U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,961.00
    -1.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,835.00
    -22.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,526.00
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.10
    +2.90 (+3.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.70
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.95
    +0.51 (+2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0381
    +0.0046 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7850
    +0.0370 (+0.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.16
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2000
    +0.0050 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.2570
    +0.6230 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,833.39
    +406.54 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.60
    +10.87 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.39
    +73.39 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,968.99
    -58.85 (-0.21%)
     

Trina Solar shares its low-carbon vision at COP27

3
·3 min read

SHARM EL SHEIK, Egypt, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PV and smart energy total solutions provider Trina Solar was among those whose voices were heard at the recent United Nations climate change conference, COP27, as the company put forward its views and vision on low-carbon practice in the supply chain.

Topics related to low carbon emissions were a central focus of the conference, held in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt, from November 6 to 18, at which there were 35,000 attendees, including more than100 heads of state and government. About 2,000 speakers led in-depth discussions on climate change.

Zeng Yi, Trina Solar's assistant vice-president of strategy and marketing, delivered a video speech titled "Achieving synergy between pollution and carbon reduction and improvement of the eco-environment: balancing environmental, climate and economic gains". Zeng cited what Trina Solar calls its Qinghai strategy in the speech. The strategy includes locating the whole value chain of the solar PV industry in Qinghai, the province with the highest proportion of green electricity in China, and developing utility-scale solar PV stations on its vast drylands. The strategy enables the deep decarbonation in the upstream supply chain of Trina Solar, avoiding carbon emission by almost 95%. It also creates added benefits of preventing desertification and stimulating growth for the underdeveloped local economy.

Foreshadowing the conference, Trina Solar attended the Zero-Carbon Mission International Climate Summit in Beijing in early November and was honored with a Climate Solver Award, the only PV company among the winners.

The Climate Solver Award aims to promote widespread adoption of innovative technologies by selecting innovative low-carbon technologies with revolutionary potential in reducing greenhouse gases. A company's potential to achieve emissions reductions with technologies is one of the key criteria of the award.

The continuous innovation of low-carbon technologies is the core driving force of the global response to climate change. Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions for a net-zero future. Its 600W+ high-power modules can effectively reduce the LCOE for PV power stations with high power, high efficiency, high energy yield and high reliability.

In May, 2022, Trina Solar received LCA certificate for its 210mm Vertex modules from the independent testing and certification authority TÜV Rheinland, becoming the first solar company to receive LCA certification for 210mm modules. TÜV Rheinland issued a Carbon Footprint Certificate for Trina Solar's Vertex modules in October. The products cover a full range of 210mm p-type solar modules from Vertex S 410W to Vertex 670W, with an industry-leading ability to reduce carbon emissions.

Trina Solar joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in July last year, contributing to the common goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C. It also initiated the campaign Clean Energy for Earth with WWF China, which promotes efforts to create a carbon-neutral future.

Trina Solar has pledged that it will strive to achieve 100% use of renewable energy in its manufacturing and operations by 2030, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goal 7.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trina-solar-shares-its-low-carbon-vision-at-cop27-301690223.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • What gunfire over a game of Monopoly can tell us about America’s other shootings

    In a nation with more firearms than people, the deadliest weapon on hand is not always a die-cast miniature Scottish terrier. | Opinion

  • Nets vs. Wizards game preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

    Everything you need to know for the Nets' game on Wednesday.

  • Carbon Dioxide Could Be a Multi-Trillion-Dollar Opportunity for These Oil Stocks

    Burning fossil fuels emits a significant amount of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, which impacts the environment. While carbon dioxide is a big problem for the oil and gas industry, many energy companies are starting to see an opportunity. Oil giant ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) estimates that capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground (i.e., carbon capture and storage, or CCS) could become a $4 trillion market by 2050.

