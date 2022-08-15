U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,297.14
    +16.99 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,912.44
    +151.39 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,128.05
    +80.87 (+0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,021.35
    +4.73 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.98
    -4.11 (-4.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    -21.20 (-1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.21
    -0.49 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0165
    -0.0093 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7910
    -0.0580 (-2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    -0.0083 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3240
    -0.1560 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,066.95
    -254.15 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    571.41
    -19.35 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,509.15
    +8.26 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,871.78
    +324.80 (+1.14%)
     

Trinity Capital Inc. Announces Offering of $50.0 Million of Shares of Common Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • TRIN

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) ("Trinity" or the "Company"), a leading provider of debt and equipment financing to venture capital backed growth stage companies, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $50.0 million of shares of its common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, Trinity intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Trinity. The offering is subject to general market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the size or terms of the offering.

(PRNewsfoto/Trinity Capital Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Trinity Capital Inc.)

Trinity intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to pay down a portion of its existing indebtedness outstanding under its KeyBank Credit Facility, to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and investment strategy, and for general corporate purposes.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., A Stifel Company, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint-lead book-running managers for the offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as a joint book-running manager in the offering.

The shares will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form N-2 that has been filed with, and has been declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of Trinity before investing. The preliminary prospectus, dated August 15, 2022, and accompanying prospectus, dated January 27, 2022, each of which has been filed with the SEC, contain a description of these matters and other important information about Trinity and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described above nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to their registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Offers of these securities are made only by means of the prospectus. The SEC has not approved or disapproved these securities or passed upon the adequacy of the preliminary prospectus. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities is on file with and has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 787 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, telephone: 1-800-966-1559, or by emailingUSCapitalMarkets@kbw.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014; UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or by emailing ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY, 10001, telephone: (800) 326-5897 or by emailingcmclientsupport@wellsfargo.com; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, financial markets, our business, our portfolio companies and our industry. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trinity undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity (Nasdaq: TRIN), an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments consisting primarily of term loans and equipment financings and, to a lesser extent, working capital loans, equity and equity-related investments. Trinity believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders that has the depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth stage companies.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinity-capital-inc-announces-offering-of-50-0-million-of-shares-of-common-stock-301605963.html

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Michael Burry's Hedge Fund Added One Stock And Dumped All the Rest

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management jettisoned 11 US equities in the second quarter and ended the period with just one. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedMuch of the US Will Be an ‘Extreme Heat Belt’ by the 2050sWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ikea Shoppers Panic After Security Locks Down Store on Covid RiskThe hedge fund exited positions including

  • 'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

    Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc, according to filings released on Monday. Shares of Geo Group rose 12% on Monday, the largest one-day rally in the company since June 2021, according to Refinitv data. At current prices, Burry's position is worth approximately $3.9 million.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Loads Up on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock soars as meme stock investors flock to struggling retailer

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Bed Bath & Beyond's stock as retail investors display a renewed interest in the meme stock.

  • 10 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 important dividend increases to watch in August. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their importance, and go directly to read 5 Important Dividend Increases to Watch in August. The global dividend payments suffered a lot in the face of the pandemic in 2020. According to […]

  • The Company That Built Elon Musk's Tiny Home Has Now Raised Over $74 Million From Retail Investors

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk generated headlines last year when he announced in a tweet that he would sell almost all his physical possessions and will not own a house. Musk reportedly followed through with that plan and moved into a tiny house in Texas after disposing of all of his mansions. Recent rumors suggested that Musk’s primary residence was a prefab house manufactured by Boxabl. It turns out, however, that the $50,000 foldable house is actually being used as a guest house. Wh

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

  • Saudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?How the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Bring Major Compounding to Your Portfolio

    Although each individual dividend payment might seem small on its own, when you harness them to drive compound growth, they can work wonders.

  • 10 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August

    In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

  • Bed Bath & Beyond on the brink amid heavy discounting

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi provides his take on Bed Bath & Beyond as the company struggles to keep consumers by offering high levels of clearance on inventory.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

    Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching IBM (IBM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • 10 Stocks That Will Skyrocket

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 stocks that will skyrocket. To skip our detailed analysis of cheaply-valued stocks that are set to gain in the future, you can go directly to see the 5 Stocks That Will Skyrocket. With the U.S. stock market plunging into bear territory, investors have typically […]

  • WeWork’s Adam Neumann secures $350 million in funding for his new real estate company Flow

    Billionaire businessman Adam Neumann, who founded office-sharing company WeWork, is back with a new company

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

    Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. But if you pay close...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

  • Here's Why We're Wary Of Buying Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE:RTX) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Raytheon Technologies Corporation ( NYSE:RTX ) for its dividend will need to make their move...

  • bluebird bio (BLUE) Focused on Pipeline Amid Marketed Drug Dearth

    bluebird bio's (BLUE) efforts to develop its gene-therapy pipeline are impressive. The FDA is reviewing BLUE's filing for beti-cel as a treatment for beta thalassemia and eli-cel for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

  • Down 48%, Should Investors Buy and Hold PayPal for 5 Years?

    Mobile payment pioneer PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has returned to earth after surging to all-time highs in the thick of the pandemic. The war on cash, which refers to the shift away from physical currency in favor of digital payments, is well under way, and PayPal is advantageously positioned to significantly benefit from the secular trend. According to Grand View Research, the global digital payment market is forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% through 2030.