mineral-projects-and--provides-update-on-arctic-permitting-301457992.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Vale Halts Mine Production in Brazilian State Due To Heavy Rain

    (Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, halted some mine production because of heavy rainfall in the southeastern Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That

  • Orea Reports that Third-Party Opposition to Renewal of Montagne d'Or Mining Titles has been Denied

    Orea Mining Corp. ("Orea") (TSX: OREA) (OTCQX: OREAF) (FSE: 3CG) reports that the Supreme Court of France (Conseil d'Etat) has denied a petition by an NGO to join the French Government's appeal against the renewal of the 5-million-ounce Montagne d'Or Gold Deposit mining titles, located in French Guiana, France, owned 44.99% by Orea and 55.01% by Nord Gold plc (the "JV").

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Risks Further Downside if It Settles Below $0.15

    Dogecoin remains under pressure as crypto markets fail to rebound after the recent sell-off.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Big tech is selling off, with households more exposed than ever

    Big tech and Internet stocks were under pressure on Monday amid a market sell-off in high-growth stocks. The declines came amid a rising 10-year treasury yield.

  • Lululemon shares slide 7% premarket after company guides to low end of ranges as omicron hurt staffing

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares slid 7% in premarket trade Monday, after the maker of yoga gear said fourth-quarter sales and profit will come in at the low end of its guidance ranges, after the omicron variant of the coronavirus hurt staffing levels in certain locations. The company is now expecting per-share earnings to come in at the low end of a $3.24 to $3.31 range, and for adjusted per-share earnings to come in at the low end of its $3.25 to $3.32 range. It expects revenue to come in at th

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Warburg-backed Navitas agrees to sale to Enterprise Products Partners

    Navitas Midstream Partners Holdings LLC ("Navitas"), a pipeline company backed by private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC, said Monday it agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners LP for $3.25 billion in an all-cash deal. Warburg Pincus managing director Peter Kagan praised the company, pointing to the addition of about 750 miles of new pipeline "during a difficult time for the industry." Navitas founders R. Bruce Northcutt, Bryan Neskora and Jim Wade previously sold C

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, Altcoins Rebound Amid Light Trading

    Bitcoin topped $42,500 on Sunday after reaching its lowest mark since late September the day before; ether reaches over $3,200.

  • Lululemon Falls After Warning Omicron to Hit Sales, Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares tumbled after the company warned that financial results will come at the low end of previous guidance, saying the omicron coronavirus variant was constraining its operations.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells

  • Mexico Cuts Pemex Debt Burden by $3.2 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s government said it had slashed Petroleos Mexicanos’ debt burden by $3.2 billion through a refinancing operation.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronDjokovic Trains for Australia Open After Court Reinstates VisaAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tests Positive for Covid-19The government swapped debt that was expir

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Is Catching Up

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Financial Stocks Lead New Buys By The Best Mutual Funds To Start 2022

    As Nvidia, Tesla and AMD fall below key moving averages, the KRE ETF and financial stocks show relative strength.

  • India Is Tweaking Rules to Ensure Success of Its Biggest IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- From adjusting capital-markets rules to sending phone messages and publishing newspaper advertisements, authorities and executives are leaving no stone unturned in trying to ensure Life Insurance Corp. of India’s record initial public offering is a success. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.

  • Is Visa Stock A Buy As Covid Trends Cut Into Visa's Cash-To-Credit Conversion Runway?

    Visa has a strong earnings track record and is making more moves in digital payments. Is the stock a buy right now?

  • NFT marketplace LooksRare goes live and lays down gauntlet for OpenSea

    Newcomer NFT marketplace LooksRare has launched today, during another week of massive volume within the non-fungible-token space.

  • China’s private tutoring giant disclosed the huge toll of Beijing’s education crackdown

    China’s largest tutoring company, New Oriental, announced last year it would shut down most of its business to comply with Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the education sector. China in July issued rules that aim to ease homework and after-school study hours for students, a policy dubbed the “double reduction.” In November, New Oriental announced the decision to end its K9 business by the end of 2021.

  • Bitcoin Trading Down as Stocks and Oil Prices Tumble, WisdomTree Adds Bitcoin Futures Exposure to Fund

    "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee speaks to Marc Lopresti, managing director of The Strategic Funds, for an in-depth analysis of bitcoin's price today, as it falls along with stocks and oil prices. WisdomTree Global Chief Investment Officer Jeremy Schwartz shares insights into the firm's most recent move in crypto, adding bitcoin futures exposure to its Futures Strategy Fund.

  • Silicon Valley Bank eyes more sustainable loan financings

    Silicon Valley Bank, a unit of SBV Financial Group said Monday it plans to provide $5 billion or more by 2027 in loans, investments and other financings for 10 types of sustainable practices. The bank also plans to become carbon neutral by 2025. The business types targeted by the bank's climate tech and sustainability and project finance practices includes circular economy, climate resilience, energy efficiency and demand management, green buildings, renewable energy and energy storage, sustaina