TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on TriNet Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$475m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, TriNet Group has an ROCE of 30%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured TriNet Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From TriNet Group's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like TriNet Group. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 30% and the business has deployed 66% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, TriNet Group has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 52%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From TriNet Group's ROCE

In short, we'd argue TriNet Group has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 104% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing TriNet Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

