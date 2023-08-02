Tring: Rats cause Openreach broadband outage by chewing cables

People living and working in part of Hertfordshire have been left without broadband after rats chewed through cables.

Openreach said its network in the Tring area had been affected.

Engineers discovered nesting rats had managed to chew through ducting, outer casing and multiple cables - equipment which usually needed a drill to get through.

The company apologised and said it was an "extremely rare" incident.

An Openreach spokesperson said the repair effort had been hampered because access to its underground chambers had been covered over within a private property.

"Engineers have now gained access to the ducts and are in the process of repairing and replacing the damaged cables before re-sealing it to prevent further damage," the spokesperson said.

Openreach said it aimed to have the majority of customers back online by late Wednesday.

