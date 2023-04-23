This Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Analyst Is Way More Bearish Than They Used To Be

One thing we could say about the covering analyst on Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analyst factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Investors however, have been notably more optimistic about Trinity Biotech recently, with the stock price up a majestic 33% to US$1.12 in the past week. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Trinity Biotech's lone analyst is for revenues of US$72m in 2023, which would reflect a small 4.4% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 79% to US$0.22. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analyst had been forecasting revenues of US$81m and losses of US$0.19 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analyst making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

See our latest analysis for Trinity Biotech

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 2.8% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 4.4% decline in revenue until the end of 2023. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.0% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Trinity Biotech is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Trinity Biotech. Unfortunately the analyst also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Trinity Biotech's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that the analyst has turned more bearish on Trinity Biotech, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here