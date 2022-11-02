Trimble Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Cision

Record annualized recurring revenue of $1.55 billion, up 16 percent on an organic basis

Third quarter total revenue of $885 million, down 2 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 6 percent year-over-year on an organic basis

Record GAAP gross margin of 58.2% and record non-GAAP gross margin of 60.9%

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $884.9 million, down 2 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 6 percent year-over-year, excluding the effects of divestitures, acquisitions, and foreign currency translation

Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) was $1.55 billion, up 13 percent year-over-year, up 16 percent on an organic basis

GAAP operating income was $122.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $209.9 million

GAAP net income was $85.8 million and non-GAAP net income was $164.0 million

Diluted earnings per share was $0.34 on a GAAP basis and $0.66 on a non-GAAP basis

Adjusted EBITDA of $228.1 million, 25.8 percent of revenue

Share repurchases of $90.0 million

Executive Quote

"Trimble is transforming and digitizing industries that support how we live, what we eat, and how we move," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Our third quarter results simultaneously reflect the quality of the Trimble financial model and the reality of evolving macroeconomic challenges. We remain committed to executing our Connect and Scale strategy, which enhances productivity and sustainability outcomes for our customers."

Forward Looking Guidance

For the full-year 2022, Trimble now expects to report revenue between $3,665 million and $3,715 million and GAAP earnings per share of $1.76 to $1.81, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.61 and $2.67. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 23.5 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 18.3 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 250 million shares outstanding. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation scheduled attached.

Story continues

Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details

Trimble will hold a conference call on November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2022 results. An accompanying slide presentation will be made available on the "Investors" section of the Trimble website, www.trimble.com , under the subheading "Events & Presentations." The call will be broadcast live on the web at http://investor.trimble.com . Investors without internet access may dial into the call at (888) 660-6347 (U.S.) or (929) 201-6594 (international). The conference ID is 1043223. The replay will also be available on the web at the address above.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com .

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations about our future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. The Company's results may be adversely affected if the Company is unable to market, manufacture and ship new products, obtain new customers, effectively integrate new acquisitions or consummate divestitures in a timely manner. The Company's results would also be negatively impacted due to weakness and deterioration in the US and global macroeconomic outlook, including slowing growth, inflationary pressures and increases in interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and services and increase our costs, adversely affecting our revenues and profitability, adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages and disruptions, adverse geopolitical developments and the potential impact of volatility and conflict in the political and economic environment, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its direct and indirect impact on our business, foreign exchange fluctuations, the pace we transition our business model towards a subscription model, and the imposition of barriers to international trade. Any failure to achieve predicted results could negatively impact the Company's revenue, cash flow from operations, and other financial results. The Company's financial results will also depend on a number of other factors and risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

FTRMB

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Third Quarter of

First Three Quarters of

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Product $ 503.9

$ 551.2

$ 1,690.0

$ 1,685.5 Service 158.3

159.9

477.4

484.3 Subscription 222.7

190.3

652.4

563.3 Total revenue 884.9

901.4

2,819.8

2,733.1 Cost of sales:













Product 240.7

266.7

819.0

808.4 Service 53.9

55.5

180.6

173.1 Subscription 55.0

52.7

154.3

162.3 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 19.9

22.0

63.4

66.1 Total cost of sales 369.5

396.9

1,217.3

1,209.9 Gross margin 515.4

504.5

1,602.5

1,523.2 Gross margin (%) 58.2 %

56.0 %

56.8 %

55.7 % Operating expense:













Research and development 127.0

132.5

407.4

400.2 Sales and marketing 137.1

125.5

407.9

373.1 General and administrative 109.6

85.2

318.0

270.2 Restructuring charges 8.2

1.5

20.5

7.5 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 11.1

12.3

34.5

39.0 Total operating expense 393.0

357.0

1,188.3

1,090.0 Operating income 122.4

147.5

414.2

433.2 Non-operating income, net:













Divestitures gain, net 6.0

19.1

103.1

41.5 Interest expense, net (15.6)

(15.9)

(46.9)

(49.4) Income from equity method investments, net 6.8

8.5

22.3

30.3 Other income (expense), net (1.7)

(2.5)

(14.7)

0.9 Total non-operating (expense) income, net (4.5)

9.2

63.8

23.3 Income before taxes 117.9

156.7

478.0

456.5 Income tax provision 32.1

32.7

113.9

79.0 Net income 85.8

124.0

364.1

377.5 Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests —

—

—

0.1 Net income attributable to Trimble Inc. $ 85.8

$ 124.0

$ 364.1

$ 377.4 Earnings per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:













