U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,487.60
    -8.59 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,361.97
    -43.53 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,022.93
    -18.93 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.56
    -9.71 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.68
    -0.68 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.50
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.21 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3580
    +0.0160 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3708
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1220
    +0.1390 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,791.77
    -1,918.19 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.99
    -30.31 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Trinchero Family Estates Adds To Luxury Portfolio With Tasca d'Almerita's Tenuta Regaleali

·2 min read

TFE Named Importer, Sales and Marketing Partner for Acclaimed Sicilian Producer

ST. HELENA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) today announced that Tenuta Regaleali will be partnering with TFE as the portfolio's sales and marketing partner in the United States effective immediately. Beginning in January 2022, TFE will distribute, market and sell 13 wines ranging in suggested retail price from $14 to $200, including the notable Rosso del Conte – one of Sicily's most collected single-vineyard wines that was first produced in 1970. The partnership between Trinchero Family Estates and Tenuta Regaleali is an important one that complements a growing collection of like-minded family-owned Italian wineries including Ceretto, Famiglia Cotarella and San Polo with whom TFE has partnered in recent years.

Trinchero Family Estates (PRNewsfoto/Trinchero Family Estates)
Trinchero Family Estates (PRNewsfoto/Trinchero Family Estates)

"The Tasca family is one of the foremost winemaking families in Sicily and leaders in sustainability," said Bob Torkelson, president and chief executive officer of Trinchero Family Estates. "We look forward to working with them on their flagship estate, Tenuta Regaleali, to further grow the reputation and success of these great wines in the U.S. market."

Tenuta Regaleali has produced wine in the heart of Sicily since 1830, and is led today by Alberto Tasca d'Almerita, the eighth-generation chief executive officer who oversees the company's five Sicilian estates including the historic Tenuta Regaleali comprised of 1,400 acres and spanning elevations from 1,400 feet to 2,700 feet. The Tasca family has prioritized company-wide sustainability and is recognized for their impressive environmental efforts on an international scale. The storied Regaleali estate has allowed them to be extraordinary cultivators and caretakers of Sicilian agriculture, from indigenous varietals to experimental vineyards.

"I'm proud to embark on this new partnership with Trinchero Family Estates in the U.S. market," commented Alberto Tasca d'Almerita, chief executive officer of Tasca d'Almerita. "From the start, we recognized like-minded values between our family and the Trinchero family, both as producers and as independent families. We uphold similar values in business including company longevity and competence of our teams, and we are confident that we share our investment in sustainability and commitment to the next generation. Our shared values will undoubtedly strengthen our partnership as we begin this next chapter in the U.S."

The largest island in the Mediterranean, Sicily offers remarkable diversity of topography and soils. The Tasca family and their estates have been instrumental in elevating the reputation for Sicilian wines worldwide, and the partnership between Trinchero Family Estates and Tenuta Regaleali will help build further appreciation for one of Sicily's greatest estates and its distinguished portfolio of wines.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits
The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

About Tenuta Regaleali
Tenuta Regaleali has produced wine in northern Sicily since 1830, and is the historical heart of the Tasca d'Almerita family-owned wine firm led by eighth-generation winery owner Alberto Tasca. Located in a wide valley in the DOC Contea di Sclafani, the Regaleali estate is a true monopole given its unique geographical position, climate, altitude and diversity of soils. Tenuta Regaleali produces 18 estate wines including the honorable Rosso del Conte, which remains a historic icon of the estate and of Sicilian wine. The Tasca family has prioritized company-wide sustainability and is recognized for their impressive environmental efforts on an international scale, which has resulted in being awarded Best European Winery 2019 by Wine Enthusiast and receiving the Robert Parker Green Emblem in 2021. Their storied presence at the Regaleali estate has enabled them to be extraordinary cultivators and caretakers of Sicilian agriculture, from indigenous varietals to experimental vineyards. Learn more at www.tascadalmerita.it/en/estate/regaleali.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinchero-family-estates-adds-to-luxury-portfolio-with-tasca-dalmeritas-tenuta-regaleali-301363755.html

SOURCE Trinchero Family Estates

Recommended Stories

  • 1 More Curve for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Disney

    The historically potent summer season has been a wash, as false starts, the surge of the delta variant, and political wrangling have kept sailings in check for Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for cruise passengers late last week.

  • 3 Stocks That Are Immune to Labor Shortages

    Labor shortages are spreading across the economy. Interestingly, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 8.7 million unemployed persons in July, up significantly from 5.7 million in February 2020 (the month before the pandemic).

