U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.59
    -2.24 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,522.75
    +64.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,047.50
    -47.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,272.89
    -16.47 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.07
    +0.60 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -29.50 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.31
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2114
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    +0.0990 (+8.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.0210
    +0.6900 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,601.97
    +55.97 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.00
    -19.93 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,748.86
    -7.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,467.75
    +383.55 (+1.27%)
     

TriNet Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·15 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

4% Growth in GAAP Total Revenues and 2% Decline in Net Service Revenues for the Fourth Quarter 2020

5% Growth in GAAP Total Revenues and 14% Growth in Net Service Revenues for Fiscal Year 2020

DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter and fiscal year highlights below include non-GAAP financial measures which are reconciled later in this release.

(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/TriNet Group, Inc.)

Fourth quarter highlights include:

  • Total revenues increased 4% to $1.1 billion and Net Service Revenues decreased 2% to $221 million, as compared to the same period last year.

  • Net income was $22 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to net income of $48 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Adjusted Net Income was $30 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $59 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $56 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 25%.

  • Average Worksite Employees (WSEs) decreased 3% as compared to the same period last year, to approximately 327,000.

  • Total WSEs decreased 2% compared to the same period last year, to approximately 332,000.

Full year highlights include:

  • Total revenues increased 5% to $4.0 billion and Net Service Revenues increased 14% to $1.1 billion, as compared to 2019.

  • Net income was $272 million, or $3.99 per diluted share, compared to net income of $212 million, or $2.99 per diluted share, in 2019.

  • Adjusted Net Income was $303 million, or $4.44 per diluted share, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $236 million, or $3.33 per diluted share, in 2019.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $468 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 44%.

  • Average WSEs were no change compared to 2019, at approximately 324,000.

"I was pleased with the strength of our Fourth Quarter financial and operating performance," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet's President and CEO. "Our Fourth Quarter performance demonstrated the strength of our business model as well as the durability and vitality of our customers. Throughout 2020, the TriNet team and our customers worked together to navigate the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We provided support for our customers through the dedication of our service team and through innovative offerings such as our Recovery Credit Program. As we look to 2021 and as vaccines become widely disseminated, we are hopeful for a safe resolution to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are prepared for a normalization of the business environment. TriNet is ready to grow with our customers."

TriNet's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 4% from the fourth quarter of 2019 to $1.1 billion, while Net Service Revenues (total revenues less insurance costs) for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 2% to $221 million compared to fourth quarter 2019. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $922 million, less insurance costs of $842 million. Professional service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased 10%, each as compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

TriNet's total revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 5% from the full year of 2019 to $4.0 billion, while Net Service Revenues (total revenues less insurance costs) for the full year of 2020 increased 14% from the full year of 2019 to $1.1 billion. Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $3.5 billion, less insurance costs of $3.0 billion. Professional service revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 3%, and Net Insurance Service Revenues for the full year of 2020 increased 28%, each as compared to the full year of 2019.

At December 31, 2020, TriNet had cash and cash equivalents of $301 million and total debt of $370 million.

First Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Guidance
In addition to announcing our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, we provide our first quarter and full-year 2021 guidance. Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. Percentages reflect the increase or (decrease) from the prior year quarter and prior year end.



Q1 2021


Full Year 2021



Low


High


Low


High

Total revenues


2

%


4

%


8

%


11

%

Professional Service Revenues


(4)

%


(3)

%


6

%


8

%

Net Insurance Margin


12.5

%


14.5

%


10

%


11

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin


44

%


48

%


37

%


40

%

Diluted net income per share of common stock


$

1.10



$

1.34



$

2.79



$

3.31


Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted


$

1.16



$

1.39



$

3.35



$

3.90


Annual Report on Form 10-K
We anticipate filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K") for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and making it available at http://www.trinet.com today, February 16, 2021. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and the related Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations contained in the Form 10-K.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast
TriNet will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year results for 2020 and provide first quarter and full-year financial guidance for 2021. TriNet encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, go to: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151772/e16a7c98e0. For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5426 and requesting the "TriNet Conference Call." The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at http://investor.trinet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on this website for approximately one year. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at +1 (412) 317-0088 conference ID: 10151772

