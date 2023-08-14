Trimble's (NASDAQ:TRMB) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Trimble is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$515m ÷ (US$9.6b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Trimble has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Trimble compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Trimble here for free.

What Can We Tell From Trimble's ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Trimble. The company has consistently earned 6.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 99% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Trimble's ROCE

Long story short, while Trimble has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 41% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

Trimble does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

