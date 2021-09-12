TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer Burton M. Goldfield to Reveal Current State of Small and Medium-Size Businesses at TriNet PeopleForce

Accomplished Business Leader and SMB Advocate to Speak at 2nd Annual Award-Winning Conference Focused on Business Transformation, Agility and Innovation for Small and Medium-Size Businesses

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced that TriNet President and CEO Burton M. Goldfield will be joining a dynamic roster of thought leaders and influencers at the 2nd annual, award-winning, TriNet PeopleForce 2021. The four-day conference will be held in-person from The Times Center in New York City (built by renowned architect Renzo Piano) and virtually from anywhere. The event kicks off on September 13 with an impressive roster of distinguished speakers sharing timely and insightful content vital to business success and the future of work.

Goldfield's live conversation with TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall titled, "State of the Union for Small and Medium-Size Businesses," will take place at 10:45 a.m. EST on September 13.

"The past year-plus has been the most volatile business landscape in recent memory. Through it all, TriNet has had our finger on the pulse of the upheaval that many businesses have faced—especially our approximately 17,000* small and medium-size business customers," said Mendenhall. "Burton is a passionate advocate for entrepreneurs, and has a front-row seat to their struggles, opportunities and, most importantly, the innovative ways they are overcoming their challenges. SMBs are the backbone of the U.S. economy and it is vital to us all that we support their success. I couldn't think of a better way to kick off this year's TriNet PeopleForce conference than by sitting down with Burton and sharing his deep insights into the future of these very important businesses."

Goldfield joined TriNet in 2008 and is only the second CEO in the company's 33-year history. He has more than 40 years of experience in sales, operational, and technology leadership roles, and is known for influencing product innovation and business growth.

In his 13 years as President and CEO of TriNet, Goldfield has transformed the company into a leading cloud-based HR provider and professional employer organization. Under his leadership, TriNet now has a market capitalization of over $6 billion. He led the company through its initial public offering in March 2014. To expand TriNet's market reach and strengthen the company's ability to serve more clients than ever before, Burton led the company to acquire Gevity, AccordHR, SOI, ExpenseCloud and Ambrose.

Prior to TriNet, Goldfield was CEO at Ketera Technologies, a Santa Clara-based SaaS provider to Fortune 2000 companies. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations at Hyperion Solutions Corporation and Vice President of Worldwide Sales for IBM Corporation's Rational Software division. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board at FinancialForce.

Goldfield has been recognized for his exceptional leadership, including "Most Admired CEO" by San Francisco Business Times and Gold Award winner for "CEO of the Year" by the CEO World Awards. He has contributed articles to Forbes magazine and other publications.

Occurring September 13-16, TriNet PeopleForce is a one-of-a-kind event taking place both virtually and in-person from New York City. The conference brings together business, culture and the arts with a roster of high-profile leaders to help SMBs reimagine, rebuild and move forward as they come out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will hear from renowned speakers and experts on topics such as SMB agility, calculated risk-taking, the future of work, business resiliency, DEI, healthcare, the state of the economy for SMBs and much more. TriNet PeopleForce also fosters networking opportunities for its participants with business leaders from across the country. To register for the virtual conference, click here.

Those wishing to attend the live SMB event in New York City can request a ticket by emailing PeopleForce@TriNet.com.

*As of 12/31/2020

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

