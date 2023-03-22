The award program honors forward-thinking employers for their unwavering commitment to employee engagement

Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023

TRIMEDX recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023

Indianapolis, Indiana, March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―announced its recognition as one of the 2023 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®. In receiving this accolade, TRIMEDX is recognized for its demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative employee engagement and recognition tactics. Celebrating its 11th year, the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards will honor this year’s winners at a celebration taking place on May 30, 2023, the evening before Achievers’ annual conference, ACE, taking place May 31-June 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

“Associates are always at the center of everything we do at TRIMEDX,” says Dawn Griffin, TRIMEDX chief human resources and diversity officer. “By focusing on our associates and creating engaging and positive experiences, they continue to deliver their best for our clients and their patients.”

Pandemic-era trends reshaped employee expectations and behaviors. However, even when faced with a volatile labor market, organizations can boost employee morale and reduce attrition by celebrating, supporting, and engaging employees. The winners of this year’s awards and their productive, happy workforces help echo this truth and serve as blueprints for innovative employee engagement strategies.

“Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

A panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

“Achieving this honor again reinforces the positive everyday actions by our leaders and associates which make us one of the best places to work,” says TRIMEDX CEO Henry Hummel. “Their engagement and living out our company values positively contribute to patient care while serving our clients.”

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, visit achievers.com/engaged. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtag #Achievers50.

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company in the United States delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety and protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 92% of all active medical device models.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

