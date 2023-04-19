Trina Solar maintains AAA ranking in PV ModuleTech Q1'23 Bankability Ratings

SINGAPORE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has maintained its AAA ranking for the fourth consecutive quarter in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report released by PV Tech.

The company's continued presence within the highest category validates its ongoing outstanding performance in technology innovation, product value, shipments, customer value and low-carbon practices and underlines its position as an industry leader in each of these areas.

Source：PV MODULETECH （Provisional End Q1'23 Ratings:subject to changes post company reporting & PV-Tech in-house data refreshes.）

As a customer-oriented company, Trina Solar is committed to providing high-quality products. Its Vertex modules, with high power, high efficiency, high reliability, high energy yield and low LCOE, have become hugely popular around the world and the company has been ranked as a 'Top Performer' by PVEL for the eighth year in a row and recognized as an RETC 'Overall High Achiever' for the third consecutive year in 2022.

As an early mover in the field, Trina Solar has developed advanced n-type technology that has been brought into large-scale industrial application. Besides, Trina Solar's n-type full-scenario solutions, help customers draw great benefits in many settings.

As a responsible company, Trina Solar is deeply committed to delivering low-carbon products to global customers and adheres to the low-carbon practices in every aspect of product development, production and use. Trina Solar is a reliable and valuable partner for net-zero solutions in industries worldwide.