Basic $ 0.35

$ 0.49

$ 1.46

$ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.49

$ 1.45

$ 1.48 Shares used in calculating earnings per share:













Basic 247.5

251.8

249.1

251.5 Diluted 248.9

254.5

250.8

254.3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)









As of

As of

Third Quarter of

Year End

2022

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 308.7

$ 325.7 Accounts receivable, net 566.1

624.8 Inventories 391.1

363.3 Other current assets 169.4

136.8 Total current assets 1,435.3

1,450.6 Property and equipment, net 221.0

233.2 Operating lease right-of-use assets 122.3

141.0 Goodwill 4,037.1

3,981.5 Other purchased intangible assets, net 511.7

506.6 Deferred income tax assets 448.6

502.0 Other non-current assets 301.7

284.7 Total assets $ 7,077.7

$ 7,099.6 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 343.6

$ — Accounts payable 194.8

207.3 Accrued compensation and benefits 156.7

231.0 Deferred revenue 544.5

548.8 Other current liabilities 205.4

201.5 Total current liabilities 1,445.0

1,188.6 Long-term debt 1,244.6

1,293.2 Deferred revenue, non-current 92.3

83.0 Deferred income tax liabilities 162.2

263.1 Income taxes payable 40.9

54.5 Operating lease liabilities 103.9

121.4 Other non-current liabilities 144.0

151.1 Total liabilities 3,232.9

3,154.9 Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 0.2

0.3 Additional paid-in-capital 2,027.3

1,935.6 Retained earnings 2,152.0

2,170.5 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (334.7)

(161.7) Total stockholders' equity 3,844.8

3,944.7 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,077.7

$ 7,099.6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



First Three Quarters of

2022

2021 Cash flow from operating activities:





Net income $ 364.1

$ 377.5 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation expense 30.1

30.9 Amortization expense 97.9

105.1 Deferred income taxes (41.3)

(8.9) Stock-based compensation 93.2

95.1 Divestitures gain, net (103.1)

(43.6) Other, net 22.7

5.7 (Increase) decrease in assets:





Accounts receivable, net 13.2

33.7 Inventories (99.5)

(28.4) Other current and non-current assets (31.7)

(42.5) Increase (decrease) in liabilities:





Accounts payable (3.8)

50.8 Accrued compensation and benefits (52.9)

25.1 Deferred revenue 14.3

(8.4) Other current and non-current liabilities (18.1)

3.1 Net cash provided by operating activities 285.1

595.2 Cash flow from investing activities:





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (318.1)

(1.2) Purchases of property and equipment (36.6)

(31.4) Net proceeds from divestitures 214.3

67.3 Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment 0.1

20.7 Other, net (11.9)

(4.4) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (152.2)

51.0 Cash flow from financing activities:





Issuance of common stock, net of tax withholdings (4.8)

1.1 Repurchases of common stock (394.7)

(140.0) Proceeds from debt and revolving credit lines 529.3

198.9 Payments on debt and revolving credit lines (235.9)

(421.7) Other, net (8.9)

(1.5) Net cash used in financing activities (115.0)

(363.2) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (34.9)

(7.5) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17.0)

275.5 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 325.7

237.7 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 308.7

$ 513.2

REPORTING SEGMENTS

GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In millions)

(Unaudited)





Reporting Segments



Buildings and

Infrastructure

Geospatial

Resources and

Utilities

Transportation THIRD QUARTER OF 2022:















Segment revenue

$ 363.6

$ 184.2

$ 191.7

$ 145.4

















Segment operating income

$ 96.7

$ 61.5

$ 64.2

$ 16.0

















Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue

26.6 %

33.4 %

33.5 %

11.0 %

















THIRD QUARTER OF 2021:















Segment revenue

$ 349.7

$ 205.4

$ 184.8

$ 161.5

















Segment operating income

$ 100.6

$ 64.9

$ 60.6

$ 15.3

















Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue

28.8 %

31.6 %

32.8 %

9.5 %





Reporting Segments



Buildings and

Infrastructure

Geospatial

Resources and

Utilities

Transportation FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2022:















Segment revenue

$ 1,143.8

$ 585.4

$ 636.4

$ 454.2

















Segment operating income

$ 318.8

$ 177.2

$ 212.3

$ 37.0

















Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue

27.9 %

30.3 %

33.4 %

8.1 %

















FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2021:















Segment revenue

$ 1,057.6

$ 606.8

$ 587.5

$ 481.5

















Segment operating income

$ 301.1

$ 179.7

$ 211.2

$ 36.5

















Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue

28.5 %

29.6 %

35.9 %

7.6 %