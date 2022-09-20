U.S. markets open in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,902.75
    -14.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,023.00
    -94.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,973.75
    -50.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,813.10
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.80
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,677.10
    -1.10 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    19.35
    -0.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.27
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1449
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4900
    +0.2720 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,303.53
    +656.35 (+3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.19
    +13.37 (+3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.01
    -0.67 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

Trimble Sets New Standard for Robotic Total Station Scalability

·3 min read

Built for Today's and Tomorrow's Job Specifications

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the latest addition to its portfolio of innovative robotic total stations—the Trimble® Ri. The instrument's flexibility and upgradeability makes high-end total station technology more accessible and sets a new scalability standard for use across the construction industry.

Trimble Sets New Standard for Robotic Total Station Scalability

Offered in multiple configurations to meet a diverse set of workflows, the Trimble Ri is ideal for MEP, concrete, steel and general contractors. The base units can be scaled remotely via annual subscription licensing packages and software customization.

The Trimble Ri is built on the company's decades of field-proven experience developing and producing robotic total stations. Easy to operate with extended layout capabilities, the total station provides longer laser range, focusable EDM, eye-safe laser pointer and improved target tracking. Leveraging Trimble FieldLink software on a tablet or FieldLink MR on a Trimble XR10 for Mixed Reality, users can control and automate their workflow with improved accuracy and visibility. With Trimble VISION™ technology, integrated digital cameras, the instrument can be controlled from anywhere on the jobsite and allows for quick and accurate target detection and lock. In addition, the self-calibration feature performs automatic calibrations as required and reduces the need to send the total station in for service.

"The new Trimble Ri sets a new standard for optical positioning solutions for the construction field worker. To date, no other supplier has introduced this type of robotic total station flexibility in the market. It is an exciting way for our customers to purchase and utilize the solution, which can be more aligned with their project-based business needs," said Martin Holmgren, general manager, Trimble Building Construction.

Availability

The Trimble Ri Total Station is available now worldwide through Trimble's Building Construction distribution channels. For more information, visit: fieldtech.trimble.com/Ri.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

GTRMB

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimble-sets-new-standard-for-robotic-total-station-scalability-301627921.html

SOURCE Trimble