About TriNet
TriNet is a leading provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-size businesses, or SMBs. We enhance business productivity by enabling our clients to outsource their human resources, or HR, function to us, allowing them to focus on operating and growing their core businesses. Our HR solutions include services such as payroll processing, human capital consulting, employment law compliance and employee benefits, including health insurance, retirement plans and workers compensation insurance. Our services are delivered by our expert team of HR professionals and enabled by our technology platform, with online and mobile tools, which allow our clients and their employees to efficiently conduct their HR transactions anytime and anywhere. For more information, please visit http://www.trinet.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to TriNet's financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, TriNet's expectations and assumptions regarding: TriNet's financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year 2021 and the underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "impact," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from our current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include: the economic, health and business disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clients and prospects, insurance costs and operations; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the laws and regulations that impact our industry and clients; our ability to mitigate the business risks we face as a co-employer; our ability to manage unexpected changes in workers' compensation and health insurance claims and costs by worksite employees; the effects of volatility in the financial and economic environment on the businesses that make up our client base, and the concentration of our clients in certain geographies and industries; the impact of failures or limitations in the business systems we rely upon; the impact of our Recovery Credit program; adverse changes in our insurance coverage or our relationships with key insurance carriers; our ability to improve our technology to satisfy regulatory requirements and meet the expectations of our clients and manage client attrition; our ability to effectively integrate businesses we have acquired or may acquire in the future; our ability to effectively manage and improve our operational processes; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; the effects of increased competition and our ability to compete effectively; the impact on our business of cyber-attacks and security breaches; our ability to secure our information technology infrastructure and our confidential, sensitive and personal information; our ability to comply with constantly evolving data privacy and security laws; our ability to manage changes in, uncertainty regarding, or adverse application of the complex laws and regulations that govern our business; changing laws and regulations governing health insurance and employee benefits; our ability to be recognized as an employer of worksite employees under federal and state regulations; changes in the laws and regulations that govern what it means to be an employer, employee or independent contractor; our ability to comply with the laws and regulations that govern PEOs and other similar industries; the outcome of existing and future legal and tax proceedings; fluctuation in our results of operation and stock price due to factors outside of our control, such as the volume and severity of our workers' compensation and health insurance claims and the amount and timing of our insurance costs, operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to comply with the restrictions of our credit facility and meet our debt obligations; and the impact of concentrated ownership in our stock. Any of these factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results.

Further information on risks that could affect TriNet's results is included in our filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet Corporation's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, we do not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of our forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:


Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(408) 646-5103

Key Financial and Operating Metrics
We regularly review certain key financial and operating metrics to evaluate growth trends, measure our performance and make strategic decisions. These key financial and operating metrics may change over time. Our key financial and operating metrics for the periods presented were as follows:


Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(in millions, except per share and WSE data)

2020


2019


% Change


2020


2019


% Change

Income Statement Data:














Total revenues

$

1,063



$

1,018



4


%


$

4,034



$

3,856



5


%

Operating income

30



63



(52)




368



268



37



Net income

22



48



(54)




272



212



28



Diluted net income per share of common stock

0.32



0.68



(53)




3.99



2.99



33



Non-GAAP measures (1):














Net Service Revenues

221



226



(2)




1,055



929



14



Net Insurance Service Revenues

80



89



(10)




511



399



28



Adjusted EBITDA

56



92



(39)




468



378



24



Adjusted Net income

30



59



(49)




303



236



28



Operating Metrics:














Average WSEs

326,901



337,103



(3)


%


323,672



324,927




%

Total WSEs at period end

331,908



340,017



(2)




331,908



340,017



(2)



(1)

Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.

(in millions)

December 31,
2020


December 31,
2019


%
Change


Balance Sheet Data:







Working capital

290



228



27


%

Total assets

3,043



2,748



11



Debt

370



391



(5)



Total stockholders' equity

607



475



28




Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020


2019


% Change

Cash Flow Data:







Net cash used in operating activities

$

546



$

471



16


%

Net cash used in investing activities

(151)



(188)



(20)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(208)



(176)



18



Non-GAAP measure(1):







Corporate operating cash flows

338



233



45



(1)

Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures section below for definitions and reconciliations from GAAP measures.


TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

(in millions except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Professional service revenues

$

141


$

137


$

544


$

530


Insurance service revenues

922


881


3,490


3,326


Total revenues

1,063


1,018


4,034


3,856


Insurance costs

842


792


2,979


2,927


Cost of providing services

70


59


262


245


Sales and marketing

50


45


186


190


General and administrative

46


38


152


137


Systems development and programming

13


9


40


43


Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

12


12


47


46


Total costs and operating expenses

1,033


955


3,666


3,588


Operating income

30


63


368


268


Other income (expense):





Interest expense, bank fees and other

(6)


(4)


(21)


(21)


Interest income

2


5


10


23


Income before provision for income taxes

26


64


357


270


Income taxes

4


16


85


58


Net income

$

22


$

48


$

272


$

212


Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes

4


(1)


4



Comprehensive income

$

26


$

47


$

276


$

212


Net income per share:





Basic

$

0.33


$

0.69


$

4.03


$

3.04


Diluted

$

0.32


$

0.68


$

3.99


$

2.99


Weighted average shares:





Basic

66


69


67


70


Diluted

67


70


68


71


TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

December 31, 2020


December 31, 2019

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

301



$

213


Investments

57



68


Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments

1,388



1,180


Accounts receivable, net

18



9


Unbilled revenue, net

246



285


Prepaid expenses, net

63



52


Other current assets

87



64


Total current assets

2,160



1,871


Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments, noncurrent

210



212


Investments, noncurrent

138



125


Property, equipment and software, net

79



85


Operating lease right-of-use asset

51



55


Goodwill

294



289


Other intangible assets, net

18



15


Other assets

93



96


Total assets

$

3,043



$

2,748


Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable and other current liabilities

$

50



$

31


Long-term debt

22



22


Client deposits and other client liabilities

134



44


Accrued wages

309



391


Accrued health insurance costs, net

172



167


Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

59



61


Payroll tax liabilities and other payroll withholdings

1,095



901


Operating lease liabilities

11



17


Insurance premiums and other payables

18



9


Total current liabilities

1,870



1,643


Long-term debt, noncurrent

348



369


Accrued workers' compensation costs, noncurrent, net

138



144


Deferred taxes

22



61


Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

49



48


Other non-current liabilities

9



8


Total liabilities

2,436



2,273


Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock




Common stock and additional paid-in capital

747



694


Accumulated deficit

(144)



(219)


Accumulated other comprehensive income

4




Total stockholders' equity

607



475


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,043



$

2,748



TRINET GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

Operating activities



Net income

$

272


$

212


Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

67


57


Lease modification and impairment

1



Amortization of ROU asset

14


16


Accretion of discount rate on lease liabilities

2



Stock based compensation

43


41


Deferred income taxes

(42)


(7)


Amortization of (premium) discount of investments

1


(1)

...

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



Accounts receivable, net

(7)


5


Unbilled revenue, net

39


19


Prepaid expenses, net

(12)


(5)


Accounts payable and other current liabilities

19


(15)


Client deposits and other client liabilities

87


(12)


Accrued wages

(82)


40


Accrued health insurance costs, net

5


32


Accrued workers' compensation costs, net

(9)


(20)


Payroll taxes payable and other payroll withholdings

194


172


Operating lease liabilities

(19)


(17)


Other assets

(38)


(34)


Other liabilities

11


(12)


Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

546


471


Investing activities



Purchases of marketable securities

(327)


(302)


Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities

224


159


Acquisitions of property and equipment

(36)


(45)


Other

(12)



Net cash used in investing activities

(151)


(188)


Financing activities



Repurchase of common stock

(178)


(140)


Proceeds from issuance of common stock

10


11


Awards effectively repurchased for required employee withholding taxes

(18)


(25)


Proceeds from revolving credit agreement borrowings

234



Repayment of revolving credit agreement

(234)



