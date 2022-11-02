Trimble Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
Record annualized recurring revenue of $1.55 billion, up 16 percent on an organic basis
Third quarter total revenue of $885 million, down 2 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 6 percent year-over-year on an organic basis
Record GAAP gross margin of 58.2% and record non-GAAP gross margin of 60.9%
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenue of $884.9 million, down 2 percent on a year-over-year basis, up 6 percent year-over-year, excluding the effects of divestitures, acquisitions, and foreign currency translation
Annualized recurring revenue (ARR) was $1.55 billion, up 13 percent year-over-year, up 16 percent on an organic basis
GAAP operating income was $122.4 million and non-GAAP operating income was $209.9 million
GAAP net income was $85.8 million and non-GAAP net income was $164.0 million
Diluted earnings per share was $0.34 on a GAAP basis and $0.66 on a non-GAAP basis
Adjusted EBITDA of $228.1 million, 25.8 percent of revenue
Share repurchases of $90.0 million
Executive Quote
"Trimble is transforming and digitizing industries that support how we live, what we eat, and how we move," said Rob Painter, Trimble's president and chief executive officer. "Our third quarter results simultaneously reflect the quality of the Trimble financial model and the reality of evolving macroeconomic challenges. We remain committed to executing our Connect and Scale strategy, which enhances productivity and sustainability outcomes for our customers."
Forward Looking Guidance
For the full-year 2022, Trimble now expects to report revenue between $3,665 million and $3,715 million and GAAP earnings per share of $1.76 to $1.81, and non-GAAP earnings per share between $2.61 and $2.67. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 23.5 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 18.3 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 250 million shares outstanding. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation scheduled attached.
Investor Conference Call / Webcast Details
Trimble will hold a conference call on November 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2022 results.
About Trimble
Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations about our future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements are subject to change, and actual results may materially differ due to certain risks and uncertainties. The Company's results may be adversely affected if the Company is unable to market, manufacture and ship new products, obtain new customers, effectively integrate new acquisitions or consummate divestitures in a timely manner. The Company's results would also be negatively impacted due to weakness and deterioration in the US and global macroeconomic outlook, including slowing growth, inflationary pressures and increases in interest rates, which may affect demand for our products and services and increase our costs, adversely affecting our revenues and profitability, adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain shortages and disruptions, adverse geopolitical developments and the potential impact of volatility and conflict in the political and economic environment, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its direct and indirect impact on our business, foreign exchange fluctuations, the pace we transition our business model towards a subscription model, and the imposition of barriers to international trade. Any failure to achieve predicted results could negatively impact the Company's revenue, cash flow from operations, and other financial results. The Company's financial results will also depend on a number of other factors and risks detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its annual report on Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Third Quarter of
First Three Quarters of
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product
$ 503.9
$ 551.2
$ 1,690.0
$ 1,685.5
Service
158.3
159.9
477.4
484.3
Subscription
222.7
190.3
652.4
563.3
Total revenue
884.9
901.4
2,819.8
2,733.1
Cost of sales:
Product
240.7
266.7
819.0
808.4
Service
53.9
55.5
180.6
173.1
Subscription
55.0
52.7
154.3
162.3
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
19.9
22.0
63.4
66.1
Total cost of sales
369.5
396.9
1,217.3
1,209.9
Gross margin
515.4
504.5
1,602.5
1,523.2
Gross margin (%)
58.2 %
56.0 %
56.8 %
55.7 %
Operating expense:
Research and development
127.0
132.5
407.4
400.2
Sales and marketing
137.1
125.5
407.9
373.1
General and administrative
109.6
85.2
318.0
270.2
Restructuring charges
8.2
1.5
20.5
7.5
Amortization of purchased intangible assets
11.1
12.3
34.5
39.0
Total operating expense
393.0
357.0
1,188.3
1,090.0
Operating income
122.4
147.5
414.2
433.2
Non-operating income, net:
Divestitures gain, net
6.0
19.1
103.1
41.5
Interest expense, net
(15.6)
(15.9)
(46.9)
(49.4)
Income from equity method investments, net
6.8
8.5
22.3
30.3
Other income (expense), net
(1.7)
(2.5)
(14.7)
0.9
Total non-operating (expense) income, net
(4.5)
9.2
63.8
23.3
Income before taxes
117.9
156.7
478.0
456.5
Income tax provision
32.1
32.7
113.9
79.0
Net income
85.8
124.0
364.1
377.5
Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
—
0.1
Net income attributable to Trimble Inc.
