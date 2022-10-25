Trinity Bank Reports 2022 3rd Quarter Return on Equity of 15.99%
3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.60%
3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 15.99%
FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTCIQ PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2022.
Results of Operation
For the third quarter 2022, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,866,000, an increase of 26.4% over third quarter 2021 earnings of $1,476,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2022 amounted to $1.64, an increase of 26.2% over third quarter 2021 results of $1.30 per diluted common share.
For the first nine months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes was $5,156,000, an increase of 21.9% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $4,230,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2022 were $4.53, an increase of 20.8% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $3.75 per diluted common share.
CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with 3Q 2022 results which represent our most profitable quarter since inception in 2003. We are especially proud of our employees who continue to demonstrate their willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to meeting the needs of our customers."
While we continue to experience global economic uncertainty, a rapidly rising rate environment and a controversial upcoming mid-term election, we remain encouraged by the performance and resilience of the North Texas market. Despite the sense that a deeper economic slow-down is inevitable, we have yet to see any deterioration in our loan portfolio. Further, we continue to see good loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as new opportunities with quality prospects."
Matt R. Opitz further commented, "While the rising rate environment has certainly helped to increase our interest income, we remain committed to paying as much as we can for deposits instead of as little as we can get away with. Trinity Bank is currently offering a number of deposit products with rates well above most of our local competition."
"Trinity Bank is positioned to perform well in an unsettled economic time with a strong capital base as well as significantly above average profitability and efficiency."
Trinity Bank Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
Nine Months Ending
September 30
%
September 30
%
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Interest income
$
4,588
$
3,692
24.3
%
$
11,951
$
11,153
7.2
%
Interest expense
607
150
304.7
%
1,021
426
139.7
%
Net Interest Income
3,981
3,542
12.4
%
10,930
10,727
1.9
%
Service charges on deposits
58
56
3.6
%
182
169
7.7
%
Other income
114
111
2.7
%
342
309
10.7
%
Total Non Interest Income
172
167
3.0
%
524
478
9.6
%
Salaries and benefits expense
1,290
1,127
14.5
%
3,385
3,166
6.9
%
Occupancy and equipment expense
163
121
34.7
%
383
359
6.7
%
Other expense
495
430
15.1
%
1,631
1,340
21.7
%
Total Non Interest Expense
1,948
1,678
16.1
%
5,399
4,865
11.0
%
Pretax pre-provision income
2,205
2,031
8.6
%
6,055
6,340
-4.5
%
Gain on sale of securities
(19
)
0
N/M
(19
)
0
N/M
Provision for Loan Losses
0
290
-100.0
%
0
1,390
-100.0
%
Earnings before income taxes
2,186
1,741
25.6
%
6,036
4,950
21.9
%
Provision for income taxes
320
265
N/M
880
720
22.2
%
Net Earnings
$
1,866
$
1,476
26.4
%
$
5,156
$
4,230
21.9
%
Basic earnings per share
1.71
1.36
25.5
%
4.72
3.91
20.9
%
Basic weighted average shares
1,094
1,086
1,092
1,083
outstanding
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
1.64
1.30
25.5
%
4.53
3.75
20.8
%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
1,140
1,132
1,138
1,129
Average for Quarter
Average for Nine Months
September 30
%
September 30
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total loans
$
266,041
$
249,471
6.6
%
$
255,376
$
257,795
-0.9
%
Total short term investments
50,091
26,122
91.8
%
36,569
22,017
66.1
%
Total investment securities
143,746
113,914
26.2
%
142,937
101,540
40.8
%
Earning assets
459,878
389,507
18.1
%
434,882
381,352
14.0
%
Total assets
467,859
395,762
18.2
%
442,387
387,645
14.1
%
Noninterest bearing deposits
177,293
143,056
23.9
%
165,891
140,044
18.5
%
Interest bearing deposits
246,907
207,369
19.1
%
232,636
203,647