Repayment of debt

(22)


(22)


Net cash used in financing activities

(208)


(176)


Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and
restricted

187


107


Cash and cash equivalents, unrestricted and restricted:



Beginning of period

1,456


1,349


End of period

$

1,643


$

1,456





Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Interest paid

$

16


$

19


Income taxes paid, net

123


62


Supplemental schedule of noncash investing and financing activities



Payable for purchase of property and equipment

$

2


$

2



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the selected financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), we monitor other non-GAAP financial measures that we use to manage our business, to make planning decisions, to allocate resources and to use as performance measures in our executive compensation plan. These key financial measures provide an additional view of our operational performance over the long term and provide information that we use to maintain and grow our business.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is used to enhance the understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance. It is not meant to be considered in isolation, superior to, or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP Measure

Definition

How We Use The Measure

Net Service Revenues

Net Insurance Service Revenues

Net Insurance Margin

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income

Corporate Operating Cash Flows

(1)

Non-GAAP effective tax rate is 25.5% and 26% for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 and 2019, respectively, which excludes
the income tax impact from stock-based compensation, changes in uncertain tax positions, and nonrecurring benefits or expenses from federal
legislative changes.

(2)

Non-cash interest expense represents amortization and write-off of our debt issuance costs.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

The table below presents a reconciliation of total revenues to Net Service Revenues:


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019


2020

2019

Total revenues

$

1,063


$

1,018



$

4,034


$

3,856


Less: Insurance costs

842


792



2,979


2,927


Net Service Revenues

$

221


$

226



$

1,055


$

929


The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues:


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019


2020

2019

Insurance service revenues

$

922


$

881



$

3,490


$

3,326


Less: Insurance costs

842


792



2,979


2,927


Net Insurance Service Revenues

$

80


$

89



$

511


$

399


NIM

9

%

10

%


15

%

12

%

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019


2020

2019

Net income

$

22


$

48



$

272


$

212


Provision for income taxes

4


16



85


58


Stock based compensation

12


12



43


41


Interest expense and bank fees

6


4



21


21


Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

12


12



47


46


Adjusted EBITDA

$

56


$

92



$

468


$

378


Adjusted EBITDA Margin

25

%

41

%


44

%

41

%

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:


Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(in millions, except per share data)

2020

2019


2020

2019

Net income

$

22


$

48



$

272


$

212


Effective income tax rate adjustment

(3)


1



(6)


(11)


Stock based compensation

12


12



43


41


Amortization of intangible assets

1


1



5


5


Non-cash interest expense

1




1


1


Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(3)


(3)



(12)


(12)


Adjusted Net Income

$

30


$

59



$

303


$

236


GAAP weighted average shares of common stock - diluted

67


70



68


71


Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.44


$

0.84



$

4.44


$

3.33


The table below presents a reconciliation of net cash used in operating activities to Corporate Operating Cash flows:


Year Ended
December 31,

(in millions)

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

546


$

471


Less: Change in WSE related other current assets

10


15


Less: Change in WSE related liabilities

198


223


Net cash provided by operating activities - WSE

$

208


$

238


Net cash provided by operating activities - Corporate

$

338


$

233


Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures for the first quarter and full-year 2021 guidance.

Low and high percentages represent increases (decreases) from the same period in the previous year.

The table below presents a reconciliation of insurance service revenues to Net Insurance Service Revenues and NIM:


Q1 2020


Q1 2021 Guidance


FY 2020


Year 2021 Guidance

(in millions)

Actual


Low

High


Actual


Low

High

Insurance service revenues

$

892



3

%

5

%


$

3,490



8

%

11

%

Less: Insurance costs

765



5


4



2,979



14


16


Net Insurance Service Revenues

$

127



(9)

%

7

%


$

511



(25)

%

(17)

%

NIM

14

%


12.5

%

14.5

%


15

%


10

%

11

%

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA:


Q1 2020


Q1 2021 Guidance


FY 2020


Year 2021 Guidance

(in millions)

Actual


Low

High


Actual


Low

High

Net income

$

91



(18)

%

(1)

