Trimona Yogurt Has Entire Line Keto Verified

PORT JEFFERSON, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2021, Trimona Foods, the maker of Trimona Bulgarian Yogurt, had its entire product line Keto Verified. It is one of very few Keto Verified yogurts products on the market. https://www.trimonafoods.com/

Trimona Yogurt is Keto Verified

Our products have long met the Keto verification criteria, by allowing only 6g net carbs per serving. Even our Superfood line uses Monk Fruit as a sweetener, therefore keeping the carbs at that same low level.

Trimona's keto verified yogurt is a welcome innovation for keto consumers who find it difficult to find keto-friendly dairy products. With zero added sugars and A2A2 tested organic milk, Trimona meets the needs of Keto diet followers and the "Keto-curious" by offering an easy way to add fermented dairy to a Keto diet.

"Consistently maintaining a Keto diet can be challenging given the need to consume healthy fats while limiting carbs," said Atanas Valev, Founder and Chief Yogurt Officer at Trimona Foods. "Unlike many other brands, Trimona makes it easy to enjoy the benefits of healthy yogurt. In fact, one cup of Trimona yogurt fits beautifully in the daily keto carb portion of the diet, while promoting satiety at the same time."

Trimona's product line includes its traditional Plain varieties as well as its Superfood line of products. Each Trimona Superfood cup has billions of vital probiotics, 5,000 milligrams of superfoods, and NO added sugar.

Trimona Yogurt products are keto-friendly and made with A2A2 grass and herb-fed, organic milk and ingredients. They are available at retail locations across the US including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Shaw's Supermarkets, Hannaford Bros, Wegmans, Shoprite, Mariano's, Bristol Farms, and many others

For more information about all Trimona products, please visit www.trimonafoods.com