14.2
%
Total deposits
424,200
350,425
21.1
%
398,527
343,691
16.0
%
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
N/M
0
81
N/M
Shareholders' equity
$
46,676
$
41,723
11.9
%
$
45,217
$
40,390
12.0
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Average for Quarter Ending
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Total loans
$
266,041
$
255,951
$
240,831
$
236,698
$
222,400
Total PPP loans
0
$
0
3,062
11,585
27,071
Total short term investments
50,091
30,993
28,809
33,497
26,122
Total investment securities
143,746
142,743
142,717
128,283
113,914
Earning assets
459,878
429,687
415,419
410,063
389,507
Total assets
467,859
437,237
421,711
416,766
395,762
Noninterest bearing deposits
177,293
164,965
154,029
170,822
143,056
Interest bearing deposits
246,907
229,986
221,868
215,287
207,369
Total deposits
424,200
394,951
375,897
386,109
350,425
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Shareholders' equity
$
46,676
$
45,059
$
44,456
$
43,113
$
41,723
Quarter Ended
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Interest income less PPP
$
4,588
$
3,763
$
3,321
$
3,302
$
3,162
PPP interest and fees
0
0
278
245
530
Interest expense
607
248
165
159
150
Net Interest Income
3,981
3,515
3,434
3,388
3,542
Service charges on deposits
58
62
59
58
56
Other income
114
126
106
108
111
Total Non Interest Income
172
188
165
166
167
Salaries and benefits expense
1,290
1,096
999
1,009
1,127
Occupancy and equipment expense
163
111
110
108
121
Other expense
495
536
600
540
430
Total Non Interest Expense
1,948
1,743
1,709
1,657
1,678
Pretax pre-provision income
2,205
1,960
1,890
1,897
2,031
Gain on sale of securities
(19
)
0
0
0
0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
0
0
0
0
0
Gain on sale of other assets
0
0
0
0
0
Provision for Loan Losses
0
0
0
0
290
Earnings before income taxes
2,186
1,960
1,890
1,897
1,741
Provision for income taxes
320
280
280
305
265
Net Earnings
$
1,866
$
1,680
$
1,610
$
1,592
$
1,476
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.64
$
1.47
$
1.42
$
1.41
$
1.30
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Ending Balance
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Total loans
$
265,811
$
267,163
$
247,358
$
240,283
$
228,976
Total PPP loans
0
-
-
9,380
20,911
Total short term investments
58,084
19,635
39,776
41,153
34,818
Total investment securities
136,114
142,834
138,793
137,387
117,844
Total earning assets
460,009
429,632
425,927
428,203
402,549
Allowance for loan losses
(4,314
)
(4,314
)
(4,314
)
(4,306
)
(4,306
)
Premises and equipment
1,976
2,019
2,065
2,118
2,179
Other Assets
11,957
11,260
10,557
5,802
6,803
Total assets
469,628
438,597
434,235
431,817
407,225
Noninterest bearing deposits
181,436
170,661
158,072
167,497
148,238
Interest bearing deposits
248,475
226,141
233,142
218,611
214,162
Total deposits
429,911
396,802
391,214
386,108
362,400
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
0
0
0
0
0
Other Liabilities
2,794
1,474
2,033
1,181
1,834
Total liabilities
432,705
398,276
393,247
387,289
364,234
Shareholders' Equity Actual
46,712
45,830
44,093
43,113
41,465
Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS
(9,789
)
(5,509
)
(3,105
)
1,415
1,526
Total Equity
$
36,923
$
40,321
$
40,988
$
44,528
$
42,991
Quarter Ending
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Nonaccrual loans
$
195
$
211
$
239
$
259
$
279
Restructured loans
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
Total nonperforming assets
$
195
$
211
$
239
$
259
$
279
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
600
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
of loans and foreclosed assets
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.12
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
ALLOWANCE FOR
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
LOAN LOSSES
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Balance at beginning of period
$
4,314
$
4,314
$
4,306
$
4,306
$
4,016
Loans charged off
0
0
0
0
0
Loan recoveries
0
0
8
0
0
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
0
0
8
0
0
Provision for loan losses
0
0
0
0
290
Balance at end of period
$
4,314
$
4,314
$
4,314
$
4,306
$
4,306
Allowance for loan losses
1.62
%
1.61
%
1.74
%
1.72
%
1.88
%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
1.62
%
1.61
%
1.74
%
1.79
%
1.94
%
as a percentage of total loans
Allowance for loan losses
