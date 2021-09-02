Trinchero Family Estates Hires Aimee Baker To Lead Luxury Wine Production

<p>New director of luxury winemaking to further elevate TFE's portfolio</p>

ST. HELENA, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) today announced that Aimee Baker will be joining the organization as director of luxury winemaking. Formerly Opus One's associate winemaker, Baker brings great experience and a passion for team building to TFE's growing luxury portfolio.

Trinchero Family Estates (PRNewsfoto/Trinchero Family Estates)

Aimee will oversee all luxury winemaking for St. Helena-based Trinchero Family Estates and work out of the organization's Winemakers' Studio – a state-of-the-art winemaking facility built in 2017 for TFE's luxury brands. She will work with winemakers across multiple brands including Neyers Vineyards, Bravium, ZIATA, Trinchero Napa Valley and Mason Cellars as well as lead all luxury innovation projects.

Born and raised on Mount Veeder in Napa Valley, Baker returned to Napa and the wine industry after a successful first career as head women's rowing coach at University of California, Santa Barbara and then Stanford University for a total of 14 years. After five years as the winemaker for Picchetti Winery in the Santa Cruz mountains, Baker joined the Opus One winemaking team where she further developed her expertise in managing teams and crafting collectible wines.

"I'm incredibly excited to work across a range of brands and varietals alongside Trinchero Family Estates' team of talented winemakers," Baker noted. "As a Napa Valley native, I've seen the growth of and investment in TFE's luxury portfolio, and I'm delighted to take part in building its next chapter."

Senior Vice President of Winemaking Glenn Andrade commented, "We are so happy to have Aimee join our organization and lead the luxury winemaking team. Her expertise and background will be critical to the continued growth and elevation of our luxury wine program."

The addition of Baker to the Trinchero Family Estates winemaking team complements a sustained pattern of investment across the company's resources in recent years including acquisitions of Napa Valley brands Mason Cellars, ZIATA and Neyers Vineyards, as well as partnerships with acclaimed Spanish and Italian producers. As one of the most successful family-owned beverage businesses in the U.S., Trinchero Family Estates continues to grow its capabilities and resources.

Story continues

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinchero-family-estates-hires-aimee-baker-to-lead-luxury-wine-production-301367973.html

SOURCE Trinchero Family Estates