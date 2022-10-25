U.S. markets closed

Trinity Bank Reports 2022 3rd Quarter Return on Equity of 15.99%

Trinity Bank N.A.
·15 min read
Trinity Bank N.A.

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON ASSETS 1.60%

3RD QUARTER RETURN ON EQUITY 15.99%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2022 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTCIQ PINK:TYBT) today announced operating results for the third quarter and the nine months ending September 30, 2022.

Results of Operation

For the third quarter 2022, Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,866,000, an increase of 26.4% over third quarter 2021 earnings of $1,476,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the third quarter 2022 amounted to $1.64, an increase of 26.2% over third quarter 2021 results of $1.30 per diluted common share.

For the first nine months of 2022, Net Income after Taxes was $5,156,000, an increase of 21.9% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $4,230,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first nine months of 2022 were $4.53, an increase of 20.8% over the first nine months of 2021 results of $3.75 per diluted common share.

CEO Matt R. Opitz stated, "We are pleased with 3Q 2022 results which represent our most profitable quarter since inception in 2003. We are especially proud of our employees who continue to demonstrate their willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to meeting the needs of our customers."

While we continue to experience global economic uncertainty, a rapidly rising rate environment and a controversial upcoming mid-term election, we remain encouraged by the performance and resilience of the North Texas market. Despite the sense that a deeper economic slow-down is inevitable, we have yet to see any deterioration in our loan portfolio. Further, we continue to see good loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as new opportunities with quality prospects."

Matt R. Opitz further commented, "While the rising rate environment has certainly helped to increase our interest income, we remain committed to paying as much as we can for deposits instead of as little as we can get away with. Trinity Bank is currently offering a number of deposit products with rates well above most of our local competition."

"Trinity Bank is positioned to perform well in an unsettled economic time with a strong capital base as well as significantly above average profitability and efficiency."

Trinity Bank Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ending

September 30

%

September 30

%

EARNINGS SUMMARY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Interest income

$

4,588

$

3,692

24.3

%

$

11,951

$

11,153

7.2

%

Interest expense

607

150

304.7

%

1,021

426

139.7

%

Net Interest Income

3,981

3,542

12.4

%

10,930

10,727

1.9

%

Service charges on deposits

58

56

3.6

%

182

169

7.7

%

Other income

114

111

2.7

%

342

309

10.7

%

Total Non Interest Income

172

167

3.0

%

524

478

9.6

%

Salaries and benefits expense

1,290

1,127

14.5

%

3,385

3,166

6.9

%

Occupancy and equipment expense

163

121

34.7

%

383

359

6.7

%

Other expense

495

430

15.1

%

1,631

1,340

21.7

%

Total Non Interest Expense

1,948

1,678

16.1

%

5,399

4,865

11.0

%

Pretax pre-provision income

2,205

2,031

8.6

%

6,055

6,340

-4.5

%

Gain on sale of securities

(19

)

0

N/M

(19

)

0

N/M

Provision for Loan Losses

0

290

-100.0

%

0

1,390

-100.0

%

Earnings before income taxes

2,186

1,741

25.6

%

6,036

4,950

21.9

%

Provision for income taxes

320

265

N/M

880

720

22.2

%

Net Earnings

$

1,866

$

1,476

26.4

%

$

5,156

$

4,230

21.9

%

Basic earnings per share

1.71

1.36

25.5

%

4.72

3.91

20.9

%

Basic weighted average shares

1,094

1,086

1,092

1,083

outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate

1.64

1.30

25.5

%

4.53

3.75

20.8

%

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,140

1,132

1,138

1,129

Average for Quarter

Average for Nine Months

September 30

%

September 30

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Total loans

$

266,041

$

249,471

6.6

%

$

255,376

$

257,795

-0.9

%

Total short term investments

50,091

26,122

91.8

%

36,569

22,017

66.1

%

Total investment securities

143,746

113,914

26.2

%

142,937

101,540

40.8

%

Earning assets

459,878

389,507

18.1

%

434,882

381,352

14.0

%

Total assets

467,859

395,762

18.2

%

442,387

387,645

14.1

%

Noninterest bearing deposits

177,293

143,056

23.9

%

165,891

140,044

18.5

%

Interest bearing deposits

246,907

207,369

19.1

%

232,636

203,647

14.2

%

Total deposits

424,200

350,425

21.1

%

398,527

343,691

16.0

%

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

N/M

0

81

N/M

Shareholders' equity

$

46,676

$

41,723

11.9

%

$

45,217

$

40,390

12.0

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average for Quarter Ending

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept. 30,

BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Total loans

$

266,041

$

255,951

$

240,831

$

236,698

$

222,400

Total PPP loans

0

$

0

3,062

11,585

27,071

Total short term investments

50,091

30,993

28,809

33,497

26,122

Total investment securities

143,746

142,743

142,717

128,283

113,914

Earning assets

459,878

429,687

415,419

410,063

389,507

Total assets

467,859

437,237

421,711

416,766

395,762

Noninterest bearing deposits

177,293

164,965

154,029

170,822

143,056

Interest bearing deposits

246,907

229,986

221,868

215,287

207,369

Total deposits

424,200

394,951

375,897

386,109

350,425

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Shareholders' equity

$

46,676

$

45,059

$

44,456

$

43,113

$

41,723

Quarter Ended

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept. 30,

HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Interest income less PPP

$

4,588

$

3,763

$

3,321

$

3,302

$

3,162

PPP interest and fees

0

0

278

245

530

Interest expense

607

248

165

159

150

Net Interest Income

3,981

3,515

3,434

3,388

3,542

Service charges on deposits

58

62

59

58

56

Other income

114

126

106

108

111

Total Non Interest Income

172

188

165

166

167

Salaries and benefits expense

1,290

1,096

999

1,009

1,127

Occupancy and equipment expense

163

111

110

108

121

Other expense

495

536

600

540

430

Total Non Interest Expense

1,948

1,743

1,709

1,657

1,678

Pretax pre-provision income

2,205

1,960

1,890

1,897

2,031

Gain on sale of securities

(19

)

0

0

0

0

Gain on sale of foreclosed assets

0

0

0

0

0

Gain on sale of other assets

0

0

0

0

0

Provision for Loan Losses

0

0

0

0

290

Earnings before income taxes

2,186

1,960

1,890

1,897

1,741

Provision for income taxes

320

280

280

305

265

Net Earnings

$

1,866

$

1,680

$

1,610

$

1,592

$

1,476

Diluted earnings per share

$

1.64

$

1.47

$

1.42

$

1.41

$

1.30

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Ending Balance

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept. 30,

HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Total loans

$

265,811

$

267,163

$

247,358

$

240,283

$

228,976

Total PPP loans

0

-

-

9,380

20,911

Total short term investments

58,084

19,635

39,776

41,153

34,818

Total investment securities

136,114

142,834

138,793

137,387

117,844

Total earning assets

460,009

429,632

425,927

428,203

402,549

Allowance for loan losses

(4,314

)

(4,314

)

(4,314

)

(4,306

)

(4,306

)

Premises and equipment

1,976

2,019

2,065

2,118

2,179

Other Assets

11,957

11,260

10,557

5,802

6,803

Total assets

469,628

438,597

434,235

431,817

407,225

Noninterest bearing deposits

181,436

170,661

158,072

167,497

148,238

Interest bearing deposits

248,475

226,141

233,142

218,611

214,162

Total deposits

429,911

396,802

391,214

386,108

362,400

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements

0

0

0

0

0

Other Liabilities

2,794

1,474

2,033

1,181

1,834

Total liabilities

432,705

398,276

393,247

387,289

364,234

Shareholders' Equity Actual

46,712

45,830

44,093

43,113

41,465

Unrealized Gain/Loss - AFS

(9,789

)

(5,509

)

(3,105

)

1,415

1,526

Total Equity

$

36,923

$

40,321

$

40,988

$

44,528

$

42,991

Quarter Ending

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept. 30,

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Nonaccrual loans

$

195

$

211

$

239

$

259

$

279

Restructured loans

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

Other real estate & foreclosed assets

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

Total nonperforming assets

$

195

$

211

$

239

$

259

$

279

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

0

$

600

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage

of loans and foreclosed assets

0.07

%

0.08

%

0.10

%

0.11

%

0.12

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

ALLOWANCE FOR

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept. 30,

LOAN LOSSES

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Balance at beginning of period

