U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.75
    -27.50 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,136.00
    -229.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,560.25
    -80.50 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.20
    -19.30 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.48
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.30
    -12.20 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.48
    -0.62 (-2.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9922
    -0.0064 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.45
    -0.65 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0105 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3890
    +0.1900 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,119.98
    +162.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    455.76
    +10.33 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.64
    -81.82 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Trilogy Metals Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

·7 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2022  /PRNewswire/ - Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals", "Trilogy" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2022.  Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

  • Exploration field season completed for the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") with over 10,700 meters drilled.

  • Projects are well funded with Ambler Metals LLC, our 50/50 joint venture with South32 Limited, holding $93.5 million as at August 31, 2022.

  • Trilogy cash position of $3.1 million and working capital of $2.9 million as at August 31, 2022 sufficient to fund head office operations for the next twelve months.

Joint Venture Project Activities

Field season activities at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Project ("UKMP") commenced in late May, with the camp opening on May 20 and drilling was completed on September 16.  The Bornite camp is expected to be fully shut down during the first week of October. The $26.2 million approved budget for Ambler Metals LLC for this year was mainly spent on the summer field program, which included 10,739 meters of diamond drilling that prioritized advancing the Arctic Project with additional infill drilling to further improve the confidence in the resource and the completion of a geotechnical study to further de-risk the Arctic Project. Exploration outside of the Arctic deposit focused on identifying copper-rich satellite deposits near Arctic in the Volcanic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") Belt and the Cosmos Hills.  The forecasted spend at Ambler Metals for the fiscal year is estimated to be approximately $28.5 million which is $2.3 million or 8.8% higher than budget.

For the 2022 Arctic field program, Ambler Metals completed 8,376 meters in 47 holes as part of an 8,400-meter infill program to increase confidence of the resource from the Indicated to Measured category. This includes five holes totaling 815 meters completed for the geotechnical assessment of Arctic that was initiated last year and two infill holes instrumented for the ongoing geohydrological assessment.

The 2022 exploration program for the Cosmos Hills and Ambler VMS Belt includes drilling of 7 holes totaling 2,363 meters as well as detailed mapping and soil sampling to build on the work performed during the prior year. In addition, 1,350 meters of trenching was completed around Pardner Hill.

The Company expects to begin announcing drill results during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Ambler Mining District Industrial Access Project ("AMDIAP" or "Ambler Access Project")

In a press release dated September 21, 2022, the Company provided an update on the AMDIAP. The United States Bureau of Land Management ("USBLM") published in the Federal Register a Notice of Intent ("NOI") that it will prepare a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement ("SEIS") for the proposed AMDIAP. The NOI includes a 45-day comment period on the SEIS, which will allow the USBLM to determine if any additional impacts and resources related to previously identified deficiencies should be more thoroughly assessed. The NOI also indicated that input by Alaska Native Tribes and Corporations will continue to be of critical importance and that the USBLM will continue to consult with these entities under applicable guidance. The USBLM anticipates publishing a Draft SEIS during the second quarter of 2023, after which it will accept public comments on the Draft SEIS.

The Company anticipates intervenor defendants, including the State of Alaska, NANA Regional Corporation, Inc. and Ambler Metals LLC, to provide comments to the Court in the road permit lawsuit against the United States Department of Interior ("DOI") urging the DOI to expedite their work with a goal to reinstating the Joint Record of Decision for the Ambler Access Project.

