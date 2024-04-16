TriMas' (NASDAQ:TRS) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for TriMas, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = US$78m ÷ (US$1.3b - US$159m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, TriMas has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for TriMas compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for TriMas .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at TriMas, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 10%, but since then they've fallen to 6.6%. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, TriMas is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Since the stock has declined 20% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think TriMas has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Like most companies, TriMas does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

