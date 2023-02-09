U.S. markets closed

Trina Solar and Low Carbon Ltd. sign gigawatt multi-year supply framework agreement

·2 min read

CHANGHOU, China, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, recently signed a multi-year framework agreement with the global renewable energy company Low Carbon Ltd. The framework agreement spans three years and comprises the supply of at least 1GW of Trina Solar PV modules for multiple Low Carbon projects throughout Europe. Vertex N 605W and Vertex 670W+ series are the modules Trina Solar will deliver for the first project of Low Carbon.

The framework agreement with Trina Solar provides planning security for project pipelines and will help accelerate the contracting process for future orders, with Low Carbon already securing 1GW of production volume covering its near-term project build-out plans.

Securing the best products to meet long-term goals

For the first project deliveries to the Netherlands and the UK, Low Carbon selected next-generation Trina Solar Vertex N 605W modules. Equipped with 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cell technology, Vertex N series reaches a maximum power output of 605W. In addition, this dual-glass module increases bifaciality to 80% and delivers higher efficiency, lower degradation, and better energy yield for lower LCOE. The Vertex N 605W module is highly compatible with trackers, offering more feasibility to utility-scale projects in the most complex of terrains.

Trina Solar has published the Trina Solar 210mm Vertex N Product White Paper in January, demonstrating benefits of n-type modules in terms of technology, system value and delivery capability. Click to download the Whitepaper.

The Vertex 670W+ series boasts a bigger power footprint, with a maximum efficiency of 21.6%. Fitted with 210mm cells, the selected modules have a bifacial design and improved performance in lower light areas, making them a versatile option for Low Carbon's upcoming projects.

Justin Thesiger, Director of Operations & Asset Management at Low Carbon, said, "The agreement marks an important milestone for us as we grow our international renewable energy portfolio. Their high bankability and ability to commit to high up-front delivery volumes made Trina Solar a natural choice."

Trina Solar is proud of its ability to commit to deliveries, allowing business partners to complete projects timely. The company has contributed to solar energy projects in Europe and beyond, developing innovative solutions with industry-leading products and infrastructure that fit customer needs. Agreements such as that with Low Carbon give Trina Solar the opportunity to continue moving the world forward with clean, renewable energy.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-and-low-carbon-ltd-sign-gigawatt-multi-year-supply-framework-agreement-301743624.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina’s Balloon Was Capable of Spying on Communications, US SaysChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysMeta Asks

    This is a surprise reversal from where his presidency started, when he pledged to take the U.S. off oil and gas. Biden’s pivot on hydrocarbons is important because U.S. energy is a source of unique strength, both domestically and internationally. The U.S. is well-positioned on all energy fronts, to lead the world and to leverage its home advantages.

    One would imagine that BP has had enough of Bernard Looney’s clumsy metaphors. But if it was a “cash machine” before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, to borrow Looney’s unfortunate words, then how might the Irishman characterise his employer on current form – “a money-printing service to rival the Royal Mint” perhaps?

    Ten years ago, Tesla was just a dwarf in the automotive industry. The ambitions of Elon Musk's group to transform the automotive industry into a less polluting sector were met with ridicule. In contrast, the heart of the U.S. automobile industry was still beating in Michigan, specifically in Detroit, where General Motors is based, and in Dearborn, the headquarters of Ford.

    This northwestern state is offering the most generous incentives on the purchase of a green vehicle.

    The top-performing stock on the S&P 500 over the last five years isn’t Tesla Inc. It’s not a meme stock soaring thanks to an army of Redditors or a semiconductor chip household name like NVIDIA Corp. Instead, it’s a company called Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH). Enphase is a developer and supplier of solar power systems that pioneered its own microinverter technology. And over the last five years, Enphase has returned 10,600% — enough to turn every $1,000 invested into $107,000. In case you’

    In an interview with Barron's, Bernard Looney says the new strategy 'fits with giving the world what it wants and needs.'

    BP and Shell made eye-catching promises to invest in renewable energy. If you're shocked that they're already backing off, you haven't been paying attention.

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Energy Department on Thursday made a conditional commitment to Redwood Materials for a $2 billion low-cost government loan to help build out a $3.5 billion recycling and remanufacturing complex in Nevada for battery materials. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that, if finalized, the loan will help the project create critical materials for electric vehicle batteries. "It's going to be a slam dunk for our domestic burgeoning electric vehicle industry," Granholm said, adding that Redwood will play an "outsized role in bringing the battery supply chain home -- because you are focused on the pieces that we don't have in the United States."

    Demand for key battery metals is expected to soar by 80% by 2030, and without some drastic changes, a supply squeeze might be inevitable

    The cleanup of a derailed Norfolk Southern freight train carrying toxic chemicals continued Thursday near East Palestine, Ohio, with some residents concerned about risks.

    Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday.

    A host of startups are scrambling to hire electrochemists who they hope will usher in a new era of cleaner energy.

    The companies say far faster adoption of electric vehicles is needed to limi the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

    Microsoft Corp. Founder Bill Gates fielded charges of hypocrisy in a BBC interview this week after a broadcaster asked how he squared his extensive and carbon-heavy use of private jets to travel with his dire warnings of climate change. Gates answered that his funding of clean energy projects and climate initiatives more than offsets his own carbon-intensive lifestyle. “I buy the gold standard, of funding Climeworks, to do direct air capture that far exceeds my family’s carbon footprint.” Gates

    A group of European institutional investors is backing a novel London lawsuit against energy giant Shell's board over alleged climate mismanagement in a case that could have far-reaching implications for how companies tackle emissions. ClientEarth, an environmental law charity turned activist Shell investor, said it had filed a High Court claim on Wednesday, alleging Shell's 11 directors have failed to manage the "material and foreseeable" risks posed to the company by climate change - and that they are breaking company law. It is the first, notable lawsuit by a shareholder against a board over the alleged failure to properly prepare for a shift away from fossil fuels - and comes one week after Shell posted a record $40 billion profit for 2022, partly fuelled by the energy crunch after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    ELBISTAN, Turkey—Shortly after midday, Deniz Kilinc was staring at the devastation of his sister Dilek’s collapsed apartment block when he heard her voice calling from under the cold concrete slabs. Six hours later, as darkness fell, the 37-year-old Mr. Kilinc was standing vigil on the same spot, but heard only silence. Steps away, rescue workers who had also heard his sister’s calls were growing pessimistic.

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies in Germany’s industrial heartland are continuing to burn dirty fuels like coal and oil that were adopted as a temporary solution at the height of Europe’s energy crunch last year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutChinese Balloon Was Part of Years-Long Spying Program, US SaysDeSantis Chides Trump as Republicans’ 2024 Presidential Race Heats UpCommod

    A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address to a divided Congress on Tuesday night, a speech widely seen as a test run for his reelection pitch next year. Over 73 minutes punctuated by heckles and outbursts from some lawmakers, Biden talked about issues ranging from inflation to police reform to the annoying “junk fees” added to the cost of airline tickets and hotel rooms, which he promised to crack down on. Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Manager