%


$

272



(31)

%

(18)

%

Provision for income taxes

30



(41)


(25)



85



(31)


(16)


Stock based compensation

9



30


36



43



18


22


Interest expense and bank fees

4



(47)


(47)



21



(61)


(61)


Depreciation and amortization of
intangible assets

11



3


3



47



(4)


(4)


Adjusted EBITDA

$

145



(19)

%

(5)

%


$

468



(25)

%

(15)

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

51

%


44

%

48

%


44

%


37

%

40

%

The table below presents a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share - diluted:


Q1 2020


Q1 2021 Guidance


FY 2020


Year 2021 Guidance

(in millions, except per share data)

Actual


Low

High


Actual


Low

High

Net income

$

91



(18)

%

(1)

%


$

272



(31)

%

(18)

%

Effective income tax rate adjustment

(1)



1014


1063



(6)



(26)


(35)


Stock based compensation

9



30


36



43



18


22


Amortization of intangible assets

1



(1)


(1)



5



(1)


(1)


Non-cash interest expense






1





Income tax impact of pre-tax adjustments

(3)



26


31



(12)



16


20


Adjusted Net Income

$

97



(20)

%

(4)

%


$

303



(25)

%

(13)

%

GAAP weighted average shares of
common stock - diluted

69






68





Adjusted Net Income per share -
diluted

$

1.41



$

1.16


$

1.39



$

4.44



$

3.35


$

3.90
























Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-results-301229294.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Latest Stories

  • Warren Buffett reveals new stakes in Verizon, Chevron

    The latest stock picks for the Oracle of Omaha are out.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Telecom, Drugmaker Stocks; Apple Stake Cut

    Warren Buffett took a huge stake in Verizon stock while dumping JPMorgan stock entirely, according to a regulatory filing from Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Bitcoin Is Going to Crash. The Big Question Is When

