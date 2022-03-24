U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,500.28
    +44.04 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,613.15
    +254.65 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,097.60
    +174.99 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,066.00
    +13.80 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.38
    -1.55 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.10
    +26.80 (+1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.88
    +0.69 (+2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0996
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3480
    +0.0270 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.3010
    +1.1880 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,891.81
    +1,742.73 (+4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.63
    +27.68 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,467.38
    +6.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Trinity Bank Declares 21st Semiannual Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TYBT

TRINITY BANK INCREASES CASH DIVIDEND 2.7%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTC PINK:TYBT) announced that on March 22, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.75 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2022.

President Barney Wiley stated, "The Board of Directors of Trinity Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce the bank's 21st semiannual cash dividend. The dividend of $.75 per share payable in April 2022 represents a 2.7% increase over the $.73 per share dividend that was paid in October 2022."

"Trinity Bank has now increased its semiannual dividend each six months since dividends were initiated in 2012."

April

October

Special

Annual

2012

$0.20

$0.20

$1.00

$1.40

2013

$0.25

$0.28

$0.53

2014

$0.31

$0.34

$0.65

2015

$0.38

$0.42

$0.80

2016

$0.44

$0.46

$0.90

2017

$0.49

$0.51

$1.00

2018

$0.54

$0.57

$1.11

2019

$0.60

$0.62

$1.22

2020

$0.64

$0.67

$1.31

2021

$0.69

$0.73

$1.42

2022

$0.75

Total Dividends

$11.09

President Wiley stated, "Trinity Bank is extremely proud of our dividend history, providing a consistent tangible return to our shareholders over the past ten years. We are cognizant of the probable Federal Reserve rate increases (first Federal Reserve rate increase since 2018 occurred last week), inflation, and the other issues affecting the global and U.S. economies. With these uncertainties in mind, we are pleased with our capitalization, our earnings and loan quality, and our strong deposit base. We continue to be proud of the resiliency of our customers, employees, and shareholders during these times."

The Board of Directors will review the dividend policy again in the fall of 2022 when operating results for the first half of 2022 are available.

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com click on "About Us" and then click on "Investor Information". Financial information in regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694566/Trinity-Bank-Declares-21st-Semiannual-Cash-Dividend

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Finally Popped Today

    As Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Graphics Technology Conference 2022 (GTC 2022) approached its close on Wednesday, investors seemed largely unimpressed with the semiconductor giant's announcements. Nvidia's promise to enhance its artificial intelligence offerings, create a supercomputer for advanced robotics, expand its virtual reality Omniverse, and so on were all impressive announcements in and of themselves. It's just that they were largely expected, already "priced in" to the stock, and thus failed to convince Wall Street investors to shift their price targets.

  • Why Nio's Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Driving higher yesterday, shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) are reversing course and headed south today. Although the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer hasn't reported any news to spur the stock's sell-off, investors are reacting to some pessimism from Wall Street. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, shares of Nio have dropped 4.5%.

  • Here's Why iRobot Stock Suddenly Soared This Morning

    Shares of autonomous vacuum-cleaner company iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT) suddenly soared this morning, and as of noon ET on Thursday, the stock was up 10%. During the administration of President Donald Trump, the U.S. and China exchanged escalating tariffs on certain products. In 2021, iRobot paid over $48 million in tariffs, a huge number for small-cap company with a market capitalization under $1.8 billion.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Strong Insider Interest

    For investors seeking a clear market signal, the last few weeks have been frustrating at best. So far this year, the main stock indexes are down – the S&P 500 has fallen just over 7%, while the NASDAQ is still in correction territory, with a 12% year-to-date loss. However, the market bounced back starting last week. We saw a week of solid gains that saw stocks make a strong rebound from their low points. The result: for the month of March, the S&P is up 3.9%, while the NASDAQ has gained 3.3%. Th

  • Electric vehicle battery company speeds up investment in Colorado factory

    The company is accelerating its investment in production as it races to produce a new kind of battery for major automakers.

  • Why Nikola Stock Surged Today

    Electric semi truck company Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) has had a turbulent young life. Last year, Nikola founder and former chairman Trevor Milton was ousted and has since been indicted on fraud charges. The company has distanced itself from that situation, but investors have long memories, and reestablishing trust is hard.

  • Nikola: Making Progress, but Execution Remains Key, Says J.P. Morgan

    Nikola (NKLA) investors finally have something to cheer about. On Wednesday, at the company’s Analyst Day, the EV truck startup announced that, as planned, production of the Tre battery electric truck had begun at the Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility on March 21. The company also said it expects to deliver 300 to 500 Tre semi-trucks this year and that by mid-2023, manufacturing for the European market will go ahead at the German facility. J.P. Morgan’s Bill Peterson attended the event, w

  • Russian Tycoons Get $8.3 Billion Richer as Trading Resumes

    (Bloomberg) -- Against all odds and despite sanctions, Russian tycoons are regaining some of their wealth.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at StakeChina Jet’s Dive Took It Near Speed of Sound Before CrashAfter almost one month of suspension, shares in Moscow

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • EVgo: Well-Positioned to Benefit From Growing EV Adoption, Says Analyst

    EVgo (EVGO) shares have significantly outpaced the market so far in 2022, showing year-to-date gains of 20% vs. the S&P 500’s 6% downturn. Following the DCFC (DC fast charging) leader’s latest quarterly report, Evercore’s James West thinks the stock still has plenty of room to run. That said, 4Q21’s earnings were not an all-out success, with decent growth offset by bigger losses than anticipated. Specifically, the company generated revenue of $7.1 million, showing a 70% year-over-year uptick vs.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • Russia’s stock market jumps after being closed for a month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman breaks down how MOEX, Russia's stock market, performed in its first limited trading session in nearly a month.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • Should You Buy These 3 Stocks While They're Down?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) are all down around 20% year to date. Home Depot has been demonstrating outstanding growth over the past two years, coinciding with lockdowns and a focus on the home. While much of that is over, and shoppers are spending on other products, Home Depot has continued to post increased sales and income.

  • Nio Earnings On Deck: First Electric Sedan, A Tesla Model S Rival, Rolls Off Line

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Better Buy: Walgreens vs. CVS Health

    Two of the top healthcare companies you can invest in today are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA). Are you better off going with Walgreens' more focused approach or that of CVS, with its broader, more diverse business model? One of the most attractive features about Walgreens, particularly for income investors, is its high yield, which at 4% far exceeds the 2% payout that CVS offers and the S&P 500 average's 1.3% yield.

  • Alibaba: Set to Change Course After a Patchy Period

    Alibaba's stock, especially its US listing, seems set for victory

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 3 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

    This would be a mistake as the stock market is a wonderful tool to build long-term wealth. Investing $2,000 equally -- as part of a well-diversified portfolio -- among Block (NYSE: SQ), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) is likely to be a smart move. Formerly known as Square, Block is a leader in the digital-payments space that had a stellar 2021 performance.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.