Selected Results

The following selected financial information is prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

in thousands of dollars

Three months ended

Nine months ended

Selected expenses

August 31,

2022

$

August 31,

2021

$

August 31,

2022

$

August 31,

2021

$

General and administrative

279

425

1,014

1,188

Investor relations

18

170

155

440

Professional fees

131

123

568

627

Salaries

172

365

847

1,210

Share of loss on equity investment

8,925

6,072

13,295

8,892






 

For the three-month and nine-month periods ended August 31, 2022, cash preservation strategies resulted in overall cash savings of $0.5 million and $0.9 million, respectively in general and administrative expenses, investor relations, professional fees and salaries when compared to the same periods last year. The increase in our share of losses of Ambler Metals of $2.9 million and $4.4 million, respectively was mainly due to an increase in mineral property expenses over the comparative quarter in the prior year from higher drilling and project support costs as well as higher pre-development costs for the Ambler Access Project.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

We expended $3.4 million on operating activities during the nine-month period ending August 31, 2022 with the majority of cash spent on corporate salaries, professional fees related to our annual regulatory filings, annual insurance renewal, annual fees paid to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American Exchange and with the American and Canadian securities commissions.

At August 31, 2022, we had $3.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $2.9 million. The Company continues to manage its cash expenditures through its working capital. Management continues to review the fiscal 2022 budget for cash preservation opportunities and has reduced cash expenditures where feasible, including but not limited to, reductions in marketing and investor conferences and office expenses. In addition, the Company's Board of Directors have agreed to take all of their fees in equity of the Company in an effort to preserve cash and increase share ownership. The Company's senior management team are also taking a portion of their base salaries in equity of the Company to preserve cash. Management believes that the combination of these cost reduction efforts results in sufficient cash to fund the Company's operations for the next twelve months.

Qualified Persons

Richard Gosse, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration for Trilogy Metals Inc., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.  Mr. Gosse has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release and approves the disclosure contained herein.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration and development company that holds a 50 percent interest in Ambler Metals LLC which has a 100 percent interest in the UKMP in Northwestern Alaska. On December 19, 2019, South32, a globally diversified mining and metals company, exercised its option to form a 50/50 joint venture with Trilogy. The UKMP is located within the Ambler Mining District, one of the richest and most-prospective known copper-dominant districts in the world. It hosts world-class polymetallic VMS deposits that contain copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver, and carbonate replacement deposits that have been found to host high-grade copper and cobalt mineralization. Exploration efforts have been focused on two deposits in the Ambler Mining District – the Arctic VMS deposit and the Bornite carbonate replacement deposit. Both deposits are located within a land package that spans approximately 181,387 hectares. Ambler Metals LLC has an agreement with NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., an Alaska Native Corporation that provides a framework for the exploration and potential development of the Ambler Mining District in cooperation with local communities. Trilogy's vision is to develop the Ambler Mining District into a premier North American copper producer while protecting and respecting subsistence livelihoods.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to the anticipated timing of drill results, the expected timing of the shutdown of the Bornite Camp, the Company's forecasted expenditures for the fiscal year, the Company's ability to fund its operations, our expectations relating to and continued work with the DOJ and other intervenor defendants in the lawsuits concerning the Ambler Access Project, the requirement for additional funding at Ambler Metals and the perceived merit of the Company's properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the uncertainties involving success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, requirements for additional capital, risks pertaining to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), government regulation of mining operations, environmental risks, prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests, unexpected cost increases and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2021 filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and in other Company reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. The Company's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trilogy-metals-reports-third-quarter-fiscal-2022-financial-results-301640930.html

SOURCE Trilogy Metals Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 21 dividend stocks yielding 5% or more of companies that will produce plenty of cash in 2023

    DEEP DIVE When the stock market has jumped two days in a row, as it has now, it is easy to become complacent. But the Federal Reserve isn’t finished raising interest rates, and recession talk abounds.

  • Banks financing Musk's Twitter deal face hefty losses

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter Inc could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses. While Musk will provide much of $44 billion by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion. They include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp and Barclays Plc.

  • 5 reasons why the stock market suddenly roared back

    Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.

  • Your off-ramp for I-bonds is coming up soon if you bought the securities for their juicy 9.6% yield

    You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.

  • Exxon, Chevron, and 3 Other Dividend Aristocrat Stocks With Secure Payouts

    Archer-Daniels Midland, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, General Dynamics, and Genuine Parts made our cut for the safest dividends of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

  • Wall Street Sees S&P 500 Falling Further After Bear-Market Bounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks aren’t buying this stock-market rally.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapFirms from HSBC Holdings Plc to Credit Suisse Group AG are skeptical that the S

  • Boeing stock could rise 90%, analyst argues

    The time to buy Boeing is now, one analyst argues.