    The blowout rally in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) continues. As I write this, the best-known and most-valuable cryptocurrency trades above $47,000, down modestly from an all-time high set on Thursday morning. Source: Shutterstock Bitcoin now has roughly tripled since November, and rallied more than 50% this year. And the optimism makes some sense. Notably, corporations are increasingly comfortable with adopting Bitcoin. BTC saw a big catalyst this week when Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) said it would buy $1.5 billion of the crypto. The electric vehicle giant follows earlier adopters like MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) and payment companies Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The run over the last four months continues what has been an incredible rally. Bitcoin only launched in 2009. It cleared $1 (yes, one dollar) for the first time almost exactly a decade ago. Give or take, BTC has appreciated 4,700,000% in ten years. There have been few assets in the history of mankind to show that kind of appreciation. Simply put, Bitcoin has created millionaires. But the rally hasn’t been without volatility. In fact, volatility and crashes both have been a key part of the Bitcoin experience. Many of those crashes started in environments similar to this one: when all seemed well, and further upside appeared almost guaranteed. That history suggests another reversal is almost certain to occur. That doesn’t mean investors need to rush to sell their BTC immediately, but at the least they should be on their guard. The History of Bitcoin Crashes For skeptics (and I remain one of them), early 2021 looks an awful lot like late 2017. 9 Meme Stocks That Social Media Won't Shut Up About At that time, Bitcoin similarly was soaring. Bitcoin cleared $1,000 on New Year’s Day 2017. By December, it was over $18,000. $20,000 and beyond seemed guaranteed. Cryptos of all kinds were rallying. Initial coin offerings were all the rage. But as good as 2017 was, 2018 was nearly as bad. In U.S. dollars, Bitcoin had been halved by February. By the end of 2018, it was back below $4,000. As an article at the time noted, the 2018 decline was not the first huge drawdown the cryptocurrency had seen. Not even close. In 2012, BTC dropped 49% twice, with one of the declines a three-day, 57% punishment. Another three-day period the following year saw an incredible 83% plunge. On Nov. 19, 2013, BTC lost half its value. Later that month, it began a stretch of over a year in which it went from $1,163 to just $152.40. Even in 2017, a banner year, Bitcoin fell 30% or more five different times. And then there was the roughly 80% plunge that began toward the end of that year. Admittedly, of late the volatility has eased somewhat relative to early trading. Wider adoption and a larger investor base should continue that moderation going forward. Still, we’ve seen this before. Bitcoin can move north in a hurry, but it also can move, and has moved, south at roughly the same pace. Three Catalysts And there are a pair of catalysts that could trigger another decline in 2021. The first is simply the parabolic gains not just in BTC, but across asset classes. We’ve seen a number of stocks go crazy. That doesn’t just include miners like Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Marathon Patent (NASDAQ:MARA). It even goes beyond the so-called “Reddit stocks” like GameStop (NYSE:GME) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). Commodities have taken off. Even in cryptos, DogeCoin, which started as a joke, now has a market capitalization of $9 billion. There are going to be crashes elsewhere, whether in cryptos, stocks, or commodities. And those crashes may well read across to Bitcoin. Surely there is cross-ownership between Bitcoin and other ‘hot’ assets. Those owners that see losses elsewhere are likely to de-risk by converting BTC to USD. There’s also the regulatory environment. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly and publicly raised concerns about cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin. Certainly, Yellen can’t ban BTC trading and send its value to zero. But she can impact potentially bullish catalysts, like the long-awaited launch of an exchange-traded fund (which would need to be approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission). Finally, there’s the possibility that Bitcoin itself simply has run too far. It stands to reason that at least some of the incremental buyers since December are not diehard crypto adherents, who believe Bitcoin can disintermediate large financial institutions. They’re just joining in the fun. In modern trader parlance, there may be some “weak hands” that have jumped on board. They’re not necessarily the type to ride out volatility longer-term. The Case for Staying It bears repeating: these risks don’t mean an investor needs to rush to cash in their Bitcoin. In fact, for a couple of reasons, an investor can believe that both a) Bitcoin will crash again and b) Bitcoin still is worth owning right now. First, the crash may still be a long ways off — and more upside may follow. An analyst could have correctly predicted in early 2017 that BTC was going to crash within a year. A trader who listened to that advice still would have missed out on gains of at least 200%-plus. This rally doesn’t have to end immediately. Second, there’s a case that trying to time the crash (assuming it arrives) is a fool’s errand. Timing the stock market is a notoriously impossible strategy. Bitcoin’s history suggests it isn’t any different. Long-term bulls on Bitcoin (or any other cryptocurrency) can reasonably argue that immense volatility simply is a fact of life, at least for now. But if the long-term bull case plays out, the ability to ride out that immense volatility will pay off, even if there’s some short-term pain along the way. Neither is an unreasonable argument. But crypto holders need to at least understand that we’ve been here before. Short-term bursts of optimism like we’re seeing now almost always are followed by a reversal. I don’t believe this time will be any different, though it remains to be seen how steep that reversal is, and from what point it begins. On the date of publication, Vince Martin did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential Winner It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. #1 Play to Profit from Biden's Presidency The post Bitcoin Is Going to Crash. The Big Question Is When appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • CCIV stock soars 30% on report it's nearing deal with Lucid Motors

    Electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors may be nearing a Michael Klein-run SPAC agreement to take the California based company public, according to Reuters. The potential development sent shares of blank-check company Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) up more than 30% on Tuesday afternoon. Shares were halted for volatility following the news.

  • QuantumScape Reports Deep Loss In First Report Since Going Public

    QuantumScape reported quarterly results for the first time since its trading debut, after BorgWarner announced it will buy EV battery maker Akasol.

  • Court throws Biden’s green agenda on to horns of a dilemma

    US president Joe Biden has been handed a poison chalice. Barely a month into the job, he has to decide between saving a Georgia battery factory that promises to provide 2,600 jobs and clean power for 330,000 cars a year, or defending a foreign company to protect the principle that intellectual property rights are inviolable. It banned SKI from importing components to make EV batteries in the US using the contested technology for the next decade.

