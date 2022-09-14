U.S. markets closed

TriNet Announces Enrich Learn™, Tax Optimized Education Assistance Program for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

·2 min read

Latest In the Enrich Product Line That Expands Benefits TriNet Customers Can Offer Their Employees

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced at TriNet PeopleForce the launch of Enrich Learn™, the newest benefit product offering from its recently launched Enrich product line.

TriNet Announces Enrich Learn™, Tax Optimized Education Assistance Program for  Small and Medium-Size Businesses

Enrich Learn will offer tax-optimized reimbursements for expenses by SMB employees to advance their education. Like the other Enrich products, Enrich Learn is a turn-key solution for benefits sponsored by the SMB. Enrich Learn will be available to all of TriNet's 23,000 SMB customers starting next month. The previously announced product releases include Enrich Access, which allows for TriNet customers to offer tax-optimized travel reimbursements for medical care, and Enrich Adopt, which offers reimbursements for expenses incurred during the adoption process.

"Our Enrich product line is designed to allow SMBs to make choices in benefit offerings that are right for their company.  SMB leaders recognize that the benefits they offer speak to the culture that they are building," said Burton M. Goldfield, President and CEO of TriNet. "It's just one more way TriNet seeks to fulfill its mission to power the success of SMBs by supporting their growth and enabling their people."

"TriNet believes that the benefits offered by the Enrich product line are essential to attract and retain the talent that many of our customers need to innovate and grow," said Samantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer, and Secretary. "Education is a key factor in job advancement and satisfaction, so we expect Enrich Learn to be a particularly effective way for our clients to expand their benefit offerings."

For all of the Enrich product offerings, TriNet will administer the benefit for the customer and manage all reimbursements and compliance requirements. For more information on this groundbreaking new product line from TriNet, please visit: Employee Benefit Plans | Comprehensive Benefits Packages | TriNet

About TriNet   
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com 

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com


Josh.Gross@TriNet.com







Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-announces-enrich-learn-tax-optimized-education-assistance-program-for-small-and-medium-size-businesses-301624802.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

