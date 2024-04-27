TriNet Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) First Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.26b (up 1.4% from 1Q 2023).

Net income: US$91.0m (down 31% from 1Q 2023).

Profit margin: 7.2% (down from 11% in 1Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$1.78 (down from US$2.18 in 1Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TriNet Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 5.8%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 16%.

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 60% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the Professional Services industry in the US are expected to grow by 5.6%.

Performance of the American Professional Services industry.

The company's shares are down 18% from a week ago.

Valuation

TriNet Group's financial results now indicate the company's shares could present an opportunity based on 6 important indicators. Click here to find out what a fair price for the stock might be and where analysts see the share price heading over the next year.