  • Joe Biden just gave homeowners an even longer break from mortgage payments

    As part of COVID-19 relief, you can now keep your home loan on pause for up to 18 months.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%

    A number of factors are coming together in the market picture, and indicate a possible change in conditions in the mid-term. These include increases in commodity prices, specifically, oil prices, which have rallied recently. In addition, the January jobs numbers, released earlier this month, were disappointing at best – and grim, at worst. They, do, however, increase the chance that President Biden and the Democratic Congress will push a large-scale COVID relief package through to fruition. These factors are likely to pull in varying directions. The rise in oil prices suggests an upcoming squeeze in supply, while the possibility of further stimulus cash bodes well for fans of market liquidity. These developments, however, point toward a possible price reflationary climate. Against this backdrop, some investors are looking for ways to rebuild and defend their portfolios. And that will bring us to dividends. By providing a steady income stream, no matter what the market conditions, a reliable dividend stock provides a pad for your investment portfolio when the share stop appreciating. And so, we’ve opened up the TipRanks database and pulled the details on two stocks with high yields – at least 7%. Even better, these stocks are seen as Strong Buys by Wall Street’s analysts. Let’s find out why. Williams Companies (WMB) The first stock we'll look at is Williams Companies, a natural gas processing firm based in Oklahoma. Williams controls pipelines for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil gathering, in a network stretching from the Pacific Northwest, through the Rockies to the Gulf Coast, and across the South to the Mid-Atlantic. Williams’ core business is the processing and transport of natural gas, with crude oil and energy generation as secondary operations. The company’s footprint is huge – it handles almost one-third of all natural gas use in the US, both residential and commercial. Williams will report its 4Q20 results late this month – but a look at the Q3 results is informative. The company reported $1.93 billion at the top line, down 3.5% year-over-year but up 8.4% quarter-over-quarter, and the highest quarterly revenue so far released for 2020. Net earnings came in at 25 cents per share, flat from Q2 but up 38% year-over-year. The report was widely held as meeting or exceeding expectations, and the stock gained 7% in the two weeks after it was released. In a move that may indicate a solid Q4 earnings on the way, the company declared its next dividend, to be paid out on March 29. The 41-cent per common share payment is up 2.5% from the previous quarter, and annualizes to $1.64. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.1%. Williams has a 4-year history of dividend growth and maintenance, and typically raises the payment in the first quarter of the year. Covering the stock for RBC, 5-star analyst TJ Schultz wrote: “We believe Williams can hit the low-end of its 2020 EBITDA guidance. While we expect near-term growth in the NE to moderate, we think WMB should benefit from less than previously expected associated gas from the Permian. Given our long-term view, we estimate Williams can remain comfortably within investment grade credit metrics through our forecast period and keep the dividend intact.” To this end, Schultz rates WMB an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $26 price target suggests an upside of 13% in the next 12 months. (To watch Schultz’s track record, click here) With 8 recent reviews on record, including 7 Buys and just 1 Hold, WMB has earned its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. While the stock has gained in recent months, reaching $23, the average price target of $25.71 implies it still has room for ~12% growth this year. (See WMB stock analysis on TipRanks) AGNC Investment (AGNC) Next up is AGNC Investment, a real estate investment trust. It’s no surprise to find a REIT as a dividend champ – these companies are required by tax codes to return a high percentage of profits directly to shareholders, and frequently use dividends as the vehicle for compliance. AGNC, based in Maryland, focuses on MBSs (mortgage-backed securities) with backing and guarantees from the US government. These securities make up some two-thirds of the company’s total portfolio, or $65.1 billion out of the $97.9 billion total. AGNC’s most recent quarterly returns, for 4Q20, showed $459 million in net revenue, and a net income per share of $1.37. While down yoy, the EPS was the strongest recorded for 2020. For the full year, AGNC reported $1.68 billion in total revenues, and $1.56 per share paid out in dividends. The current dividend, 12 cents per common share paid out monthly, will annualize to $1.44; the difference from last year’s higher annualization rate is due to a dividend cut implemented in April in response to the coronavirus crisis. At the current rate, the dividend gives investors a robust yield of 8.8%, and is easily affordable for the company given current income. Among AGNC's bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote: “AGNC has retained a competitive yield on book value relative to other mortgage REITs (mREITS), even as it has out-earned its dividend and repurchased shares. While turmoil in the mortgage markets at the end of March resulted in losses and lower book values for all mortgage REITs, AGNC was able to meet all of its margin calls and, importantly, take relatively fewer realized losses and therefore retain more earnings power post-turmoil.” Based on all of the above, Diana rates AGNC a Buy, along with an $18 price target. This figure implies a ~10% upside potential from current levels. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here) Wall Street is on the same page. Over the last couple of months, AGNC has received 7 Buys and a single Hold -- all add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. However, the $16.69 average price target suggests shares will remain range bound for the foreseeable future. (See AGNC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Citigroup cannot recoup Revlon payouts after nearly $900 million gaffe - U.S. judge