$ 85.8
$ 124.0
$ 364.1
$ 377.4
Earnings per share attributable to Trimble Inc.:
Basic
$ 0.35
$ 0.49
$ 1.46
$ 1.50
Diluted
$ 0.34
$ 0.49
$ 1.45
$ 1.48
Shares used in calculating earnings per share:
Basic
247.5
251.8
249.1
251.5
Diluted
248.9
254.5
250.8
254.3
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
As of
Third Quarter of
Year End
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 308.7
$ 325.7
Accounts receivable, net
566.1
624.8
Inventories
391.1
363.3
Other current assets
169.4
136.8
Total current assets
1,435.3
1,450.6
Property and equipment, net
221.0
233.2
Operating lease right-of-use assets
122.3
141.0
Goodwill
4,037.1
3,981.5
Other purchased intangible assets, net
511.7
506.6
Deferred income tax assets
448.6
502.0
Other non-current assets
301.7
284.7
Total assets
$ 7,077.7
$ 7,099.6
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term debt
$ 343.6
$ —
Accounts payable
194.8
207.3
Accrued compensation and benefits
156.7
231.0
Deferred revenue
544.5
548.8
Other current liabilities
205.4
201.5
Total current liabilities
1,445.0
1,188.6
Long-term debt
1,244.6
1,293.2
Deferred revenue, non-current
92.3
83.0
Deferred income tax liabilities
162.2
263.1
Income taxes payable
40.9
54.5
Operating lease liabilities
103.9
121.4
Other non-current liabilities
144.0
151.1
Total liabilities
3,232.9
3,154.9
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
0.2
0.3
Additional paid-in-capital
2,027.3
1,935.6
Retained earnings
2,152.0
2,170.5
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(334.7)
(161.7)
Total stockholders' equity
3,844.8
3,944.7
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 7,077.7
$ 7,099.6
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
First Three Quarters of
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$ 364.1
$ 377.5
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
30.1
30.9
Amortization expense
97.9
105.1
Deferred income taxes
(41.3)
(8.9)
Stock-based compensation
93.2
95.1
Divestitures gain, net
(103.1)
(43.6)
Other, net
22.7
5.7
(Increase) decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable, net
13.2
33.7
Inventories
(99.5)
(28.4)
Other current and non-current assets
(31.7)
(42.5)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
(3.8)
50.8
Accrued compensation and benefits
(52.9)
25.1
Deferred revenue
14.3
(8.4)
Other current and non-current liabilities
(18.1)
3.1
Net cash provided by operating activities
285.1
595.2
Cash flow from investing activities:
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(318.1)
(1.2)
Purchases of property and equipment
(36.6)
(31.4)
Net proceeds from divestitures
214.3
67.3
Net proceeds from sale of property and equipment
0.1
20.7
Other, net
(11.9)
(4.4)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(152.2)
51.0
Cash flow from financing activities:
Issuance of common stock, net of tax withholdings
(4.8)
1.1
Repurchases of common stock
(394.7)
(140.0)
Proceeds from debt and revolving credit lines
529.3
198.9
Payments on debt and revolving credit lines
(235.9)
(421.7)
Other, net
(8.9)
(1.5)
Net cash used in financing activities
(115.0)
(363.2)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(34.9)
(7.5)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(17.0)
275.5
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
325.7
237.7
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$ 308.7
$ 513.2
REPORTING SEGMENTS
Reporting Segments
Buildings and
Geospatial
Resources and
Transportation
THIRD QUARTER OF 2022:
Segment revenue
$ 363.6
$ 184.2
$ 191.7
$ 145.4
Segment operating income
$ 96.7
$ 61.5
$ 64.2
$ 16.0
Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue
26.6 %
33.4 %
33.5 %
11.0 %
THIRD QUARTER OF 2021:
Segment revenue
$ 349.7
$ 205.4
$ 184.8
$ 161.5
Segment operating income
$ 100.6
$ 64.9
$ 60.6
$ 15.3
Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue
28.8 %
31.6 %
32.8 %
9.5 %
Reporting Segments
Buildings and
Geospatial
Resources and
Transportation
FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2022:
Segment revenue
$ 1,143.8
$ 585.4
$ 636.4
$ 454.2
Segment operating income
$ 318.8
$ 177.2
$ 212.3
$ 37.0
Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue
27.9 %
30.3 %
33.4 %
8.1 %
FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF 2021:
Segment revenue
$ 1,057.6
$ 606.8
$ 587.5
$ 481.5
Segment operating income
$ 301.1
$ 179.7
$ 211.2
$ 36.5
Segment operating income as a % of segment revenue
28.5 %
29.6 %
35.9 %
7.6 %
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
Third Quarter of
First Three Quarters of
2022
2021
2022
2021
Dollar
% of
Dollar
% of
Dollar
% of
Dollar
% of
REVENUE:
GAAP revenue:
$ 884.9
$ 901.4
$ 2,819.8
$ 2,733.1
Purchase accounting adjustments
(A)
—
—
—
0.3
Non-GAAP revenue:
$ 884.9
$ 901.4
$ 2,819.8
$ 2,733.4
GROSS MARGIN:
GAAP gross margin:
$ 515.4
58.2 %
$ 504.5
56.0 %
$ 1,602.5
56.8 %
$ 1,523.2
55.7 %
Purchase accounting adjustments
(A)
19.9
22.0
63.4
66.4
Stock-based compensation / deferred
(C)
3.4
2.7
8.7