U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.25
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,787.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,428.25
    +69.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,857.50
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.12
    -2.52 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,725.50
    -10.80 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    17.87
    -0.42 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9995
    -0.0024 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.21
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1619
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.7170
    -0.0320 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,289.91
    -88.32 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.07
    +3.67 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.07
    -77.56 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Trimble Sets Ambitious Climate Goals for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Line with a Net-Zero Future

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRMB

Science-Based Targets for Emissions Reductions Across Trimble Operations and Value Chain to Accelerate Company's Efforts to Combat Climate Change

Company Releases 2021 Sustainability Report 

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the ambitious goals of the Paris Agreement and a net-zero future to keep global temperature increase to 1.5°C. Trimble received approval of its emissions reduction targets by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature, joining a growing number of companies taking urgent action on climate change.

Trimble Sets Ambitious Climate Goals for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Line with a Net-Zero Future; Company Releases 2021 Sustainability Report
Trimble Sets Ambitious Climate Goals for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Line with a Net-Zero Future; Company Releases 2021 Sustainability Report

"Taking decisive climate action is essential to protect our planet and communities for future generations. It also demonstrates Trimble's commitment to our purpose—to transform the way the world works as well as transform the way "we" work," said Rob Painter, president and CEO, Trimble.

"For decades, Trimble solutions have contributed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change," continued Painter. "The nature of Trimble's technologies, which connect the physical and digital worlds, provides efficiencies and promotes sustainability in our end markets such as construction, agriculture, forestry, utilities and transportation. Our leadership team is committed to further reducing our carbon footprint as well as continuing to develop solutions that enable our customers to reduce their climate impacts—it is an important lever in our Connect and Scale strategy. Trimble is dedicated to do its part to help protect and build a better world."

Trimble's science-based targets accelerate decarbonization across its value chain, and include the following commitments:

  • Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year

  • Achieve 100 percent annual sourcing of renewable electricity by 2025

  • Reduce absolute scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions from fuel and energy related activities, business travel and upstream transportation and distribution 50 percent by 2030 from a 2019 base year

  • Commit to partner with 70 percent of its suppliers by emissions covering purchased goods and services and capital goods to set science-based targets by 2026.

This decade is considered the decisive decade for climate change. As part of answering this urgent call to action, Trimble has joined forces with other companies and climate leaders in the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign, the We Mean Business Coalition and the Race to Zero Campaign.

"Setting ambitious yet achievable climate targets are part of our commitment to reducing Trimble's carbon footprint," said Leah Lambertson, senior vice president and head of Sustainability, Trimble. "Embedding our climate action goals into Trimble's operational choices will help ensure that our decision making and growth plans are consistent with our low-carbon vision. Today's commitments are important steps in our journey to delivering growth in a responsible and sustainable way to achieve a net-zero future."

Trimble's 2021 Sustainability Report

Trimble also announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report. Built around the company's mission of transforming the way the world works, the report features how Trimble is helping to create a better future for our planet and the communities we serve.

The report summarizes its initiatives and performance across Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) topics, highlighting the company's sustainability approach; end-user industry solutions; community philanthropy through its Trimble Foundation Fund; employee engagement and development as well as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives; and governance.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit:  www.trimble.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to statements relating to our sustainability strategy, priorities and goals, targets, commitments and plans, as well as our expectations regarding the timing of meeting those goals, targets, commitments and plans. Actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a number of factors and risks, including, but not limited to: third-party cooperation with our sustainability plans; the cost of attaining our targets, which may increase significantly causing us to reassess or delay achievement of our goals; the challenges associated with monitoring and quantifying achievement of our targets; the impact of continuously evolving legislation, compliance with which may be difficult, uneconomic or require significant expenditures; supply chain difficulties; the assumptions we have made about return to work after the largely remote working environment of the last two years; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in reports filed with the SEC, including our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement contained herein. These statements reflect the Company's position as of the date of this release. The Company expressly disclaims any undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change of events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

GTRMB

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-sets-ambitious-climate-goals-for-reducing-greenhouse-gas-emissions-in-line-with-a-net-zero-future-301615245.html

SOURCE Trimble

Recommended Stories

  • Boris Johnson resignation: Did the outgoing prime minister meet his pledges?

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson made promises on Brexit,, taxes, health and police - did he deliver on them?

  • Energy expert Daniel Yergin on energy security — "Intelligence Matters"

    Global energy expert Daniel Yergin joins host Michael Morell to talk about energy security in the context of deep power rivalries, offering his analysis of Putin's energy miscalculations.

  • Vikings cut Sean Mannion, too

    When the Vikings traded for backup quarterback Nick Mullens, a guessing game began as to which of the current understudies to Kirk Cousins could be cut, Sean Mannion or Kellen Mond. Ultimately, it was both. Mannion is getting cut, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. It’s happening on the same day the Vikings waived Mond. [more]

  • Africa urged to propose action on climate at conference

    Africa's nations must develop strategies to address climate change which poses an existential threat to the continent’s megacities, Gabon's President Ali Bongo Adimba said at the third Africa Climate Week conference. African officials and experts should sharpen the positions they will present at the 27th annual United Nations climate conference to be held in Egypt in November, said Bongo.