$

4,314

$

4,314

$

4,306

$

4,306

$

4,016

Loans charged off

0

0

0

0

0

Loan recoveries

0

0

8

0

0

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

0

0

8

0

0

Provision for loan losses

0

0

0

0

290

Balance at end of period

$

4,314

$

4,314

$

4,314

$

4,306

$

4,306

Allowance for loan losses

1.62

%

1.61

%

1.74

%

1.72

%

1.88

%

as a percentage of total loans

Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans

1.62

%

1.61

%

1.74

%

1.79

%

1.94

%

as a percentage of total loans

Allowance for loan losses

2212

%

2045

%

1805

%

1663

%

1543

%

as a percentage of nonperforming assets

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

percentage of average loans

Provision for loan losses

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.13

%

as a percentage of average loans

Quarter Ending

Sept. 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Dec 31,

Sept. 30,

SELECTED RATIOS

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.60

%

1.54

%

1.53

%

1.53

%

1.49

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

17.68

%

15.92

%

15.71

%

14.60

%

13.50

%

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

15.99

%

14.91

%

14.61

%

15.06

%

14.15

%

Average shareholders' equity to average assets

9.98

%

10.31

%

10.54

%

10.34

%

10.54

%

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)

4.17

%

3.68

%

3.64

%

3.95

%

3.97

%

Effective Cost of Funds

0.53

%

0.23

%

0.16

%

0.15

%

0.16

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.64

%

3.45

%

3.48

%

3.80

%

3.81

%

Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)

44.7

%

44.9

%

45.2

%

44.5

%

43.3

%

End of period book value per common share

$

33.78

$

36.89

$

37.50

$

41.12

$

39.66

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)

$

42.74

$

41.93

$

40.34

$

39.81

$

38.25

End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)

1,093

1,093

1,093

1,083

1,084

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter Ending

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

YIELD ANALYSIS

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield

Tax
Equivalent
Yield

Average
Balance

Interest

Yield

Tax
Equivalent
Yield

Interest Earning Assets:

Short term investment

$

50,091

297

2.37

%

2.37

%

$

25,716

13

0.20

%

0.20

%

FRB Stock

425

6

6.00

%

6.00

%

406

6

6.00

%

6.00

%

Taxable securities

0

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

423

0

0.00

%

0.00

%

Tax Free securities

143,746

781

2.17

%

2.75

%

113,491

640

2.26

%

2.86

%

Loans

266,041

3,504

5.27

%

5.27

%

249,472

3,033

4.86

%

4.86

%

Total Interest Earning Assets

460,303

4,588

3.99

%

4.17

%

389,508

3,692

3.79

%

3.97

%

Noninterest Earning Assets:

Cash and due from banks

5,446

5,481

Other assets

6,423

4,915

Allowance for loan losses

(4,314

)

(4,142

)

Total Noninterest Earning Assets

7,555

6,254

Total Assets

$

467,858

$

395,762

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Transaction and Money Market accounts

184,600

418

0.91

%

0.91

%

156,631

95

0.24

%

0.24

%

Certificates and other time deposits

38,057

105

1.10

%

1.10

%

40,738

42

0.41

%

0.41

%

Other borrowings

24,209

84

1.39

%

1.39

%

10,000

13

0.52

%

0.52

%

Total Interest Bearing Liabilities

246,866

607

0.98

%

0.98

%

207,369

150

0.29

%

0.29

%

Noninterest Bearing Liabilities:

Demand deposits

177,334

143,056

Other liabilities

1,733

1,607

Shareholders' Equity

41,925

43,730

Total Liabilities and Shareholders Equity

$

467,858

$

395,762

Net Interest Income and Spread

3,981

3.00

%

3.18

%

3,542

3.50

%

3.68

%

Net Interest Margin

3.46

%

3.64

%

3.64

%

3.81

%

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

September 30

September 30

2022

%

2021

%

LOAN PORTFOLIO

Commercial and industrial

$

151,265

56.83

%

$

142,909

57.19

%

Real estate:

Commercial

74,212

27.88

%

63,791

25.53

%

Residential

18,006

6.76

%

19,101

7.64

%

Construction and development

22,211

8.34

%

23,730

9.50

%

Consumer

489

0.18

%

356

0.14

%

Total loans (gross)

266,183

100.00

%

249,887

100.00

%

Unearned discounts

0

0.00

%

0

0.00

%

Total loans (net)

$

266,183

100.00

%

$

249,887

100.00

%

September 30

September 30

2022

2021

REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA

Tier 1 Capital

$

46,711

$

41,464

Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)

$

50,426

$

44,640

Total Risk-Adjusted Assets

$

296,615

$

252,968

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

15.75

%

16.39

%

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

17.00

%

17.65

%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.98

%

10.48

%

OTHER DATA

Full Time Equivalent

Employees (FTE's)

25

22

Stock Price Range

(For the Three Months Ended):

High

$

90.00

$

75.00

Low

$

85.00

$

73.50

Close

$

87.00

$

75.00

Trinity Bank third quarter 2022 earnings

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

###

For information contact:

Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

