U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,129.00
    +22.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,027.00
    +139.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,637.00
    +86.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.30
    +10.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.74
    +0.87 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.30
    +8.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.38 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    -2.9130 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.79
    -24.72 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6510
    -0.2090 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,182.47
    +1,483.96 (+5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    677.11
    +16.31 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,924.68
    +163.11 (+0.59%)
     

Trina Solar ranks 'AAA' in latest PV Tech Bankability Report

·2 min read

CHANGZHOU, China, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar, the leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, has been ranked 'AAA', the highest category, in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability report published by PV-Tech.

Based on a proprietary analytical model to establish bankability scores and ratings, the report combines both the manufacturing and financial health of companies, the latest issue covering more than 50 PV module suppliers.

Trina Solar ranked second for global module shipments in 2021, with a figure of 24.8GW, and has retained that position in the first quarter of 2022, shipping 8GW. Industry reports indicate that global shipments of 210 modules rose sharply in 2021 to reach 26GW, Trina contributing 16GW, with cumulative 210 shipments exceeding 35GW as of the end of March 2022.

Technology indicators are also analyzed in the PV Tech report. Trina continues to innovate in this area, being an early mover in n-type technology and setting its 23rd world record in March, with its 210×210mm TOPCon cell achieving a maximum efficiency of 25.5%. The company has also set a high benchmark for efficiency of its PERC and HJT cells.

Trina's high value Vertex modules, from the Vertex S 410W to the 600W+ ultra-high-power version, cover both residential and large ground mounted power plant applications and have displayed a combination of excellent reliability, high energy yield and low LCOE. Due to its longstanding commitment to product quality, Trina has also recently been recognized as a "Top Performer" by PVEL for the eighth consecutive year.

According to the company's 2021 financial report, it achieved revenue of $6.895 billion, a year-on-year increase of 51.2%, with total assets of $9.966 billion, a year-on-year increase of 39.36%.

Helena Li, President of Trina's Cell and Module business, commented: "Trina Solar has been a leading global PV module supplier for many years. Based on our consistent financial performance, technology innovation and product value, we are proud to be ranked in the AAA category in PV Tech's bankability ratings. Trina Solar will continue to progress and create higher customer value globally."

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-ranks-aaa-in-latest-pv-tech-bankability-report-301561527.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • After stock splits for Alphabet and Amazon, here’s who might be next

    Stock splits typically have led to oversized returns, says Bank of America.

  • 3 Reasons Amazon Stock Could Soar After Its Split

    It's certainly understandable; getting more shares of your favorite company can bring a smile to the faces of even the most stoic among us. It's also true that companies that announce their intentions to split their stock tend to see their share prices run up as the split date approaches. All this buying can drive share prices up, bringing in more momentum traders and adding fuel to the fire.

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Here’s why Warren Buffett bought all the Occidental Petroleum shares he could, even with oil prices shooting past $100

    Energy prices are soaring. But bargain-hunter Buffett continues to bet on big oil.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, , we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Snap Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Electric Vehicle Stocks Under $10 That Analysts Like

    Over the past year and a half, the Biden Administration has shown a consistent policy bent toward the promotion of electric vehicles (EVs). This has given EV manufacturers openings for new contracts with Federal, state, and local level government agencies. More importantly, the Administration has publicly backed Federal funding for a massive build-out of EV charging infrastructure. This provides a real opening for investors. The modern EV industry is young, and provides investors with an array o

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Market Rally Holds Key Levels; Apple News On Tap

    Stocks fell last week, but was it constructive? Tesla tumbled on Elon Musk's "super bad" warning. Apple WWDC is due.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • My Top Warren Buffett Stock to Buy Right Now

    When investors think of stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) owns, they probably think of value-focused investing. Berkshire's top holdings are Apple (39%, a value play in 2016 when he first bought the stock), Bank of America (11%), Chevron (8%), and American Express (7%). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is a fast-growing tech company that Berkshire Hathaway purchased as pre-IPO shares.

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

    These innovative growth stocks have the potential to lead investors to financial independence in less than two decades.

  • 3 Dividend-Paying Healthcare Stocks That Age Well

    Within the next 15 years, people 65 or older are expected outnumber those under 18, for the first time in U.S. history.

  • 4 Ultra-Cheap, Time-Tested Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the curtain opened on 2022, the storied Dow Jones Industrial Average and benchmark S&P 500 have dipped into correction territory (a decline of more than 10%), while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite has fallen into a bear market, with a peak-to-trough decline of 31% since November. Although big drops in the stock market can be unnerving and tug on investors' emotions, they're also, historically, an excellent time to put your money to work. Corrections and bear markets tend to run their course relatively quickly, and all notable declines throughout history have eventually been erased by a bull market rally.

  • The arrest heard 'round the crypto world

    This week, we're talking about the arrest that has everyone in the NFT space sweating bullets. If you want to get this in you inbox every Thursday afternoon, you can subscribe on TechCrunch's newsletter page. This week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York arrested and filed charges against a former OpenSea executive who used his position to front-run NFT projects that were going to be listed on the home page of the marketplace.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Chevron's CEO Says No More U.S. Oil Refineries. What Should Energy Investors Do?

    Mike Wirth, the CEO of oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX), says he doesn't believe there will ever be another new oil refinery built in the U.S. He made that comment during a recent interview with Bloomberg TV discussing what the country can do to ease record prices at the pump. It suggests refining margins will stay strong.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

    A decent dividend plus a bargain price adds up to an incredible opportunity for investors to consider.

  • Inflation, Fed blackout, CEO doom and gloom: What to know this week

    Inflation takes centerstage in the week ahead, with May’s CPI print in focus. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve enters a blackout period before its next policy-setting meeting later this month.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Plunged in May

    Investors think it's the wrong time to be invested in QuantumScape and other speculative stocks.

  • Why Dutch Bros Was Soaring 11% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) continued their run higher this holiday-shortened week, closing up 11.6% compared to where they ended last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Short sellers undoubtedly believe Dutch Bros will face significant headwinds in this period of rampant inflation and record-high gas prices. Indeed, inflation has proved a challenge for Dutch Bros even though comparable sales still rose in the first quarter.