TriNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

4% Growth in GAAP Total Revenues and 2% Decline in Net Service Revenues for the Fourth Quarter 2020

5% Growth in GAAP Total Revenues and 14% Growth in Net Service Revenues for Fiscal Year 2020

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter and fiscal year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

Fourth quarter highlights include:

Total revenues increased 4% to $1.1 billion and Net Service Revenues decreased 2% to $221 million, as compared to the same period last year.

Net income was $22 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $48 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted Net Income was $30 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $56 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%.

Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 3% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 327,000.

Total WSEs decreased 2% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 332,000.

Full year highlights include:

Total revenues increased 5% to $4.0 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 14% to $1.1 billion, as compared to 2019.

Net income was $272 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $212 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, in 2019.

Adjusted Net Income was $303 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $236 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $468 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 44%.

Average WSEs were no change compared to 2019, at approximately 324,000.

"I was pleased with the strength of our Fourth Quarter financial and operating performance," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our Fourth Quarter performance demonstrated the strength of our business model as well as the durability and vitality of our customers. Throughout 2020, the TriNet team and our customers worked together to navigate the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We provided support for our customers through the dedication of our service team and through innovative offerings such as our Recovery Credit Program. As we look to 2021 and as vaccines become widely disseminated, we are hopeful for a safe resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are prepared for a normalization of the business environment. TriNet is ready to grow with our customers."

TriNet's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 4% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $1.1 billion, while Net Service Revenues (total revenues less insurance costs) for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 2% to $221 million compared to fourth quarter 2019. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $922 million, less insurance costs of $842 million. Professional service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 10%, each as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

TriNet's total revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 5% from the full year of 2019 to $4.0 billion, while Net Service Revenues (total revenues less insurance costs) for the full year of 2020 increased 14% from the full year of 2019 to $1.1 billion. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $3.5 billion, less insurance costs of $3.0 billion. Professional service revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 28%, each as compared to the full year of 2019.

At December 31, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $301 million and total debt of $370 million.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance

In addition to announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, we provide our first quarter and full-year 2021 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.





Q1 2021

Full Year 2021



Low

High

Low

High Total revenues

2 %

4 %

8 %

11 % Professional Service Revenues

(4) %

(3) %

6 %

8 % Net Insurance Margin

12.5 %

14.5 %

10 %

11 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin

44 %

48 %

37 %

40 % Diluted net income per share of common stock

$ 1.10



$ 1.34



$ 2.79



$ 3.31

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$ 1.16



$ 1.39



$ 3.35



$ 3.90



Annual Report on Form 10-K

We anticipate filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, February 16, 2021. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-K.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for 2020 and provide first quarter and full-year financial guidance for 2021. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151772/e16a7c98e0. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10151772

About TriNet

TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-size businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021 and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the economic, health and business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and prospects, insurance costs and operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the laws and regulations that impact our industry and clients; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base, and the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; the impact of our Recovery Credit program; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients and manage client attrition; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton TriNet TriNet Investorrelations@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com (510) 875-7201 (408) 646-5103

Key Financial and Operating Metrics

We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions, except per share and WSE data) 2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change Income Statement Data:

























Total revenues $ 1,063



$ 1,018



4

%

$ 4,034



$ 3,856



5

% Operating income 30



63



(52)





368



268



37



Net income 22



48



(54)





272



212



28



Diluted net income per share of common stock 0.32



0.68



(53)





3.99



2.99



33



Non-GAAP measures (1):

























Net Service Revenues 221



226



(2)





1,055



929



14



Net Insurance Service Revenues 80



89



(10)





511



399



28



Adjusted EBITDA 56



92



(39)





468



378



24



Adjusted Net income 30



59



(49)





303



236



28



Operating Metrics:

























Average WSEs 326,901



337,103



(3)

%

323,672



324,927



—

% Total WSEs at period end 331,908



340,017



(2)





331,908



340,017



(2)





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

(in millions) December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

%

Change

Balance Sheet Data:











Working capital 290



228



27

% Total assets 3,043



2,748



11



Debt 370



391



(5)



Total stockholders' equity 607



475



28







Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020

2019

% Change Cash Flow Data:











Net cash used in operating activities $ 546



$ 471



16

% Net cash used in investing activities (151)



(188)



(20)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (208)



(176)



18



Non-GAAP measure(1):











Corporate operating cash flows 338



233



45





(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.





TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, (in millions except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Professional service revenues $ 141

$ 137

$ 544

$ 530

Insurance service revenues 922

881

3,490

3,326

Total revenues 1,063

1,018

4,034

3,856

Insurance costs 842

792

2,979

2,927

Cost of providing services 70

59

262

245

Sales and marketing 50

45

186

190

General and administrative 46

38

152

137

Systems development and programming 13

9

40

43

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12

12

47

46

Total costs and operating expenses 1,033

955

3,666

3,588

Operating income 30

63

368

268

Other income (expense):







Interest expense, bank fees and other (6)

(4)

(21)

(21)

Interest income 2

5

10

23

Income before provision for income taxes 26

64

357

270

Income taxes 4

16

85

58

Net income $ 22

$ 48

$ 272

$ 212

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes 4

(1)

4

—

Comprehensive income $ 26

$ 47

$ 276

$ 212

Net income per share:







Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.69

$ 4.03

$ 3.04

Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.68

$ 3.99

$ 2.99

Weighted average shares:







Basic 66

69

67

70

Diluted 67

70

68

71



TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 301



$ 213

Investments 57



68

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 1,388



1,180

Accounts receivable, net 18



9

Unbilled revenue, net 246



285

Prepaid expenses, net 63



52

Other current assets 87



64

Total current assets 2,160



1,871

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent 210



212

Investments, noncurrent 138



125

Property, equipment and software, net 79



85

Operating lease right-of-use asset 51



55

Goodwill 294



289

Other intangible assets, net 18



15

Other assets 93



96

Total assets $ 3,043



$ 2,748

Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 50



$ 31

Long-term debt 22



22

Client deposits and other client liabilities 134



44

Accrued wages 309



391

Accrued health insurance costs, net 172



167

Accrued workers' compensation costs, net 59



61

Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings 1,095



901

Operating lease liabilities 11



17

Insurance premiums and other payables 18



9

Total current liabilities 1,870



1,643

Long-term debt, noncurrent 348



369

Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net 138



144

Deferred taxes 22



61

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 49



48

Other non-current liabilities 9



8

Total liabilities 2,436



2,273

Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock and additional paid-in capital 747



694

Accumulated deficit (144)



(219)

Accumulated other comprehensive income 4



—

Total stockholders' equity 607



475

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,043



$ 2,748







TRINET GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Operating activities



Net income $ 272

$ 212

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 67

57

Lease modification and impairment 1

—





Amortization of ROU asset 14

16



Accretion of discount rate on lease liabilities 2

—



Stock based compensation 43

41



Deferred income taxes (42)

(7)



Amortization of (premium) discount of investments 1

(1) ...



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (7)

5



Unbilled revenue, net 39

19



Prepaid expenses, net (12)

(5)



Accounts payable and other current liabilities 19

(15)



Client deposits and other client liabilities 87

(12)



Accrued wages (82)

40



Accrued health insurance costs, net 5

32



Accrued workers' compensation costs, net (9)

(20)



Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings 194

172



Operating lease liabilities (19)

(17)



Other assets (38)

(34)



Other liabilities 11

(12)



Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities 546

471



Investing activities





Purchases of marketable securities (327)

(302)



Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities 224

159



Acquisitions of property and equipment (36)

(45)



Other (12)

—



Net cash used in investing activities (151)

(188)



Financing activities





Repurchase of common stock (178)

(140)



Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10

11



Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes (18)

(25)



Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings 234

—



Repayment of revolving credit agreement (234)

—



Repayment of debt (22)

(22)



Net cash used in financing activities (208)

(176)



Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and

restricted 187

107



Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:





Beginning of period 1,456

1,349



End of period $ 1,643

$ 1,456











Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Interest paid $ 16

$ 19



Income taxes paid, net 123

62



Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities





Payable for purchase of property and equipment $ 2

$ 2







Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure Definition How We Use The Measure Net Service Revenues Net Insurance Service Revenues Net Insurance Margin Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted Net Income Corporate Operating Cash Flows

(1) Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes

the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal

legislative changes. (2) Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,063

$ 1,018



$ 4,034

$ 3,856

Less: Insurance costs 842

792



2,979

2,927

Net Service Revenues $ 221

$ 226



$ 1,055

$ 929



The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Insurance service revenues $ 922

$ 881



$ 3,490

$ 3,326

Less: Insurance costs 842

792



2,979

2,927

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 80

$ 89



$ 511

$ 399

NIM 9 % 10 %

15 % 12 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income $ 22

$ 48



$ 272

$ 212

Provision for income taxes 4

16



85

58

Stock based compensation 12

12



43

41

Interest expense and bank fees 6

4



21

21

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 12

12



47

46

Adjusted EBITDA $ 56

$ 92



$ 468

$ 378

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 25 % 41 %

44 % 41 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2019

2020 2019 Net income $ 22

$ 48



$ 272

$ 212

Effective income tax rate adjustment (3)

1



(6)

(11)

Stock based compensation 12

12



43

41

Amortization of intangible assets 1

1



5

5

Non-cash interest expense 1

—



1

1

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)

(3)



(12)

(12)

Adjusted Net Income $ 30

$ 59



$ 303

$ 236

GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted 67

70



68

71

Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.84



$ 4.44

$ 3.33



The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:



Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 546

$ 471

Less: Change in WSE related other current assets 10

15

Less: Change in WSE related liabilities 198

223

Net cash provided by operating activities - WSE $ 208

$ 238

Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate $ 338

$ 233



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the first quarter and full-year 2021 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues and NIM:



Q1 2020

Q1 2021 Guidance

FY 2020

Year 2021 Guidance (in millions) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Insurance service revenues $ 892



3 % 5 %

$ 3,490



8 % 11 % Less: Insurance costs 765



5

4



2,979



14

16

Net Insurance Service Revenues $ 127



(9) % 7 %

$ 511



(25) % (17) % NIM 14 %

12.5 % 14.5 %

15 %

10 % 11 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:



Q1 2020

Q1 2021 Guidance

FY 2020

Year 2021 Guidance (in millions) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 91



(18) % (1) %

$ 272



(31) % (18) % Provision for income taxes 30



(41)

(25)



85



(31)

(16)

Stock based compensation 9



30

36



43



18

22

Interest expense and bank fees 4



(47)

(47)



21



(61)

(61)

Depreciation and amortization of

intangible assets 11



3

3



47



(4)

(4)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 145



(19) % (5) %

$ 468



(25) % (15) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 51 %

44 % 48 %

44 %

37 % 40 %

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:



Q1 2020

Q1 2021 Guidance

FY 2020

Year 2021 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Actual

Low High

Actual

Low High Net income $ 91



(18) % (1) %

$ 272



(31) % (18) % Effective income tax rate adjustment (1)



1014

1063



(6)



(26)

(35)

Stock based compensation 9



30

36



43



18

22

Amortization of intangible assets 1



(1)

(1)



5



(1)

(1)

Non-cash interest expense —



—

—



1



—

—

Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (3)



26

31



(12)



16

20

Adjusted Net Income $ 97



(20) % (4) %

$ 303



(25) % (13) % GAAP weighted average shares of

common stock - diluted 69









68







Adjusted Net Income per share -

diluted $ 1.41



$ 1.16

$ 1.39



$ 4.44



$ 3.35

$ 3.90















