  • Retirement Stock Portfolio: 11 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 11 safe energy stocks for a retirement stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more energy stocks, go directly to Retirement Stock Portfolio: 5 Safe Energy Stocks to Consider. The energy sector has been one of the best performers in the S&P 500 over the past few […]

  • Ford and GM Are Going Green. 1 Under-the-Radar Way Investors Can Benefit.

    While Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the leader in electric vehicles (EV), other aspects of its business also promote the use of clean energy. As traditional automakers like Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) work to build their electric vehicle lineups, they, too, are trying to expand the use of clean energy.

  • EQT's Toby Rice: Increasing natural gas production key to solving climate problem

    Adding 50 rigs will mean increased production in Appalachia, creating jobs and boosting the economy as well as industries in the region like manufacturing.

  • 12 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best climate change stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis on climate change stocks and more, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Climate Change Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. If there’s one global crisis […]

  • 15 Most Polluting Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the fifteen most polluting companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Most Polluting Companies in the World. Global warming is one of the most pressing challenges faced by the world today. Greenhouse gas emissions, an ugly consequence of the cost of […]

  • Deadly Freeze in Northwest China Threatens Livestock And Heating

    (Bloomberg) -- Plunging temperatures could be the next flashpoint for China’s commodities markets, after the coldest weather in the northwest in over a decade killed workers and livestock. Most Read from BloombergScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceThese Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work InBanks Stuck With $42 Billion Debt Seize Chance to Offload ItNYC Becomes One Billionaire Family’s Haven From China Property CrashSeven road workers died near th

  • Solar-Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green-Energy Plans

    Thousands of containers have been detained by U.S. Customs and more have been held back or diverted from U.S. ports due to a new law targeting labor abuses in China.

  • High Desert Reptile & Pet Expo comes to Victorville in December

    The High Desert Reptile & Pet Expo is coming to the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds in Victorville in December.

  • Renault-Airbus partnership to develop new generation of electric batteries

    European planemaker Airbus announced on Wednesday a partnership with French carmaker Renault to develop a new generation of electric batteries for cars and planes. Engineering teams from both companies will join forces to mature technologies related to energy storage, one of the main roadblocks for the development of long-range electric vehicles, Airbus said in a statement. “For the first time, two European leaders from different industries are sharing engineering knowledge to shape the future of hybrid-electric aircraft", said Gilles Le Borgne, Renault's EVP for engineering.

  • How Much Does It Cost To Charge an Electric Car?

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, are a trending topic. Governments worldwide, including those in the U.S., Norway and China, have created policies to speed the transition from vehicles that burn fossil...

  • What happened to Rita? Eagle disappeared from Zoo Miami, and back with ‘horrible injury’

    It’s an uncertain future for Rita the eagle.

  • How solar farms in space might beam electricity to Earth

    The UK government is supporting projects to put solar panels in space and beam energy back to Earth.

  • Shell to buy renewable natural-gas producer for $2 billion

    Shell PLC said Monday that its subsidiary Shell Petroleum NV has agreed to buy Denmark-based renewable natural-gas producer Nature Energy Biogas A/S for 1.9 billion euros, or about $2 billion. Nature Energy is Europe's largest producer of renewable natural gas, also known as biomethane, produced from agricultural, industrial, and household wastes. "This acquisition will further increase Shell's ability to work with its established customer base across multiple sectors to accelerate its transitio

  • Coast Guard diver on saving cruise passenger who went overboard

    One of the Coast Guard officers who helped pull off a remarkable rescue of a man who fell off a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico says the man was close to death when he was pulled out of the water.

  • Watch: Mauna Loa Volcano Eruption Continues in Hawaii

    Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting for the first time since 1984. The lava flows are not threatening any nearby communities, but locals should be prepared for that to change, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Photo: Civil Air Patrol/USGS/Planet Pix/ZUMA Press

  • As Mauna Loa erupts, Hawaii officials warn of ‘Pele’s Hair.’ What is it?

    Emergency officials say ash and Pele’s hair could blanket parts of the island.

  • Cell phone captures Mauna Loa volcano eruption

    Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby. (Nov. 28)