    A federal judge on Tuesday said Citigroup Inc is not entitled to recoup half a billion dollars of its own money that it mistakenly wired lenders of Revlon Inc, in what he called "a banking error of perhaps unprecedented nature and magnitude." U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan said the Aug. 11, 2020, transfers were "final and complete transactions, not subject to revocation." Citigroup plans to appeal.

  • GameStop Investors Who Bet Big—and Lost Big

    GameStop’s volatile ride is hitting the portfolios of individual investors who purchased the stock in a social-media-fueled frenzy.

  • The Single Biggest Threat To The Electric Vehicle Boom

    Toyota’s boss is predicting this could lead to the collapse of the auto industry. But one company may hold the solution...

  • Here’s what top economist Mohamed El-Erian fears will trigger a market mishap

    Not much is slowing down enthusiasm for most assets right now. Mohamed El-Erian, economic adviser to Allianz, says these things might trip up investors.

  • Palantir Stock Falls As 2021 Revenue Outlook Disappoints, IPO Lock-Up To Expire

    Palantir reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. Palantir stock fell as full-year 2021 revenue guidance came in slightly below expectations.

  • Berkshire Trims Apple Bet, Reveals Chevron, Verizon Holdings

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. cut its Apple Inc. holding during the last few months of the year. The conglomerate also revealed three new buys that it snapped up in secret.Berkshire bought stock in Verizon Communications Inc., insurance broker Marsh & McLennan Cos. and Chevron Corp., bets that were granted confidential status and not revealed in a third-quarter regulatory filing, according to an updated document released Tuesday. The Apple stake reduction left Berkshire with a holding valued at $120 billion at the end of 2020, according to another filing.Berkshire spent the last three months of the year revamping its bets on some other sectors. Buffett’s conglomerate cut a few bank holdings, exiting JPMorgan Chase & Co., PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and M&T Bank Corp. while slashing its Wells Fargo & Co. stake by 59%. The company also shifted a recent bet on drugmakers by increasing a stake in Merck & Co Inc., Abbvie Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., while exiting a recent investment in Pfizer Inc.Berkshire also exited a bet on Barrick Gold Corp. The investment was a surprise when it was revealed last year, given Buffett’s years of chiding the precious metal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: LULU, Veeva, Logitech Among 12 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Veeva, Logitech, LULU stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 21 stocks Goldman Sachs thinks you should consider buying now

    Goldman Sachs is bullish on the economic recovery, and has offered up a list of stocks it thinks you should consider buying.

  • Exclusive: Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal as Klein launches financing - sources

    Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc is getting close to a deal to go public at a roughly $12-billion valuation after veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm launched a financing effort to back the transaction, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The merger between Lucid and Klein's Churchill Capital IV Corp would be the biggest in a string of deals by electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp and Fisker Inc that have gone public by combining with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Churchill Capital IV has initiated talks with investors to raise more than $1 billion by selling shares in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction for the deal with Lucid, the sources said.

  • CVS Stock Falls On Earnings News, But Is It A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show As CVS Customers Don Masks

    What’s the prognosis for CVS stock? Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying CVS stock now.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Dow Jones Hits Another All-Time High, Led By Salesforce Stock, JPMorgan; Palantir Slammed On Earnings

    The Dow Jones eked out a small gain Tuesday amid strong performances for Salesforce.com, Boeing, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.