TriNet Launches Inaugural Small Business Week Summit May 2-5

·5 min read
In this article:
  • TNET

Virtual event for small and medium-size businesses to focus on Innovation and Entrepreneurship

DUBLIN, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced plans to hold its first annual Small Business Week Summit. The virtual event will run May 2-5, during the nation's weeklong celebration that honors the vital role that entrepreneurs and small businesses play in driving the U.S. economy forward.

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)
The Small Business Week Summit will include informational sessions with powerful small business thought leaders and conversations with innovative small business owners. Over the course of four days, many different topics will be covered related to strengthening small businesses, including finance, HR innovation, new ways of working, and the ultimate HR know-how.

"At TriNet we pride ourselves on helping small businesses achieve success," said TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield. "Entrepreneurs and the people who work for them take incredible risks, and now, more than ever, they need the insight and resources to arm them as they move forward. This is what the TriNet Small Business Week Summit aims to provide."

TriNet's Small Business Week Summit schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 2 at 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET: Accessing Capital for SMB Growth & Success – Experts in SMB finance discuss borrower strategies and lending options and provide a 2022 market outlook that addresses inflation and other top of mind issues.

Monday, May 2 at 11:45AM PT/2:45PM ET: Fashion Forward: Staying Ahead of Trend and Agile While Powering Through a Pandemic - Award-winning fashion designer Maria Cornejo and her Zero + Maria Cornejo brand business partner Marysia Woroniecka discuss their path to success and the challenges they faced over the last two years, with TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing & Chief Communications Officer, Michael Mendenhall. Zero + Cornejo, a TriNet customer, and champion of women in the fashion industry and beyond is guided by the idea of creating wearable luxury for real women.

Tuesday, May 3 at 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET: Taking a Human Approach to HR TechnologyLisa Reeves, TriNet's Chief Product Officer discusses how to deliver a great experience to an increasingly mobile and distributed workforce. What are the unintended consequences of today's work arrangements and how can businesses adapt and equip their teams to thrive amid change? Lisa will also share how TriNet is enhancing its product to help SMBs deal with these issues.

Tuesday, May 3 at 11:45AM PT/2:45PM ET: Menu For Success: Organic Food Restaurateur on Innovation & GrowthLaurent Francois, CEO & Co-Founder of Le Botaniste, the only 100% organic, plant-based, and carbon-neutral restaurant in New York City. Laurent speaks with TriNet Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing & Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall about the obstacles that the pandemic created for his business as well as the lessons learned. Founded in Ghent, Belgium in 2015, Le Botaniste, a TriNet customer, now has three locations in Belgium and four in New York City. Each of the restaurants offer quick, healthy, easy-going and comforting food, focused on quality, freshness, and organic ingredients. These core elements have allowed the team to consistently adapt and encourage smarter and healthier consumption.

Tuesday, May 3 at 12:30PM PT/3:30PM ET: California Employment Law Challenges to Keep Top of Mind and What's New in 2022 - Von Boyenger, Senior Deputy Labor Commissioner State of California and Doug Riegelhuth Vice President & AGC, Employment Law TriNet will engage in a helpful discussion about California labor laws impacting small and medium-size businesses, and updates to be mindful of in 2022.

Wednesday, May 4 at 10:00AM PT/1:00PM ET: Small Business Digital Alliance Presents Recruiting and Onboarding in a Virtual World – TriNet, a National Member of the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), is participating in the SBDA's second National Virtual Webinar to talk about best practices for recruiting and onboarding an empowered and diverse workforce in a virtual world. TriNet Executive Director of Talent and Org Management Kristine Gunn discusses why SMBs must evolve how they hire and onboard talent, if they hope to attract and retain the best and the brightest.

Wednesday, May 4 at 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET: Scale It RightSamantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, speaks with an expert in commercial office real estate about the new age of the workspace and workforce. Growth is often the goal, but growing pains are often part of the process. Learn how to scale right based on experiences scaling their own business as well as through helping thousands of SMBs.

Wednesday, May 4 at 11:45AM PT/2:45PM ET: Agility and Innovation in a New EconomyDarren Byer, Co-Founder and Chief Product and Strategy Officer, Qolo and Michael Mendenhall, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Communications Officer, discuss the ever-evolving manner in how small businesses must operate in a constantly changing world.

Thursday, May 5 at 11:00AM PT/2:00PM ET: Market Dynamics Impacting Compensation in 2022 - Salary.com Vice President of Consulting David Turetsky and TriNet Executive Director of Talent and Org Management Kristine Gunn will talk about the latest issues around compensation. The in-depth discussion will dive into the pressures that employers are facing with inflation and how they're coping, market pay trends like higher wages and wage compression, and new pay equity and wage transparency legislation to prepare for.

TriNet's Small Business Week Summit will take place online at: TriNet.com/smallbusinesssweek, where attendees can register for free, starting today, for streaming access when the event kicks off.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com


Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-launches-inaugural-small-business-week-summit-may-2-5-301525266.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