2212
%
2045
%
1805
%
1663
%
1543
%
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
percentage of average loans
Provision for loan losses
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.13
%
as a percentage of average loans
Quarter Ending
Sept. 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Dec 31,
Sept. 30,
SELECTED RATIOS
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.60
%
1.54
%
1.53
%
1.53
%
1.49
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
17.68
%
15.92
%
15.71
%
14.60
%
13.50
%
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
15.99
%
14.91
%
14.61
%
15.06
%
14.15
%
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
9.98
%
10.31
%
10.54
%
10.34
%
10.54
%
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
4.17
%
3.68
%
3.64
%
3.95
%
3.97
%
Effective Cost of Funds
0.53
%
0.23
%
0.16
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.64
%
3.45
%
3.48
%
3.80
%
3.81
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
44.7
%
44.9
%
45.2
%
44.5
%
43.3
%
End of period book value per common share
$
33.78
$
36.89
$
37.50
$
41.12
$
39.66
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
$
42.74
$
41.93
$
40.34
$
39.81
$
38.25
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
1,093
1,093
1,093
1,083
1,084
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ending
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
YIELD ANALYSIS
Average
Interest
Yield
Tax
Average
Interest
Yield
Tax
Interest Earning Assets:
Short term investment
$
50,091
297
2.37
%
2.37
%
$
25,716
13
0.20
%
0.20
%
FRB Stock
425
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
406
6
6.00
%
6.00
%
Taxable securities
0
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
423
0
0.00
%
0.00
%
Tax Free securities
143,746
781
2.17
%
2.75
%
113,491
640
2.26
%
2.86
%
Loans
266,041
3,504
5.27
%
5.27
%
249,472
3,033
4.86
%
4.86
%
Total Interest Earning Assets
460,303
4,588
3.99
%
4.17
%
389,508
3,692
3.79
%
3.97
%
Noninterest Earning Assets:
Cash and due from banks
5,446
5,481
Other assets
6,423
4,915
Allowance for loan losses
(4,314
)
(4,142
)
Total Noninterest Earning Assets
7,555
6,254
Total Assets
$
467,858
$
395,762
Interest Bearing Liabilities:
Transaction and Money Market accounts
184,600
418
0.91
%
0.91
%
156,631
95
0.24
%
0.24
%
Certificates and other time deposits
38,057
105
1.10
%
1.10
%
40,738
42
0.41
%
0.41
%
Other borrowings
24,209
84
1.39
%
1.39
%
10,000
13
0.52
%
0.52
%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
246,866
607
0.98
%
0.98
%
207,369
150
0.29
%
0.29
%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:
Demand deposits
177,334
143,056
Other liabilities
1,733
1,607
Shareholders' Equity
41,925
43,730
Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity
$
467,858
$
395,762
Net Interest Income and Spread
3,981
3.00
%
3.18
%
3,542
3.50
%
3.68
%
Net Interest Margin
3.46
%
3.64
%
3.64
%
3.81
%
TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30
September 30
2022
%
2021
%
LOAN PORTFOLIO
Commercial and industrial
$
151,265
56.83
%
$
142,909
57.19
%
Real estate:
Commercial
74,212
27.88
%
63,791
25.53
%
Residential
18,006
6.76
%
19,101
7.64
%
Construction and development
22,211
8.34
%
23,730
9.50
%
Consumer
489
0.18
%
356
0.14
%
Total loans (gross)
266,183
100.00
%
249,887
100.00
%
Unearned discounts
0
0.00
%
0
0.00
%
Total loans (net)
$
266,183
100.00
%
$
249,887
100.00
%
September 30
September 30
2022
2021
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
Tier 1 Capital
$
46,711
$
41,464
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
$
50,426
$
44,640
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
$
296,615
$
252,968
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
15.75
%
16.39
%
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
17.00
%
17.65
%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
9.98
%
10.48
%
OTHER DATA
Full Time Equivalent
Employees (FTE's)
25
22
Stock Price Range
(For the Three Months Ended):
High
$
90.00
$
75.00
Low
$
85.00
$
73.50
Close
$
87.00
$
75.00
Trinity Bank third quarter 2022 earnings
Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.
###
For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966
This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.
SOURCE: Trinity Bank N.A.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722245/Trinity-Bank-Reports-2022-3rd-Quarter-Return-on-Equity-of-1599