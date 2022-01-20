U.S. markets closed

TriNet Teams with Empower to Provide an Industry-leading TriNet 401(k) Plan for Clients

·2 min read
In this article:
  • TNET

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the transition of the TriNet 401(k) Plan provider to Empower by the end of 2022.

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)
TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

The TriNet 401(k) Plan is a multiple-employer plan that TriNet clients may adopt for their eligible employees. Empower is a leading retirement plan provider with over $1.1 trillion in retirement plan assets under administration.

"It's never too early, or too late, for employees to invest in the future. With Empower as the TriNet 401(k) provider, we believe the personalized service model and intuitive platform will make it easy for TriNet 401(k) Plan participants to invest in their financial future," said Alex Warren, TriNet's Senior Vice President, Customer Experience. "This transition exemplifies TriNet's mission to power the success of small and medium-size businesses by supporting and enabling their people," continued Warren.

Saving for retirement is an important and personal decision. The relationship with Empower aims to support TriNet's plan participants through the retirement planning process with advice, guidance and support.

By the end of 2022, features of the TriNet 401(k) Plan with Empower will include:

  • Expanded website capabilities

  • Saturday participant call center hours

  • Participant website with one-click Spanish translation capabilities

  • A designated team of Spanish-speaking service center representatives

  • Specialists available to assist with life events, including divorce, hardships, survivor support and financial wellness

"Empower will deliver a robust, state-of-the-art savings experience for TriNet clients and plan participants to help improve preparedness for retirement," said Empower President and CEO Edmund F. Murphy III. "We know that TriNet clients will find our financial wellness and advice offerings of great value and we look forward to serving this team of professionals who deserve a world class retirement benefit."

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Scott Smith

Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross

TriNet

TriNet

Scott.Smith@TriNet.com

Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com


(408) 646-5103/ (347) 432-8300





Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-teams-with-empower-to-provide-an-industry-leading-trinet-401k-plan-for-clients-301465368.html

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.

