Trimble Announces FedRAMP In Process Status for e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition

·3 min read
FedRAMP In Process Status Solidifies e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition as the Construction Program Management Solution Designed Specifically for U.S. Federal Construction Projects

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, a leading cloud-based construction program management solution for owners of capital improvement programs, has achieved FedRAMP In Process status. U.S. federal agencies now have an industry-trusted construction project and program management system available to help safely streamline their infrastructure projects and create valuable efficiencies. The advancement from FedRAMP Ready status to FedRAMP In Process is due to the establishment of the U.S. Department of Energy as an authorizing partner.

Available on the FedRAMP Marketplace, the e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition is an advanced digital construction management system with built-in, federally-approved levels of security controls and compliance features not offered by public clouds. Agencies have been limited in improving their project management performance because of the lack of FedRAMP construction management system options. Now, with e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, agencies can partner with an industry-leading solution that many of their peers outside of the federal sector have relied on for over 25 years for tracking allocation of funds, real-time project-status updates, cost controls, document management and stringent data security for their capital improvement programs.

"A FedRAMP In Process designation is a major accomplishment for both Trimble and federal builders," said Greg Blackman, general manager, Trimble's Program and Project Management Division. "Achieving this through a collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and their reputation as a technology leader in the federal space is an even greater accomplishment. In addition, we will be able to provide e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition on a larger scale as we move into a new era of infrastructure modernization."

FedRAMP is a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring for federal government-authorized cloud products and service programs at the low, moderate and high-risk impact levels. The FedRAMP program addresses the security of commercial cloud service providers and helps government officials manage risk in a cloud-based environment. To learn more about e-Builder Enterprise Government Edition, visit: www.e-builder.net/industries/government.

About Trimble Construction
Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble, visit: www.trimble.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-announces-fedramp-in-process-status-for-e-builder-enterprise-government-edition-301488272.html

SOURCE Trimble