  • Dutch truck crash toll rises to 7, including unborn baby

    The death toll from a truck crash in the Netherlands rose to seven Wednesday as local authorities said an unborn child was also killed when the vehicle drove off a dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue over the weekend.. “The loss is immeasurable and the grief immense," local mayor Charlie Aptroot said in a statement.

  • Vikings cut QBs Mannion, Mond as 2021 draft class is slashed

    The Minnesota Vikings waived quarterbacks Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond at the NFL's roster cutdown deadline Tuesday, keeping only one backup for Kirk Cousins. Mannion and Mond became expendable last week when the Vikings acquired Nick Mullens in a trade with Las Vegas for a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft choice.

  • In Pakistan, fears of waterborne diseases as floods recede

    Officials in Pakistan raised concern Wednesday over the spread of waterborne diseases among thousands of flood victims as waters from powerful monsoon rains began to recede in many parts of the country. Massive flooding from the rains since mid-June has killed at least 1,162 people, a phenomenon experts blame on climate change. The development has forced the government to deploy additional medical teams and dispatch medicine besides providing clean drinking water to survivors, many of whom are living in tents and makeshift homes.

  • Israeli archaeologists dig up large tusk of ancient elephant

    Israeli archaeologists recently unearthed the titanic tusk of a prehistoric pachyderm near a kibbutz in southern Israel, a remnant of a behemoth once hunted by early people around half a million years ago. The Israel Antiquities Authority announced Wednesday that the 2.5-meter (yard) long fossil belonging to the long-extinct straight-tusked elephant was found during a joint excavation with researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University. Israel Antiquities Authority prehistorian Avi Levy, who headed the dig, said it was “the largest complete fossil tusk ever found at a prehistoric site in Israel or the Near East.”

  • Elliott: Rafael Nadal shows he still has fight at the U.S. Open

    Rafael Nadal has been dealing with injuries that could threaten his career, but he earned a first-round victory over Rinky Hijikata at the U.S. Open.

  • Giants cut Webb, Bachman - Jones, Saquon among 10 captains

    The New York Giants said good-byes to a lot of players for now as the team reached its 53-man roster list Tuesday. There weren't any major srprises in the 20 moves that featured third-string quarterback Davis Webb and receiver Alex Bachman being cut. Both had good camps in Brian Daboll's first preseason season as coach.

  • RECONAFRICA AND NAMCOR SUCCESSFULLY REACH TOTAL DEPTH OF THE 8-2 WELL ON TIME & ON BUDGET

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to announce they have successfully reached total depth of the third stratigraphic test well, 1819/8-2 ("8-2"), in the Kavango basin of NE Namibia. The well was drilled to a total depth of 2,056 meters reaching all geological targets, on time and on budget. Current operations are now focused on well data

  • This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore

    Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast. Surging oil prices are encouraging the investments, along with Europe's mounting energy demand as the Ukraine-Russia war drags on. They are also designed to pump oil for decades, a counterintuitive move that could increase financial risk for the projects as the world pushes for net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 to slow climate change.

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Poised to Spike by Most Since January Amid Colder Weather

    Some analysts are starting to see the seasons of Texas constitute the new seasons of bitcoin mining.

  • General Electric Enters the Hot Electric Vehicle Market

    The market for electric vehicles has been one of the hottest in the automotive sector for a few years now. Legacy car manufacturers, startups and the disruptor Tesla compete in the segments of sedans, SUVs/crossovers and pickups/trucks. Ford is already selling the F-150 Lightning, the electric version of its emblematic F-150.

  • His emotional support animal is an alligator. They sleep in the same bed.

    Joseph Henney's emotional support animal WallyGator goes with him almost everywhere, from the grocery store to walks in the park. They hug each other and sleep in the same bed. WallyGator is an alligator. "When he turns his nose toward you, that means he expects a kiss," said Henney, 69, who goes by Joie (pronounced "Joe") and lives in Jonestown, Pa., about two hours from Philadelphia. "He's super sweet-natured."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • Fossil fuels causing cost-of-living crisis: climate expert

    The cost-of-living crisis pushing millions of people towards poverty in Europe is driven by fossil fuels, according to a leading Earth systems scientist, who has warned that global heating risks causing runaway climate change.

  • Review: The road to California's energy disaster: A new history of PG&E paints a bleak picture

    Katherine Blunt's "California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric — and What It Means for America's Power Grid" is an urgent call to action.

  • Typhoon Hinnamnor, strongest tropical cyclone in the world this year, is on the move

    Typhoon Hinnamnor late Tuesday local time. (NOAA/CIRA) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, the most powerful tropical cyclone on Earth so far this year, is forecast to gain strength over the West Pacific Ocean and remain a threat to multiple countries in the coming days, AccuWeather forecasters say. As of Wednesday afternoon, local time, the powerful Hinnamnor was classified a Super Typhoon, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, and a "violent typhoon," according to the Japan Meteorological Agency

  • ‘Very serious’ heatwave to hit California with highs of 115F over Labor Day

    Intense heatwaves have rocked nearly every corner of the US this summer

  • Elon Musk Calls for More Oil and Gas Drilling to Avert Human Disaster

    Tesla's CEO has been sounding the alarm on the importance of the Russian war in Ukraine for the world.