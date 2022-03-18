U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    -30.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,256.00
    -205.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,998.50
    -113.25 (-0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.00
    -15.30 (-0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.11
    +0.13 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,940.00
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.43
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1024
    -0.0071 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.61
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3130
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.0570
    +0.4590 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,467.42
    -428.69 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.29
    -5.97 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,338.42
    -46.92 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.54 (+0.65%)
     

TriNet Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of its Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TNET

DUBLIN, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) ("TriNet," the "Company," "us" or "our") announced today the preliminary results of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to $300 million in value of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.000025 per share (the "Common Stock"), at a price per share not less than $83.00 and not greater than $97.00, less any applicable withholding taxes and without interest, using available cash on hand. The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on March 17, 2022 (the "Expiration Date"). The Company's largest stockholder, Atairos Group, Inc., did not participate in the Tender Offer.

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)
TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

The Company also announced that a committee authorized by its Board of Directors has determined it is advisable to proceed with the Tender Offer despite a decrease of more than 10% in the NASDAQ Composite Index measured from the close of trading on February 16, 2022, the last full trading day prior to the commencement of the Tender Offer (the "Market Change Condition"). In doing so, the Company declined to exercise its option to terminate the Tender Offer by waiving the Market Change Condition prior to the Expiration Date.

Based on the preliminary count by Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the depositary for the Tender Offer (the "Depositary"), a total of 3,656,578 shares (including 1,550,930 shares that were tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery) of Common Stock were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn at or below the purchase price of $86.50 per share. Included in the 3,656,578 shares that the Company expects to purchase are 188,370 shares that the Company has elected to purchase pursuant to its right to purchase up to an additional 2% of its outstanding shares.

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, and based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, the Company expects to acquire 3,656,578 shares at a price of $86.50 per share, for an aggregate cost of approximately $316.3 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the Tender Offer. These shares represent approximately 5.5% of the shares outstanding as of March 17, 2022.

The number of shares to be purchased and the purchase price per share are preliminary and subject to change. The preliminary information contained in this press release is subject to confirmation by the Depositary and assumes that all shares tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery will be delivered within two trading days of the Expiration Date. The final number of shares to be purchased and the final purchase price will be announced following the expiration of the guaranteed delivery period and completion by the Depositary of the confirmation process. Payment for the shares accepted for purchase under the Tender Offer, and return of shares tendered and not purchased, will occur promptly thereafter.

Based on the preliminary count by the Depositary, following the purchase of shares in the Tender Offer, approximately $217 million will remain available under the Company's existing stock repurchase program. Pursuant to such program, the Company may, in the future, decide to purchase additional shares in open market transactions, including under plans complying with Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and/or in private transactions, in each case subject to applicable law. Any such repurchases may be on the same terms as, or on terms that are more or less favorable to the selling stockholders in those transactions, than the terms of the Tender Offer. Whether the Company makes additional repurchases will depend on many factors, including its business and financial performance, the business and market conditions at the time, including the price of the shares, and other factors the Company considers relevant.

Certain Information Regarding the Tender Offer
The information in this press release describing the Tender Offer is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell shares of Common Stock in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer was made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and the related materials that the Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as amended or supplemented, and distributed to its stockholders. Stockholders who have questions or would like additional information about the Tender Offer may contact D.F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the Tender Offer, toll free at (888) 625-2588 or BofA Securities, Inc., the dealer manager for the Tender Offer, toll free at (888) 803-9655.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are not historical in nature, are predictive in nature, or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or otherwise contain forward-looking statements, including statements concerning such things as TriNet's ability to complete the Tender Offer and the expected final number of shares to be purchased and price per share for the Tender Offer. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, "ability," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "guidance," "hope," "impact," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "value," "will," "would" and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the Company's current expectations and any past or future results, performance or achievements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements.

Further information on risks that could affect the Company's results is included in its filings with the SEC, including under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on its investor relations website at http://investor.trinet.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these filings are also available by contacting TriNet's Investor Relations Department at (510) 875-7201. Except as required by law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release, and any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, the Company does not assume any obligation, and do not intend, to update any of the Company's forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media:
Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross
TriNet
Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com
Josh.Gross@TriNet.com
(408) 646-5103 / (347) 432-8300

Investors:
Alex Bauer
TriNet
Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com
(510) 875-7201

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-group-inc-announces-preliminary-results-of-its-modified-dutch-auction-tender-offer-301505750.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a

  • Stock Traders Brace for $3.5 Trillion Triple Witching Event

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street traders are bracing for fresh equity-market fireworks Friday after another week of global turbulence.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: Russia Again Shells Western Areas Around LvivPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarIn a quarterly event known as triple witc

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Meet the 5 billionaire Arnault children vying to take over their father’s LVMH empire in a real-life ‘Succession’ plot

    LVMH chief Bernard Arnault, the world’s third-richest man with a net worth of $155 billion, is said to be deciding which of his five children will take over the empire.

  • GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

    General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed on Thursday, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said Culp's annual equity incentive grant for 2022 will be reduced to $5 million from $15 million. The company also disclosed Culp's annual compensation last year was about $22.7 million, down 69% from 2020, due to a reduction in stock awards.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Too Rich for a Roth? Do This

    Fortunately, there is a way around the Roth IRA roadblock for affluent taxpayers: a backdoor Roth IRA. For 2022, Roth IRA contributions are not allowed for single filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $144,000 or more or married couples filing jointly whose MAGI exceeds $214,000. Traditional IRAs, on the other hand, have no income limits for eligibility.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: Biden to Warn China Against Supporting RussiaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more

  • Brazil’s Stone Jumps as Damage Control Offsets Profit Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- StoneCo Ltd., the Brazilian payment-technology firm backed by Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., named new senior managers and issued guidance for the current quarter as it works to offset another earnings miss. The shares jumped after the announcements.Most Read from BloombergPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysBiden Team Hardens View of China Tilting Toward Putin on UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaPutin Vows to Rid

  • Why NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Levels May not be Sustainable

    NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has made 94% returns from a year ago, and 438% from three years ago. While the company is growing, investors wonder if the stock has further upside. In this article, we will compare the market valuation with the current and future earnings for NVIDIA, and see if potential earnings match the value.

  • Ark Invest down over 30% in 2022, Blue Apron adds breakfast, Buffett spends $1 billion more on Oxy

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Best Stocks to Buy in a Recession

    Since 1980, we’ve had six recessions. We aren’t there yet. But if we do get there, don’t fret too much. In five of the last six recessions, the S&P 500 was up a year later.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall, but indexes head for weekly gains

    U.S. stock futures fell Friday morning to give back some gains after a three-day winning streak. However, the major equity indexes still headed for weekly advances as traders took favorably the Federal Reserve's measured first move on raising interest rates.

  • Russia-Ukraine war ‘keeps me away from going all-in’ on tech stocks, portfolio manager says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about tech stocks outlook, picks within the tech sector, how tech will respond to Fed interest rate hikes, and Russian-tied commodities and metals impacting the production of chips and semiconductors.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.