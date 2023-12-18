Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Held Back By Insufficient Growth Even After Shares Climb 31%

Those holding Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 31% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. But the last month did very little to improve the 56% share price decline over the last year.

Although its price has surged higher, Trinity Biotech may still look like a strong buying opportunity at present with its price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x, considering almost half of all companies in the Medical Equipment industry in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 3.1x and even P/S higher than 8x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/S.

View our latest analysis for Trinity Biotech

What Does Trinity Biotech's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

For example, consider that Trinity Biotech's financial performance has been poor lately as its revenue has been in decline. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on Trinity Biotech will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Trinity Biotech would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 8.1%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 13% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Story continues

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 8.7% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

With this information, we are not surprised that Trinity Biotech is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

What We Can Learn From Trinity Biotech's P/S?

Shares in Trinity Biotech have risen appreciably however, its P/S is still subdued. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It's no surprise that Trinity Biotech maintains its low P/S off the back of its sliding revenue over the medium-term. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Given the current circumstances, it seems unlikely that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Trinity Biotech (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.