Trimethylamine Market to Grow by USD 72.39 million | APAC to have Highest Market Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The trimethylamine market is expected to be dominated by APAC, with a share of 40%, during the forecast period. The market size is estimated to increase by USD 72.39 mn from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.05%, from 2021 to 2026. The trimethylamine market has been segmented by application (choline chloride, chemical intermediate, ion-exchange resins, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Attractive Opportunities in Trimethylamine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Find additional highlights related to the trimethylamine market. Request a Free Sample Report Now!

The trimethylamine market covers the following areas:

Trimethylamine Market Sizing

Trimethylamine Market Forecast

Trimethylamine Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The growing application of trimethylamine in ion exchange resin is one of the key factors driving the growth of the trimethylamine market. Ion exchange resin involves the separation of ionizable molecules such as small nucleotides, large proteins, and amino acids based on their net surface charge. This technique is useful for the separation of similar types of molecules. The use of ion-exchange water softener systems has several advantages. Some of the benefits of household salt-based softener systems include making sure that minerals such as calcium and magnesium are completely removed from the usable water, offering a slick feel, and ensuring that the minerals are extracted from the water. Such factors are expected to propel the demand for trimethylamine during the forecast period.

The toxic impacts of trimethylamine will challenge the trimethylamine market during the forecast period. Trimethylamine is widely used as a chemical building block in the chemical industry. However, it may cause skin irritations such as itching and is categorized as toxic. Excessive application of trimethylamine in animal feed can lead to malabsorption in birds and other animals. Such factors have limited the adoption of trimethylamine in various industrial applications. Moreover, there are regulations associated with the application of trimethylamine due to their probable health risks. Thus, harsh and stringent environmental regulations related to the manufacturing of trimethylamine are expected to hamper the production and consumption of trimethylamine, which is expected to negatively impact the market.

Story continues

Vendor Analysis

Some of the key vendors operating in the market include Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Belle Chemical, Celanese Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., Jaysons Chemical Industries, Linde Plc, LOTTE Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., SOCIETA' ITALIANA ACETILENE E DERIVATI S.I.A.D. Spa, Suqian Xinya Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd., among others.

The statistical study of the trimethylamine market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The trimethylamine market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing the research and development and product launches to compete in the market.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Phosphate Esters Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hydrophobic Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Trimethylamine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.05% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 72.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.48 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., Balchem Corp., BASF SE, Belle Chemical, Celanese Corp., Eastman Chemical Co., HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd., Jaysons Chemical Industries, Linde Plc, LOTTE Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Luxi Chemical Group Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., SOCIETA' ITALIANA ACETILENE E DERIVATI S.I.A.D. Spa, Suqian Xinya Technology Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Choline chloride - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Chemical intermediate - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Ion-exchange resins - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

10.4 Balaji Amines Ltd.

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Celanese Corp.

10.7 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.8 HuaMei Talc Development Co. Ltd.

10.9 Merck KGaA

10.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc.

10.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

10.12 Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trimethylamine-market-to-grow-by-usd-72-39-million--apac-to-have-highest-market-growth--technavio-301494234.html

SOURCE Technavio