  • Carnival's Diamond Princess cruise ship delays return to sailing to spring

    Carnival Corp-owned Princess Cruises said it had canceled the ship's planned fall cruise in South America that was meant to mark its return to service. Carnival did not respond to a request for comment on the reason for the delay in the resumption of cruises by Diamond Princess. A passenger on one of the company's cruise ships, the Carnival Vista, died earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Why Melco Resorts & Entertainment Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) were soaring 11% higher in afternoon trading Tuesday after Macao's Public Security Police announced travel restrictions between the gambling mecca and Guangdong province were easing. Visitors from the nearby province on mainland China must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within the last seven days, a relaxation from the previous 48-hour window that had been imposed on Aug. 9. A 12-hour threshold was initiated on Aug. 4 after a Macao family became infected with the delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Flight Attendants' Hellish Summer: 'I Don't Even Feel Like a Human'

    As stranded Spirit Airlines travelers grew desperate at San Juan Airport in Puerto Rico during a chaotic night of cancellations on Aug. 1, banging on a gate door and yelling at staff, police officers rounded up the airline’s cabin crews to hide them. A 28-year-old flight attendant recounted being rushed to a jet bridge, behind a secure metal door, and then later to an office on the tarmac. There, about 35 Spirit employees were told by a manager to change out of their uniforms for their safety. S

  • World Travelers Are Sharing Sneaky Red Flags That Tourists Should Avoid, And I'm Studying This List

    Be a savvy, informed traveler, not a vulnerable tourist.View Entire Post ›

  • Normal rules do not apply at airports, so good for Rudy Giuliani – shaving in a restaurant is totally fine

    Things happen at airports that don’t happen anywhere else. Quit the policing, please

  • This $175 Million Hamptons Hideaway Has Two Different Waterfronts and a Deepwater Dock

    It's also got tennis and basketball courts, plus a private boardwalk.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' (NYSE:NCLH) growing losses don't faze investors as the stock climbs 8.7% this past week

    It hasn't been the best quarter for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NYSE:NCLH ) shareholders, since the share...

  • U.S. embassy alert advises U.S. citizens not to go to Kabul airport

    The U.S. embassy in Kabul advised U.S. citizens not to travel to the Hamid Karzai International Airport at this time, according to an embassy security alert issued on Wednesday. Citizens already at the airport's Abbey Gate, East Gate, and North Gate were advised to leave immediately, said the security alert. It followed warnings by U.S. President Joe Biden and other administration officials of a threat by Islamic State to evacuation operations as crowds thronged airport gates, desperate to leave following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

  • Staycation boom sends domestic holiday costs soaring by 40%

    It now costs about £300 more per week to rent self-catered accommodation than it did two years ago.

  • Carnival Cruise Passenger Dies Of COVID-19 After 'First Trip Outside The U.S.'

    The cruise line said the woman "almost certainly did not contract" the virus on the ship. More than two dozen people tested positive for the virus on a later voyage.

  • Luxury airship will offer sustainable travel to the North Pole

    Innovative aviation aims to give adventurers a sustainable way to travel through the Arctic to the North Pole.

  • The U.S. Embassy Just Issued a Travel Warning for El Salvador Beaches — Here's Why

    Here's what to know about the U.S. Embassy's warning for swimming at the country's beaches.

  • Demand for Airline Fuel Surges in India With Tourism Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- People across India are taking to the skies after months stuck in their homes during a deadly Covid-19 wave, driving a spike in demand for jet fuel, the oil product hit hardest by the ongoing pandemic.Indians have flocked to tourist spots across the country from the beaches of Goa on the west coast to the mountainous north on planes and in cars after the easing of restrictions. Air travel has climbed sharply, said Subhash Goyal, the chairman of STIC Travel -- one of India’s bigges

  • Qantas Cites ‘Pent-Up Demand’ in Laying Out Overseas Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- After 18 months closed off from the rest of the world, Australians are so keen to travel overseas that Qantas Airways Ltd. is bringing its giant A380s out of hibernation early to take on the task.The desire to fly overseas is running at double or even triple normal levels, Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, citing research carried out by the airline. There’s “huge pent-up demand,” he said.After writing down and grounding its A380

  • Japan Travel Stocks Get a Boost From Vaccine Certificate Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s beleaguered travel shares got a boost after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday floated the use of vaccine certificates as a way to restore the economy to normalcy once the current state of emergency is lifted. Airlines and railways were among the biggest gainers in Tokyo on Thursday, with analysts saying that the idea, along with a possible peaking of coronavirus infections in the city, may mean that a long-delayed economic reopening is in sight. The Topix Air Tran

  • Passengers Use Inflatable Slide as Alaska Airlines Flight Evacuated in Seattle Due to Fire

    An Alaska Airlines flight had to evacuate shortly after landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington, on August 23 after a passenger’s mobile device went on fire.At around 8:30 pm, a local fire department responded to a report of a fire on Flight 751, which had arrived from New Orleans. After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that a passenger’s cell phone in the aircraft’s cabin had caught on fire. The device type was named in a local report citing Perry Cooper, a spokesman for the Port of Seattle. Storyful has not independently confirmed the device type.Local media reported that 128 passengers and six crew members evacuated the plane. Some passengers had minor scrapes and bruises.Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said that passengers were transported by bus to the terminal. The aircraft was towed to a gate and there were no impacts to airport operations.This video shows passengers exiting the aircraft down an inflatable slide. Credit: Michelle Blum Atkinson via Storyful

  • Analyst Report: Sabre Corporation

    Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019). The travel solutions segment represented 88% of total 2020 revenue, which was split evenly between distribution and airline IT solutions revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (12% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

  • County where Las Vegas Strip resides joins tax fight against online hotel booking services

    The county with jurisdiction over the Las Vegas Strip has joined a legal fight to try to collect what attorneys maintain could be hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid hotel room taxes owed by more than 20 online travel companies.