  • The Federal Reserve's chance of a policy error 'has increased': JPMorgan

    JP Morgan sounds the alarm bell on what the Federal Reserve is doing on interest rates.

  • US Stocks Have Just Started Pricing In Recession, Citi Quants Say

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks just posted a rare streak of quarterly declines and are in a bear market, but Citigroup Inc. quantitative strategists say they’re only just starting to reflect the risks of a recession.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Cond

  • Stock markets will drop another 40% as a severe stagflationary debt crisis hits an overleveraged global economy

    The debt crisis is here, Nouriel Roubini says. Expect central banks to wimp out in their fight against inflation as financial distress deepens

  • Why Shares of Shopify, PayPal, and Appian Are Surging Higher Today

    Shares of some growth stocks were spiking today as the broader market indices jumped. As a result, investors returned to some technology stocks today, helping to lift Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) by 13.5%, PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) by 5.2%, and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) by 7.3% as of 10:30 a.m. ET.

  • All Signs Point to Warren Buffett Buying His Favorite Stock Again

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells a stock, everyone from Wall Street professionals to everyday investors pays close attention. While there are a number of reasons for Buffett's nearly six-decade outperformance of the major stock indexes, such as his love of cyclical businesses and dividend stocks, it's his opportunistic long-term approach to investing that might be his greatest not-so-secret weapon. With the understanding that every stock market correction and bear market decline throughout history has been a buying opportunity, Buffett uses big pullbacks in the broader market as an excuse to go shopping.

  • TSMC, Chipmakers Rally After Morgan Stanley Calls a Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged the most in almost three months after Morgan Stanley projected a return to growth for the semiconductor industry by the second half of 2023, spurring a sector rally in Asia. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Market

  • Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $68 Million of Berkshire Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Greg Abel, the likely successor to CEO Warren Buffett, bought about $68 million of the company’s shares last Thursday in what appears to be his first purchases of Berkshire stock since he assumed the position in 2018. In several Form 4 filings Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Abel disclosed that he purchased 168 Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) Class A shares through the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members. Abel paid in a range of roughly $405,000 to $408,000 per class A share for the Berkshire stock, which closed Monday at $413,300, up 1.7% on the session.

  • 11 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best American dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their historical performance, and go directly to read 5 Best American Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Due to the rising inflation and continuous interest rate hikes this year, dividend stocks are in […]

  • 10 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War

    In this article, we discuss 10 American stocks that will benefit from the new Cold War. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 American Stocks That Will Benefit from the New Cold War. A March 2022 survey indicated that more than 6 in 10 American adults believe that the […]

  • Icahn had Twitter stake worth over $500 million before Musk's about-face - WSJ

    Twitter shares jumped more than 22% to end at $52.00 on Tuesday after a securities filing showed Musk intends to go ahead with his April offer of $44 billion to take the company private, signaling an end to a legal battle that could have forced Musk to pay up. The estimated profit for Icahn Enterprises LP could exceed $250 million, it added.

  • Equity Rally Sputters Amid Fizzling Fed-Pivot Talk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity-index futures fell as investors took a pause from a rally driven by bets for less hawkish central banks, and sought more evidence that inflation is moderating. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile

  • Rivian stock rises amid jump in EV production figures

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out EV developer Rivian's stock following reports of boosted production numbers.

  • What Analysts Think About These High-Dividend Mortgage REITs

    You would be hard-pressed to find a worse-performing real estate investment trust (REIT) class in 2022 than mortgage REITs (mREITs). With over 8% inflation and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates multiple times, the mREIT group has been trounced. Many mREITs are still maintaining dividends without cuts, and with the substantial price declines this year, many of these stocks are now paying high single-digit and even double-digit dividend yields. But what do analysts think about the future