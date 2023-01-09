U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,892.09
    -2.99 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,517.65
    -112.96 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,635.65
    +66.36 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.91
    +3.11 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +1.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.60
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0087 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    -0.0520 (-1.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2184
    +0.0091 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8720
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,206.50
    +227.42 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.46
    +0.16 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,724.94
    +25.45 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,973.85
    +153.05 (+0.59%)
     

TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Denver Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, January 11

·2 min read

Investing in Your Network to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Denver Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, January 11 Investing in Your Network to Drive Growth
TriNet PeopleForceX Event for Denver Small And Medium-Size Business Leaders Wednesday, January 11 Investing in Your Network to Drive Growth

WHAT:

TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses, will be in Denver for TriNet PeopleForceX, an extension of its award-winning TriNet PeopleForce conference. The event will bring together local thought leaders to discuss topics relevant to SMBs today and will feature a thoughtful discussion centered around the importance of building critical networks in the face of near-constant market shifts. Denver area business leaders will also be in attendance. Registration link is here.



WHO:

Lisa Reeves – Chief Product Officer, TriNet
Alison McQuillan - Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder Revtelligence Inc
Aaron Stachel - Partner FirstMile Ventures
John Francis - Partner Stout Street Capital



WHEN:

Wednesday, January 11
5:30-8:30 PM (MST)



WHERE:

The Lodge at Woods Boss Brewing
675 22nd St
Denver, CO. 80205



PRESS RSVP:

Renee Brotherton
408-646-5103
renee.brotherton@trinet.com
Joanna Mandell
917-754-9053
joannamandell@trinetcom

About TriNet   
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-peopleforcex-event-for-denver-small-and-medium-size-business-leaders-wednesday-january-11-301716993.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories